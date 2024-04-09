Wole Soyinka’s Autobiography ‘The Man Died’ Set To Hit The Screens In July

Wole Soyinka

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo takes on the role of the iconic writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, in the adaptation of his autobiography, ‘The Man Died’.

‘The Man Died’ was written by the renowned author in 1972 and told of the 27 months that Soyinka spent in prison charged as a political prisoner between 1967 and 1969 during the civil war in Nigeria.

Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Man Died’ was published two years after the war had ended, and in it, he detailed, quite accurately, his time in prison.

This autobiography has gone down in the annals of history as one the best and most emotional written works of the novelist and playwright Wole Soyinka.

Wale Ojo will attempt to mimic the author himself in the adaptation of ‘The Man Died’, which is said to be released in July 2024, around the 90th birthday of Wole Soyinka.

Directed by Awam Amkpa and produced by Femi Odugbemi, the cast of ‘The Man Died’ will include Chidi Mokeme, Norbert Young, Edmond Enabe, Sam Dede, Simileoluwa Hassan, Segilola Ogidan, Abraham Amkpa, Francis Onwochei, and Christiana Oshunniyi.

Awam Amkpa is a professor with decades under his belt with the knowledge and understanding of drama and culture. 

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Surpasses ₦100 Million in Box Office

The Beast of Two Worlds has climbed the Box Office charts in Nigerian cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

Our Favorite Looks From ‘Ajosepo’ Owambe-Themed Premiere

Kayode Kasum had the Nollywood stars present at the premiere of his soon-to-be-released film, ‘Ajosepo’. Nigerian traditional stylings and outfits ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and NNE STUDIOS have wrapped up their first slate of the year with ‘We Are Good People’

Following a sold-out screening event in November 2023, MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and Nne Studios have just finished shooting their first ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 6, 2024

Emeka Nwagbarocha, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Genoveva Umeh and More to Star in Adenike Esho’s “Summer Rain”

Adenike Olori Esho, the producer of ‘Reach,’ ‘Looking for Baami,’ and ‘Oosha Aje,’ has stepped up her game as she ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 5, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 4, 2024

BBNaija’s BamBam Stars in New Web Comedy Series, ‘Manless’

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan (Bambam), debuts in a new comedy web series titled ‘Manless’. Manless sees the actress ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail