Wole Soyinka’s Autobiography ‘The Man Died’ Set To Hit The Screens In July

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo takes on the role of the iconic writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, in the adaptation of his autobiography, ‘The Man Died’.

‘The Man Died’ was written by the renowned author in 1972 and told of the 27 months that Soyinka spent in prison charged as a political prisoner between 1967 and 1969 during the civil war in Nigeria.

Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Man Died’ was published two years after the war had ended, and in it, he detailed, quite accurately, his time in prison.

This autobiography has gone down in the annals of history as one the best and most emotional written works of the novelist and playwright Wole Soyinka.

Wale Ojo will attempt to mimic the author himself in the adaptation of ‘The Man Died’, which is said to be released in July 2024, around the 90th birthday of Wole Soyinka.

Directed by Awam Amkpa and produced by Femi Odugbemi, the cast of ‘The Man Died’ will include Chidi Mokeme, Norbert Young, Edmond Enabe, Sam Dede, Simileoluwa Hassan, Segilola Ogidan, Abraham Amkpa, Francis Onwochei, and Christiana Oshunniyi.

Awam Amkpa is a professor with decades under his belt with the knowledge and understanding of drama and culture.