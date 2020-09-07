Working remotely has enabled us to have full-time team members across 4 different continents – Adebola Williams, CEO RED | for Africa

Adebola Williams, CEO of RED | for Africa, recently shared perspective on the positive impact of adopting a full work-from-home policy following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic necessitated a radical transformation in work practices and patterns across the world,” said Mr. Williams. “And because RED had been practicing a flexible work culture long before now, we transitioned very easily. As of now, we have full-time team members across at least 4 different continents of the world working remotely,”

“Apart from the fact that the structure supports our goal of building an empowered, innovative and diverse workforce, our work-from-home policy has also enabled us to tap into the future of work, empowering team members to achieve their professional goals while making flexible and wholesome personal life choices for themselves.”

With unlimited annual leave days, diversity in leadership, and extended paternity and maternity leaves, RED | for Africa is leading the vanguard in creating the workplace of the future.

RED | for Africa is a content, consulting, and data company that deploys cultural intelligence to help companies, governments, investors, and change-makers solve problems, shape narratives, and build movements.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Onyinye Udeh September 4, 2020

“Nobody wants to associate with broke people” || Eniola Badmus speaks #WithChude on social stigma

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, actress Eniola Badmus revealed to host Chude Jideonwo about the several rejections she faced ...

Op-Ed Editor September 2, 2020

A fresh perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs

by Goke Iyiola Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) constitutes the fulcrum of most nations economy, collectively offering the largest ...

Onyinye Udeh September 1, 2020

Adebola Williams to address UN Secretary General, President Kagame, President Uhuru, others at Gen Unlimited Leaders’ high level meeting

Adebola Williams, CEO of RED | For Africa and founder of The Future Awards Africa, will be addressing world leaders ...

Onyinye Udeh August 31, 2020

Africa Fintech Foundry appoints new Head

The management and board of Access Bank PLC have announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Awe as the new Head ...

Op-Ed Editor August 29, 2020

As a black person, Sunscreen should be your best friend

by Conrad Johnson-Omodiagbe Have you ever questioned whether or not you need sunscreen? Well, you’re not alone. Recently, while promoting ...

Onyinye Udeh August 28, 2020

Kiki Osinbajo, Taaooma, Kumi Juba, Captain E, Sydney Talker Others nominated for Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards.

The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards holds on the 29th August 2020. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail