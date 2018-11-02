Yellow Dot screens its first movie ‘Onidiri,’ a tale about wives of Fulani nomads and hairdressing

Talent management and content creation company, Yellow Dot, recently screened its debut project Onidiri at a premiere in IMAX Film house, Lekki Lagos. Amongst the guests and celebrities in attendance was Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, who was in the news recently for having a newly installed wife. Onidiri is Yoruba for hairdresser, and the movie is produced by Yellow Dot founder Olubokola Bolarinde, who also happens to be the executive producer.

RELATED: Jimi Agbaje chooses Halima Busari as his running mate?

Bolarinde is an architect and self-taught artist, a graduate from Welsh University Cardiff who has gained experience in various fields, from oil and gas to banking and finance. Her foray into film and TV production came about when a friend who works with one of the big television networks reached out to her. They were looking for fresh faces and new talents for a new production they were working on, a TV series and they wanted her to help. In that period of mingling with actors, content creators, directors and other big shots, her production company Yellow Dot was conceived in April 2018.

Yellow Dot was founded to promote home-grown talents, artistes, original content creation and development as well as TV and film production. In a recent interview with ThisDay, Bolarinde spoke about Onidiri: “Onidiri is in summary a discovery. It is about a woman looking back on her childhood and telling you about a truly peculiar African experience. I dare say that an African girl or woman would only have experienced Onidiri. For us, it is a pure story that we wanted to put out there, not only to Nigerians but also to to the world. In Nigeria, it is easy to relate but people in the UK, America may never ever thought a movie about a hairdresser will expressed in that way, which is why I said it’s a discovery. It’s an adventure through a child’s eye, from a child’s point of view. The beautiful story brings us to a point where our varying cultures from the north to the south meet; our unique message of unity in diversity is well presented through breathtaking cinematography.”

Onidiri is a short movie that unfolds the experience of many Nigerian women as children, a story about hair making days and the first baptism of the Fulani nomads, whose wives were adept at hair-making but left indelible memories in the minds of young girls. Directed by Inioluwa Adesola, the movie’s original soundtrack was written and recorded by Big Brother Naija alumni BamBam and Teddy A, who incidentally are represented by Yellow Dot. Watch the trailer of Onidiri below.