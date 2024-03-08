YNaija 30 Women Inspiring Inclusion in Nigeria | IWD2024

In a nation where diversity is celebrated and inclusion remains an ever-important pursuit, the influence of women in weaving Nigeria’s social fabric cannot be overstated. From boardrooms to grassroots movements, women across the country are championing inclusivity, breaking barriers, and reshaping societal norms.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2024, campaigning for the world to Inspire Inclusion, the “30 Women Inspiring Inclusion in Nigeria 2024” list aims to shine a spotlight on those who, through their unwavering commitment and remarkable achievements, are driving meaningful change. These women serve as catalysts for progress in sectors ranging from business and technology to arts and social activism, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and paving the way for a more equitable and harmonious future for all Nigerians.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe – CEO, Fidelity Bank

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is a distinguished figure in the banking industry, serving as the CEO of Fidelity Bank. She made history by becoming the first female Managing Director/CEO of Fidelity Bank in December 2020.

With a background in law, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has brought a unique perspective to her role at Fidelity Bank, overseeing strategic initiatives and partnerships that have contributed to the bank’s continued success. Her commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognized, placing her among the top women CEOs in Nigeria.

Nneka’s vision for Fidelity Bank is evident in her excitement about the bank’s partnerships and initiatives aimed at boosting Nigeria’s gas revenues and driving economic growth.

As a trailblazer and visionary leader, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe continues to inspire others in the industry and beyond. Her achievements and impact at Fidelity Bank underscore her dedication to building people, driving positive change and fostering growth in the financial sector.

Ifedayo Agoro – Founder, DANG Community & DANG Lifestyle

Ifedayo Agoro is a notable entrepreneur known for her role as the Founder of the DANG Community and DANG Lifestyle Cosmetics. As the Founder of DANG Lifestyle Cosmetics, Ifedayo Agoro has demonstrated her creativity and business acumen in the cosmetics industry. Her brand focuses on lifestyle cosmetics, offering products that cater to a diverse range of consumers.

In addition to her work in the cosmetics industry, Ifedayo Agoro is also known for founding the DANG Community, a platform that fosters community engagement and empowerment. Through this initiative, she has created a space for individuals to connect, collaborate, and support each other in various aspects of life.

Ifedayo Agoro’s entrepreneurial endeavors have garnered attention and recognition, positioning her as an icon in the business world. Her innovative approach to cosmetics and community building underscores her commitment to making a positive impact and creating opportunities for growth and connection among individuals.

Evelyn Edumoh – COO, Arkland Properties & Investment Ltd.

The three pillars of innovation, passion, and quantitative impact form the foundation of Evelyn Edumoh’s professional tenets as an executive in real estate management and business growth. In addition to strategy, negotiation, project design, real estate management, and business growth, she is a specialist in crisis and change management.

Having worked in the real estate sector for over 10 years, she has a great deal of firsthand experience with Nigerian and African real estate businesses. She has successfully made over 1000 families’ homes and closed agreements totaling over $150 million.

She currently works for one of the leading indigenous real estate companies in Nigeria, Arkland Group, as the Chief Operating Officer, where she is in charge of operational management. Across multiple states in Nigeria, The Arkland Group is committed to offering the real estate market superior designs, constructions, and experiences.

She managed the founding of the company and created the first strategic plan while working as the Business Director at Foreshore Waters before joining Arkland Group. She was also Lekki Gardens’ Director of Sales.

Evelyn is also enthusiastic about commissioning community-led projects and mentoring younger women.

Mercy Aigbe – Actress/Filmmaker

Mercy Aigbe is a renowned Nigerian actress who has made a significant impact in the Nollywood industry. Her success extends to her first cinema film, “Ada Omo Daddy,” which grossed over N300 million, setting a record for the second-highest opening for a Nollywood film in 2023. This achievement highlights her talent and ability to captivate audiences with her performances on the big screen.

Mercy Aigbe’s career began with roles in soap operas like “Papa Ajasco,” paving the way for her successful journey in the entertainment industry. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to bring characters to life have earned her recognition and acclaim in the world of Nigerian cinema.

Her success with “Ada Omo Daddy” not only showcases her talent but also solidifies her position as a leading figure in Nollywood, known for her contributions to the industry and her ability to deliver box office hits.

Bolaji Agbede – Acting CEO, Access Holdings

Bolaji Agbede is a prominent figure in the financial industry, serving as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. She made history by becoming the first female to hold this position at the multinational financial institution.

Bolaji Agbede’s appointment to this role reflects her extensive experience and expertise in the financial sector. She is known for her strategic leadership and ability to drive growth and success in the industry. Her appointment as the Acting Group CEO of Access Holdings underscores her dedication to continuing the legacy of the company and advancing its goals.

Bolaji Agbede’s appointment as the first female Acting Group CEO of Access Holdings is a significant milestone in the industry, highlighting her contributions to the financial sector and her ability to lead with excellence.

Oluwasola Obagbemi – Communications Manager, Sub Saharan Africa – Meta

Oluwasola Obagbemi is a prominent figure in the corporate communications industry, serving as the Communications Manager, Sub Saharan Africa at Meta. In this role, she oversees the brand’s external communication for the region.

Prior to her current position at Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi was associated with Andela, where she transitioned to her current role as the Corporate Communication Manager for Anglophone West Africa. Her career path reflects her dedication to her field and her ability to adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

Oluwasola Obagbemi’s background in acting has also contributed to her success in the communication industry. She believes that her acting skills have helped her in her communication career, as they have enhanced her ability to connect with audiences and convey messages effectively.

As the Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi continues to make significant contributions to the company’s communication efforts and overall success in the region. Her expertise and dedication to her field position her as a prominent figure in the corporate communications industry.

Bolanle Ibitola – CEO, Crayon Development Ltd.

Bolanle Ibitola is the Managing Director and CEO of Crayon Development and Crayon Global Limited UK, specializing in real estate ventures in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. With a focus on high-quality lifestyle aspirations of the twenty-first century, Crayon endeavors to carve a distinctive niche in the industry. Bolanle spearheads the formulation and execution of Crayon’s business expansion strategies across its real estate and development endeavors.

Prior to establishing Crayon, Bolanle amassed extensive experience in various Human Resources and People Development capacities, offering counsel to C-suite executives on talent acquisition, change management, performance enhancement, cultural development, organizational design, employee engagement, and succession planning, among other areas.

With a career spanning over 17 years, Bolanle’s previous role was as the Director of Resources at United Capital Plc. She has served both local and international firms, including Kimberly Ryan, London Borough of Brent, Renaissance Capital, Heirs Holdings, and Afriland Properties Pic.

Abiodun Stephen – Award Winning Filmmaker

Abiodun Stephen is an award-winning filmmaker known for her exceptional work in the film industry. Her dedication to storytelling and filmmaking has earned her recognition and accolades for her outstanding contributions to cinema.

Abiodun Stephen’s achievements as a filmmaker have been acknowledged through various awards. In an interview with Golden Globes, she expressed her desire for everyone to connect with the stories she tells, emphasizing the importance of creating narratives that resonate with a diverse audience.

Abiodun Stephen’s success as an award-winning filmmaker reflects her talent, creativity, and ability to captivate audiences with her storytelling. Her work continues to inspire and engage viewers, solidifying her reputation as a prominent figure in the world of cinema.

Adesuwa Edokpolor – Managing Partner, Seolahm Consulting Ltd.

Adesuwa Lilian Edokpolor is an experienced Banking Professional and Management Executive with over 15 years extensive experience working in roles across corporate and commercial banking, sales, marketing, and client relationship management.

She has worked with leading financial institutions across Africa including Nova Merchant Bank, UBA Group and Zenith Bank PLC. She is passionate about driving results and she leverages her understanding of the dynamics of the financial services industry to drive the development, implementation, and execution of growth strategies of these organisations.

Adesuwa is an investment specialist. She currently oversees the helm of affairs at SEOLAHM Consulting – a boutique financial consultancy firm offering financial advisory, training and portfolio development services.

Pelumi Nubi – Adventurer

Pelumi Nubi is a trailblazer known for her historic overlanding journey from the UK to Nigeria. Her adventurous spirit and determination have set her apart, showcasing her passion for exploration and travel.

Pelumi Nubi shares her experiences and adventures on her YouTube channel, offering insights into her travels and inspiring others to embark on their own unique journeys. Pelumi’s story exemplifies courage, resilience, and a thirst for adventure, making her a source of inspiration for those seeking to push boundaries and explore the world. Her documented travels and experiences serve as a testament to the power of determination and the beauty of embracing new challenges.

Blessing Adesiyan – Founder, Mother Honestly

Blessing Adesiyan is a remarkable individual known for her multifaceted roles as a wife, mother, career professional, and the Founder of Mother Honestly. Her journey has been marked by resilience and determination, especially highlighted by her experience of becoming a mother while in college.

As the founder of Mother Honestly, Blessing has created a platform that resonates with many individuals, offering insights and support for navigating the complexities of motherhood and balancing various aspects of life. Her dedication to empowering mothers and providing a space for open and honest discussions reflects her commitment to building a supportive community.

Blessing’s work extends beyond Mother Honestly, as she continues to inspire others through her writing and reflections on life, dreams, and personal growth. Her journey serves as a reminder to keep dreaming and striving for one’s aspirations.

Funke Akindele – Filmmaker/Media Mogul

Funke Akindele, a powerhouse in the Nigerian entertainment industry, has solidified her status as a versatile actress, writer, and producer. She has consistently captivated audiences with her exceptional performances and production of movies like “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” (2020) and the groundbreaking series “Jénífà” (2008).

Beyond her acting prowess, Funke Akindele is the founder of Scene One Production Company, a platform that has revolutionized Nollywood by producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Her entrepreneurial acumen and creative vision have propelled her to even greater heights with the monumental success of “A Tribe Called Judah,” a film that shattered records by grossing over 1 billion naira at the box office.

In addition to her achievements in the entertainment industry, Funke Akindele is a philanthropist at heart, dedicating her time and resources to the Jenifa Foundation. Through this NGO, she empowers young people by providing them with vocational skills and opportunities for personal growth.

Funke Akindele’s remarkable journey from acclaimed actress to successful producer and philanthropist exemplifies her unwavering commitment to excellence and positive impact. Her accomplishments not only showcase her talent but also highlight her dedication to uplifting others and making a lasting difference in the world of entertainment and beyond.

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti – Founder/CEO, Herconomy

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti is a Nigerian business executive, author, and global leader, known for her role as the Founder and CEO of Herconomy, a financial technology platform that empowers women to securely grow their wealth. She founded Herconomy (formerly known as AGS Tribe) to address the financial challenges women face in Nigeria and beyond.

In addition to her work at Herconomy, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti is also an author and a Young Global Leader, with over 10 years of experience in management and leadership. Her commitment to empowering women and promoting financial inclusion has earned her much acclaim and a seat at the beloved table of financial tech giants.

Debbie Larry Izamoje – COO, Brila Media Group

Debbie Larry Izamoje is a Nigerian business executive and entrepreneur, known for her roles as the Chief Operating Officer at Brila Media Group and the Founder of RAGE Media Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Management from the University of Sheffield.

As the COO of Brila Media Group, Debbie oversees the daily operations and strategic direction of the sports media powerhouse, which is at the forefront of “sportainment” in Nigeria. Her passion for assisting entrepreneurs led her to establish Image Boosters, a digital and PR agency, which helps brands with their marketing and public relations efforts

In addition to her work at Brila Media Group and Image Boosters, Debbie is also the Founder of RAGE Media Group, a company focused on leading Africa’s transformation with innovative solutions. Her dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and driving innovation in the media industry positions her as a prominent figure in the African business landscape.

Blessing Abeng – Co-Founder, Ingressive for Good

Blessing Abeng is a Nigerian branding and communications expert, known for her roles as the co-founder and Director of Communications at Ingressive for Good, a nonprofit organization focused on creating and increasing the earning power of African tech entrepreneurs. She is also a co-director of Startup Grind, a global community for entrepreneurs.

Blessing has been recognized as a leading woman and award-winning figure for her work in branding and communications and at Ingressive for Good (I4G). Under her leadership, Ingressive for Good (I4G) continues to provide support, resources, and opportunities for tech entrepreneurs in Africa to help them achieve their full potential and contribute to the growth of the tech ecosystem on the continent.

Temilade Salami – Founder/ED, EcoChampion

Temilade Salami is a prominent Nigerian environmentalist, circular economy enthusiast, and marine biologist with a wealth of experience in leading youth-led initiatives in these fields. She is recognized for her contributions to climate education and communication, with a focus on promoting environmental awareness and sustainability practices.

As the Founder and Executive Director of EcoChampions, one of Africa’s largest networks of young environmentalists, Temilade Salami plays a pivotal role in empowering the youth to champion environmental causes and drive positive change in their communities. Her dedication to fostering a sustainable future and promoting eco-friendly practices has positioned her as a key figure in the environmental advocacy space in Africa.

Temilade Salami’s work extends beyond her organizational roles, as she is also an author and content creator, sharing her knowledge and insights on climate education and environmental issues through various platforms, including YouTube. Her commitment to raising awareness about environmental challenges and inspiring action underscores her passion for creating a more sustainable world.

Simi Nwogugu – CEO, JA Africa

Simi Nwogugu is a distinguished figure in the field of education and entrepreneurship, known for her role as the Chief Executive Officer of Junior Achievement (JA) Africa. With a background in finance and a strong commitment to youth empowerment, Simi has made significant contributions to equipping young Africans with financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and employability skills through JA Africa.

As the CEO of JA Africa, Simi Nwogugu has been instrumental in expanding the organization’s reach and impact across the region. Her leadership has been recognized through accolades such as being named a top-ten finalist for the Africa Education Medal 2023, highlighting her dedication to advancing education in Africa.

Her abundance of talent, intelligence, and passion have been key drivers in her efforts to empower African youth and foster economic growth through education and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Ada Nduka Oyom – Founder, She Code Africa

Ada Nduka Oyom is a trailblazing Nigerian woman who has made significant contributions to the tech industry as a software developer and the Founder of She Code Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in technology. As the Executive Director of She Code Africa, Ada leads initiatives to support and promote women in tech, fostering diversity and inclusion in the African tech scene

Ada’s expertise extends beyond software development, as she is also an open-source advocate and currently leads Developer Relations at Interswitch Group. Ada Nduka Oyom’s leadership, advocacy, and dedication to empowering women in technology highlight her as a prominent figure driving positive change and inclusion in the global tech ecosystem.

Folayemi Agusto: CEO/Co-founder, Tix.africa

Folayemi Agusto is a notable figure in the tech and entrepreneurship space, serving as the CEO and Co-founder of tix.africa, a Nigerian ticketing startup established in 2019. Through tix.africa, she has streamlined event management by offering digital services and providing a self-service ticketing platform for event organizers.

With a background in business development and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Folayemi Agusto has been instrumental in the growth and success of tix.africa, where she plays a key role in driving the company’s mission of providing efficient and user-friendly solutions for event organizers. Her leadership as the CEO of the company has been pivotal in establishing it as a prominent player in the event management and ticketing industry in Nigeria. Her contributions to the tech ecosystem reflect her commitment to leveraging technology to enhance experiences and streamline processes.

Tomike Adeoye – Entertainer

Tomike Adeoye is a multi-talented individual known for her work as an actress, media personality, brand influencer, and entrepreneur. She gained fame for her role as Tania in the television series “Jenifa’s Diary”. Tomike’s diverse background and experience in various fields have contributed to her success and recognition in the entertainment industry.

As an award-winning actor and entrepreneur, Tomike has demonstrated her talent and creativity in her craft. She is also a radio and TV personality as well as an events host, further showcasing her versatility and ability to connect with audiences across different mediums.

Tomike’s diverse background and experience in various fields position her as a well-rounded individual with a strong foundation in different areas. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with audiences across different mediums underscore her commitment to making a positive impact in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Adedamola Ladejobi – CEO, AskDamz

Adedamola Ladejobi is the visionary CEO behind AskDamz Wellness Institute, a trailblazing organization at the forefront of holistic wellness and fitness solutions. With a profound expertise in health and wellness, Adedamola has carved out a niche for AskDamz as a premier destination for individuals seeking personalized coaching and transformative fitness programs. Her unwavering dedication to empowering individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles has not only earned her acclaim but has also positioned AskDamz Wellness Institute as a beacon of excellence in the wellness industry.

Through her innovative strategies and unwavering commitment to holistic wellness, Adedamola Ladejobi continues to make a profound impact on individuals seeking to enhance their well-being and embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Inimfon Etuk – Founder, SheForum Africa

With a background in law and a passion for gender equality, Inimfon has dedicated her career to championing women’s rights and creating opportunities for their advancement. She is the founder of She Forum Africa, a transformative organization that focuses on advancing the health, safety, holistic development, and economic empowerment of women across Africa. Her work at She Forum Africa extends beyond borders, impacting women from diverse backgrounds and regions on the continent.

In addition to her role at She Forum Africa, Inimfon Etuk is a sought-after speaker and advocate for women’s issues, participating in global forums and initiatives that aim to elevate the status of women in society. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as she was honored with the prestigious Women Economic Forum (WEF) 2019 Global Award for “Iconic Woman Creating a Better World,” recognizing her as a trailblazer in the field of women’s empowerment.

Through She Forum Africa, Inimfon Etuk continues to lead with compassion and determination, striving to create a more equitable and inclusive world for women. Her multifaceted approach to empowerment encompasses health, safety, education, and economic independence, reflecting her holistic vision for uplifting women across Africa. Inimfon’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change and her relentless advocacy for gender equality make her a beacon of hope and inspiration for women everywhere.

Hauwa Ojeifo – Founder, SheWritesWoman

Hauwa Ojeifo is the founder of She Writes Woman, an organization dedicated to mental health advocacy and support.

Through her impactful efforts, Hauwa has become a leading voice in promoting mental health awareness and providing a platform for individuals to share their stories and seek assistance. Her steadfast commitment to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health and promoting overall well-being has earned her recognition on both local and international levels.

Leading She Writes Woman, Hauwa Ojeifo continues to drive significant change in mental health advocacy, empowering individuals to prioritize their mental wellness and access the support they need.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi – Founder, Immerse Coaching Company

Debola Deji-Kurunmi is the visionary Founder of IMMERSE Coaching Company, a professional coaching practice that she established in 2014. With a focus on personal transformation and growth, Debola’s coaching company has evolved into a tech-driven global community, offering impactful coaching services to individuals worldwide.

In addition to her role at IMMERSE Coaching Company, Debola is also the Executive Director of Ideation Hub Africa, where she plays a key role in public policy and impact initiatives. Her dedication to coaching and personal development has positioned her as a best-selling author, keynote speaker, and influential figure in the realm of professional coaching. Through her leadership and commitment to empowering individuals to reach their full potential, Debola Deji-Kurunmi continues to make a significant impact on people of all ages in Africa and beyond.

Chinazom Arinze – CEO, AutoGirl

Chinazom Arinze is the CEO of AutoGirl, a pioneering company in Nigeria that offers unique services in the automobile, boat, and private jet sectors. With a vision to become the “Airbnb of car rentals in Africa,” AutoGirl under Chinazom’s leadership aims to revolutionize the way people access transportation services. Her entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach have positioned AutoGirl as a trailblazer in the industry, providing convenient and reliable solutions for customers seeking transportation options.

Chinazom Arinze’s commitment to excellence and her ability to succeed where others hesitate to venture have earned her recognition as a bold and visionary leader in the business landscape. Through AutoGirl, Chinazom continues to drive growth and innovation, setting new standards in the automobile rental sector in Nigeria and beyond.

Sandrah Tubobereni – Creative Director, TUBO

Sandrah Tubobereni is the talented Creative Director behind TUBO, a renowned fashion brand known for its exquisite designs and unique style. With a strong background in entrepreneurship and a keen eye for impactful fashion, Sandrah has made a mark in the industry through her brand, TUBO.

Her creative vision and dedication to crafting impressive looks have garnered attention, as seen in her diverse range of designs. Sandrah Tubobereni’s influence as the Creative Director of TUBO reflects her commitment to creating exceptional pieces that resonate with individuals seeking distinctive and elegant fashion statements.

Damilola Ogunbiyi – CEO, Sustainability Energy for All

Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), is a renowned leader in sustainable energy. With extensive experience in sustainable development and energy access, she spearheads initiatives that advocate for clean energy solutions and universal energy access on a global scale.

In her capacity at SEforALL, Damilola Ogunbiyi leads efforts to promote affordable, reliable, and modern energy services for all, showcasing her strategic vision and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. Her international recognition underscores her pivotal role in shaping policies and programs that combat energy poverty and climate change, driving SEforALL towards a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.

Olatowun Candide-Johnson – Lawyer/Founder, GAIA Africa

Olatowun Candide-Johnson, a seasoned lawyer with over three decades of experience in corporate and commercial law, business development, and governance, is the founder of GAIA Africa. Through her entrepreneurial journey, she focuses on empowering women business leaders and driving economic growth in Africa.

As the visionary behind GAIA Africa, Olatowun Candide-Johnson plays a crucial role in championing entrepreneurship and supporting women in business, aiming to create opportunities for economic advancement across the continent. Her dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs has earned her recognition as a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur dedicated to making a significant impact in the business landscape.

Olatowun’s work underscores her strong commitment to business development, governance, and fostering an environment conducive to the success of women leaders in Africa.

Dupe Olusola – CEO, Transcorp Hotels

Dupe Olusola is a prominent figure in the hospitality industry, serving as the CEO/Managing Director of Transcorp Hotels Plc. Her leadership at Transcorp Hotels Plc is instrumental in driving the company’s growth and success, positioning it as one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies. Prior to her role at Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola held the position of Group Head, Marketing at United Bank for Africa.

Dupe Olusola’s professional background and expertise have been recognized, placing her among the top Black corporate leaders to follow in 2023. Her leadership and vision for Transcorp Hotels Plc underscore her dedication to driving positive change and fostering growth in the hospitality sector.

As the CEO/Managing Director of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola continues to make significant strides in the industry, showcasing her commitment to excellence, empowering women, and her ability to lead with impact.

Moyo Ogunseinde – COO/ED, Uraga Real Estate Ltd.

Moyo Ogunseinde is a distinguished figure in the fields of architecture, real estate development, and hospitality. She is known for her role as an architect involved in projects like the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Lagos, where she collaborated with Sheye Ayandokun.

She is also the founder of The Upbeat Recreation Centre, a pioneering recreational facility in West Africa, known for being the region’s first trampoline park. With a focus on offering world-class sports and fitness facilities, the Upbeat Recreation Centre stands out as a premier destination for individuals seeking an exciting and dynamic recreational experience in Africa.

Moyo Ogunseinde’s diverse skill set as an international real estate developer, chartered architect, and hospitality expert positions her as a multifaceted professional contributing to the business of sports and the growth of the hospitality industry in Nigeria.