YNaija Media Power List 2023 | 50 Most Influential People in Media 2023

YNaija’s 50 Most Influential People in Media 2023

Media shapes so much of our lives. It informs, influences, and entertains us. It’s an omnipresent force in our postmodern world that intricately weaves into every facet of our standard days. In a world where innovation, impact, and influence are always changing, certain people stand out as a beacon with an unmatched ability to shape the national and even global narrative.

This list recognises the change agents—from seasoned professionals to emerging talents—who use the media’s transformational potential to impact public opinion, spark revolutions, and rethink cultural discourse basics. The Media Power List recognises people who, through the strong force of their words, images, and ideas, not only command attention but also affect the course of society in a variety of industries, including journalism, entertainment, technology, and others. Through their astounding achievements, these trailblazers have left an indelible imprint on the collective psyche of our globalized society, making them media landscape giants.

Ijeoma Balogun

Ijeoma Balogun is the CEO of Redrick Public Relations, a specialized PR agency that designs and executes strategic integrated campaigns to support enterprises and startups in innovating, accelerating, and growing. She is a value-oriented, dynamic, and decisive leader who has achieved success in strategic planning and communications for Fortune 500 and multimillion-dollar corporations, as well as startups, using research data analysis, insights, and content marketing. Ijeoma has a proven track record of generating brand impact with bottom-line results.

Tomiwa Aladekomo

At Big Cabal Media, Tomiwa Aladekomo is a visionary leader who is dedicated to directing the organisation toward molding African media’s future. Being the brains behind TechCabal and Zikoko, he leads the production of engaging original content and establishes Big Cabal as one of the continent’s leading media brands. Tomiwa’s experience also includes Cabal Creative Studio, where he works with clients and displays a broad range of skills from video creation to brand design. Tomiwa has taken Big Cabal to incredible heights with her enthusiasm for impactful marketing and talent for turning ideas into profitable companies. She has managed ground-breaking projects like TechWomenLagos and Jollof Road, reaching 400% YOY revenue growth. His rich background in media and marketing, including leadership roles at Ventra Media, reflects a commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital landscape.

Wale Lawal

The founder of The Republic, a publication that delves into socio-economic, political, and cultural commentary and scrutinising things through a Nigerian lens, Wale Lawal is a distinguished figure in the realm of African digital media and entrepreneurship. As the driving force behind this innovative digital media startup, Wale spearheads the delivery of personalized, real-time information, and editorial coverage on African countries. Serving as the Editor-in-Chief of The Republic’s award-winning magazine, he navigates diverse topics, from politics and culture to science, all through the lens of Nigeria. Beyond The Republic, Wale Lawal wears multiple hats, co-founding GatePass, a digital payments and community management platform tailored for real estate providers. With a decade-long commitment to Africa-focused media, consulting, and research, Wale has been a trusted advisor to governments, companies, and global institutions.

Chude Jideonwo

Chude Jideonwo, a multifaceted media personality, filmmaker, and entrepreneur co-founded the media group RED and Joy, Inc., aiming to enhance happiness. With over 13 years leading Red Africa, he navigated national elections and youth-driven campaigns in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Liberia. As the executive producer and host of #WithChude, he engages in impactful multimedia conversations and directs #ChudeExplains, focusing on social justice and culture. Jideonwo, a prolific writer and author, co-authored books and received accolades, including Forbes 30 Under 30. In 2020, he instituted The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity, demonstrating his commitment to inclusivity. His debut film, “Awaiting Trial,” gained recognition at film festivals.

Konye Nwabogor

The editor of This DayStyle, Konye Nwabogor succeeded Ruth Osime, the long-standing editor of Thisday Style, whose 19-year tenure created a standard for Style reporting in Nigeria in April 2022. A pioneer of many firsts, Ms. Osime, mentored a new generation of fashion and lifestyle writers who today are leaders in different fields of the industry. Starting as a lifestyle correspondent in February 2011, Konye rose in the ranks till she became the editor. With more than a decade of experience in writing, editing, and strategy, Konye is dedicated to reporting across various platforms with her extensive knowledge.

Maiden Ibru of Guardian

A distinguished Public Affairs and Communication Consultant, Maiden Ibru is the Chairman, Publisher, and CEO of Guardian Newspapers, a role she assumed in 1999 following her late husband Alex Ibru’s passing. With an 11-year tenure as CEO of Guardian Press Limited, she transformed the media company. Maiden leads the Trinity Foundation, championing democratic values in Nigeria. Bestowed with honors like the MFR, she received the “Golden Cross of Welfare” from the Greek Parliament in 2007 and the Ladyship title of “The Cross of St. Mark” in 2012. President Buhari lauded her on her 70th birthday for her contributions to the Guardian and philanthropy.

Kadaria Ahmed

Renowned journalist and media entrepreneur Kadaria Ahmed started her career as a contributor to award-winning shows at the BBC in London. After earning an MA in Television from Goldsmiths, she worked as the editor of the highly regarded magazine Next. Ahmed co-created Straight Talk, an interview programme, and moderated Nigeria’s 2011 presidential debate. Notable interviews were done by her when The Core debuted on Channels TV in 2017. With a focus on public service journalism, she created Daria Media Ltd in 2017 and RadioNow 95.3FM in 2020 as a Chevening Scholar.

Seun Oluyemi

Seun Okinbaloye is a distinguished Nigerian journalist, widely recognized for his impactful contributions to political journalism. As Nigeria’s premier political journalist, he combines exceptional skills, ethical conduct, and extensive knowledge to deliver accurate and unbiased news. With over two decades of professional experience, Seun has risen to the position of Political Editor at Channels Television, a testament to his influential role in shaping political discourse and providing insightful analysis of Nigeria’s political landscape. His commitment to truth and accountability has earned him immense respect from both colleagues and the public. Now, he is best known for his work on ‘Rubbin’ Minds’.

Bhad and Boujee

Hosted by Moet Abede and Tolani Baj, the podcast features conversations about relationships, love, finances, and more. Moet Abebe, a Nigerian video jockey, television presenter, actress, and catering executive, rose to fame after returning to Nigeria to pursue a TV presenting career. Joining Soundcity TV, she hosted popular shows like One On One and Global Countdown. She expanded into radio, hosting “The Takeover” on Soundcity Radio 98.5fm. Moet also ventured into event management and catering with her company LM Occasions. Tolani Baj is best known for her time on Big Brother Naija but she is also known as a content creator and host.

Soni Irabor

Soni Irabor is a seasoned broadcaster with a wealth of experience in the industry. Renowned for hosting “Soni Irabor Live,” a prominent talk show in Nigeria, he excels in news broadcast and TV documentary production. With a focus on speech communication training, Irabor has made a significant impact on the media landscape, showcasing his expertise and passion for effective communication over many years in the field.

Linda Ikeji

Since starting her blog in 2006, Linda Ikeji has expanded her digital empire to include Linda Ikeji TV, online radio broadcasting, Linda Ikeji Music, and a social networking platform. She runs a non-profit project, “I’d rather be self-made; No thanks,” supporting young female entrepreneurs. In 2023, she ventured into film production with “Dark October.” Recognized by Forbes Africa and awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business and Media from Trinity International University in 2018, Ikeji continues to make significant contributions to the media landscape and female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Dare Art Alade

Multi-platinum Afro R&B singer, songwriter, record producer, philanthropist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur, Dare Art Alade has tried his hand at several things across different industries. He is the creative director of Livespot360. Livespot360 is a creative collective focused on digital innovation, aiming to turn consumers into enthusiastic supporters. They strive for extraordinary achievements, consistently pushing boundaries to spark conversations and make a lasting impact in the digital realm. Their mission is to change the world through creativity and initiative, seeing these elements as the driving force for meaningful transformation in their environment.

Adebola Williams

A prominent media entrepreneur, journalist, political consultant, and motivational speaker, Adebola Williams is co-founder of RED | For Africa, a leading portfolio of youth media brands, including Red Media Africa, Statecraft Inc., The Future Awards Africa, and YNaija. Recognized for his influence, Williams played a key role in electing presidents across Africa. Co-founding EnoughisEnough, a civic participation platform, he successfully rebranded former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Williams, dubbed “the man with the golden touch,” has received numerous awards for his corporate marketing and communication work. He is also the founder of AWNetwork, a storytelling investment company.

Akah and Claire

Actor Akah and designer and illustrator Claire Nnami, were in the public eye before they started dating. Akah for his skits and his work as a presenter and show host, and Claire for her high-end illustrations and work in fashion. Since they got married in 2019, they have shared their journey and life. Their chemistry creates a stronger emotional bond with audiences and together, they sell the perfect love story.

Olufemi Oguntamu

Olufemi Oguntamu, a luminary in Nigeria’s dynamic digital media and entertainment sphere, is a trailblazing entrepreneur and ambassador. A vanguard in recognizing the untapped potential of Nigeria’s digital landscape, he founded Penzaarville Africa in 2015, catalyzing a paradigm shift in how brands engage with digital media. Through initiatives like the groundbreaking ‘Handle It Africa’ conference, he redefined the digital media narrative, fostering dialogue among industry practitioners. His mantra, ‘Let’s do more,’ isn’t just rhetoric but a guiding principle fuelling his tireless pursuit of excellence. Olufemi’s impact extends beyond corporate boardrooms, where he has steered giants like Microsoft and Google to new heights, into the entertainment realm, where he manages icons like Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi. As a coveted consultant, he shares his expertise with influential industry figures, offering strategic guidance in monetizing digital assets.

People’s Gazette

Peoples Gazette is an Abuja-based Nigerian online newspaper that emerged in 2020 as a platform for impactful investigative journalism under the leadership of founder Samuel Ogundipe. Launching amidst controversy, Ogundipe left Premium Times to establish the Gazette, immediately making headlines with exclusive reports. The newspaper faced censorship in 2021, drawing condemnation from international press freedom organizations. Peoples Gazette achieved prominence by breaking major stories, including the disbandment of SARS, government actions during the EndSARS protests, and revelations about prominent figures. Notably, it exposed controversial statements by Nigeria’s Minister for Communications Isa Ali Pantami. The Gazette’s commitment to truth persists despite challenges and raids.

Culture Custodian

Oluwamayowa Idowu, the visionary founder, and editor-in-chief of Culture Custodian, has created a dynamic platform that resonates with Afro-centric millennials and Gen Z. Capturing compelling stories spanning music, politics, pop culture, tech, and sports, Culture Custodian is more than just a media outlet. The Culture Custodian is a go-to source for diverse content, covering everything from sports and film to reality TV and music.

Funke Akindele

Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele-Bello popularly known as Funke Akindele or Jenifa, is a Nigerian filmmaker, actress, director, producer, and politician. In the last decade, she has made herself a household name and stands as a powerhouse in the industry, not only as an actress but also as a prolific producer. Launching her production company, SceneOne, she has carved a niche for prime Nollywood comedy and drama. SceneOne, widely recognized on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers, attests to Akindele’s prowess in dominating diverse ventures, including excelling on the digital platform. She also launched the Funke Akindele Academy, which nurtures and develops young talents.

Nduka Obaigbena

A trailblazer in Nigerian media, Nduka Obaigbena founded ThisDay newspapers after a brief stint in journalism. With it, he introduced groundbreaking practices like color printing. Beyond print, Obaigbena expanded into broadcasting with Arise News in 2013. An influential figure in public service, he has held various positions and is actively involved in international forums, contributing to the World Economic Forum. Obaigbena’s impact extends to cultural events and awards, exemplifying a multifaceted career.

John Momoh & Olusola Momoh

John Momoh is the Chairman of Channels Media Group and CEO of Channels Television, and a distinguished broadcast journalist with over four decades of experience. A trailblazer, he founded Channels TV in 1995, transforming it into a thriving multi-million dollar enterprise, defying predictions. Honored with prestigious awards, including the Nigerian Media Merit Award and the National Productivity Order of Merit, John is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and a fellow of several institutions. His leadership at Channels TV has earned it the “Television Station of the Year” Award thirteen times, a record achievement. Momoh is a trusted voice, widely regarded as a revolutionary industry pioneer in news television broadcasting.

Olusola Momoh is the Vice Chairman of the Channels Media Group, oversees the conglomerate’s diverse entities, including Channels Global, Channels 24, Channels Digital, Channels Academy, and its flagship network, Channels Television. With a television network license in Nigeria and the UK, Channels broadcasts on various platforms, including terrestrial, DTT, DTH, and online. Olusola, leveraging over four decades of experience, excels in business development, commercial strategy, finance, and human capital development. She plays a pivotal role in strategic leadership, corporate development, and resource optimization. Olusola’s commitment to ethical standards and excellence has driven Channels’ expansion and brand integrity. Passionate about mentorship, she initiated the Channels Women Network, fostering a workplace conducive to female empowerment. Actively involved in community development and NGOs, Olusola holds a degree in Mass Communication and an honorary doctorate in Business Administration. Her achievements and leadership were recognized with an honorary doctorate in 2019, and her management discipline underpins Channels’ integrity.

Ayodeji Razaq

A seasoned Marketing Communications Specialist boasting over a decade of expertise in crafting tailored experiential solutions for brands spanning the FMCG, Technology, Manufacturing, and Financial Services sectors, Ayodeji Razaq is a force to be reckoned with. As the Co-Founder of X-Holdings, Ayodeji has played a pivotal role in establishing a diversified group of companies. Notably, Riquesa Africa, a premier experiential and activation company, operates successfully in both Nigeria and Ghana under his guidance. Additionally, he spearheads Duo Agency, a digital and tech-driven marketing agency within the X-Holdings portfolio. His track record exemplifies a commitment to helping brands thrive in the marketplace through innovative and effective marketing strategies.

Debo Adebayo

Not everyone will recognise the name Debo Adebayo but the moniker ‘Mr. Macaroni’ is sure to ring a bell. Comic, activist, and content creator, Debo came into the limelight as his online personality, Mr. Macaroni. The character was famous for his womanising and his catchphrases. In 2020, he used his platform to amplify the general sentiment of the youth and advocate for socio-political change. He actively matched and protested against brutality. In 2021, he started acting professionally. Since then, he has starred in several film and television shows and continues to use his platform for the greater good.

Uche Pedro

A pioneer in the Sub-Saharan African space, Uche Pedro is an entrepreneur and the mastermind behind the widely recognized online media platform BellaNaija. Fueled by the vision of elegantly showcasing the Nigerian media landscape, Uche Pedro conceived the BellaNaija brand—a digital media platform that presents the glitz and glamour of Nigerian socialites and significant events in 2006. Few, if any, match BellaNaija’s proficiency in this realm, making it a coveted platform for aspiring young leaders.

Instablog

What started as an Instagram account posting breaking news and gossip morphed into a media company with over 9 million followers across two social media platforms. Instablog offers celebrity and trending news on an hourly basis, predominantly news about Nigeria.

Tomike Adeoye

Tomike Adeoye is a multifaceted media personality, actress, and prolific content creator. Recognized for her adept hosting and presenting skills, Tomike has effortlessly captivated audiences with her engaging and vibrant personality, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the hearts of many. Here at YNaija, we call her the most joyful media person/event host in Nigeria.

Tosin Ajibade

Tosin “OloriSuperGal” Ajibade has gained prominence through her lifestyle and entertainment websites, OloriSuperGal.com and, more recently, TosinAjibade.com. Notably, she is the brains behind the annually held New Media Conference in Nigeria. Establishing her blog in 2010, Ajibade’s influence soared, earning her the prestigious Future Awards Africa Prize for New Media in 2016. Furthermore, she has authored two books, namely ‘From Social Misfit To Social Media Hero’ and ‘The Influencer Blueprint’. Adding to her accolades, Ajibade secured the Unilever Nigeria centenary prize at the Women in Business, Management, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) annual conference.

Rufai Oseni

Rufai Oseni, the host of Arise News TV, is a published author who has spoken at Cambridge University’s hallowed halls and on the TED X platform. He has also been the anchor for prestigious events held by the US government and British Airways. He now conducts ‘Conversations with Rufai’ on Nigerian Info FM. This radio programme delves deeply into political and social issues and serves as an anchor on Arise TV’s The Morning Show.

Seun Okinbaloye

Renowned journalist Seun Okinbaloye has made a name for himself in the political journalism circuit. With a career spanning over two decades, Okinbaloye rose through the ranks and is now the political editor at Channels TV. He also hosts Politics Today & Sunday Politics, as well as The Mic On podcast.

Ebuka Obi Uchendu

Lawyer and media personality, Ebuka is possibly Nigeria’s most prominent host. After competing in the first season of Big Brother Nigeria, Ebuka gained fame and started working in the public eye. He has partnered with several companies during the span of his career. Now, he is best known for his impeccable style, crisp diction, and his work hosting Big Brother Naija, Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV, and Judging Matters.

Tunde Ednut

Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle popularly known as Tunde Ednut, is a Nigerian blogger, comedian, entertainer. He is widely regarded as Nigeria’s media king maker because of how most of his viral posts have made ordinary people famous. In 2021, Ednut was named the Most ‘Searched Media Personality’ at the Net Honours Class of 2021. In that same year, he was listed by Ynaija as one of the most powerful young Nigerians.

Feyikemi ‘FK’ Abudu and Jola ‘Jollz’ Ayeye (I Said What I Said)

Co-hosts FK and Jollz of the sensational podcast, I Said What I Said, are powerhouses in digital media. They may be best known for their podcast but are also involved in several business endeavors.

Feyikemi Abudu is an entrepreneur, excited about helping small businesses grow into big businesses, creating amazing everyday products, expanding the recycling industry in Africa, and giving people a voice. Jola Ayeye is a writer and storyteller with a core interest in contemporary African culture and its presentation on the global stage. She is also a founding member of Feminist Coalition and a Creative Director at Salt & Truth, a Production Company based in Lagos.

Temisan Emmanuel

Temisan Emmanuel, popularly known as Taymesan, is a multifaceted individual known for his roles as a media presenter, actor, comedian, and MC. He gained fame through ‘Tea with Tay’, a one-minute video series in which he humorously shares life experiences online, later evolving into a successful podcast. He also starred in ‘Visa on Arrival’ on Accelerate TV as a quick-mouthed immigration officer. Taymesan has showcased his acting skills in notable films such as ’Fate of Alakada’ and ‘Smart Money Woman’.

Nedu Wazobia

Born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, he is an on-air personality, broadcast journalist, TV presenter, actor, comedian, and content creator. He is known for his pidgin rendition of the daily news on popular radio station Wazobia FM 94.1 Lagos and then for his work on The Honest Bunch, a podcast that covers an array of topics from relationships to career, culture, and lifestyle.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Tolu “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren

Entrepreneur and former broadcaster, Gbemi is known for her wit and interest in fashion and Toolz is a radio personality, talk show host, and presenter. Gbemi and Toolz crafted Off-Air with Gbemi & Toolz, an unfiltered gossip and infotainment talk show, in response to their dedicated listeners from over a decade on The Beat 99.9 FM. Premiering on YouTube on October 10, 2019, the series quickly gained traction, accumulating nearly a quarter of a million views, over 25 thousand audio podcast listeners, and almost 7,000 subscribers within three months. Season six saw exclusive episodes airing on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju (Korty EO)

Model turned freelance filmmaker and YouTuber. Her brand of entertainment and lifestyle journalism has been on the rise in recent years. Comparable to Amelia Dimoldenberg’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ or Chris Schonberger’s ‘Hot Ones’, Korty’s videos see her engage with celebrities or people of interest in mundane, simple tasks. She started working with Zikoko in 2018 as a video producer and started her YouTube account in 2019. Besides her interviews, she makes vlogs about her life and encounters.

Tayo Aina

Travel blogging and content are often sought after but not everyone can make it as relatable as Tayo Aina. Even with unfavorable travel restrictions on a “weak” passport, Tayo has managed to travel to and document parts of the world the average Nigerian may never have gotten to see. He embodies a brand of content centered around business travel and lifestyle on his YouTube channel which has over 730,000 subscribers. His content blends inspirational stories featuring entrepreneurs and his journey to success. Tayo passionately explores diverse locations across Africa to curate his content, expressing particular enthusiasm for real estate, affluent living, and narratives that fuel his ambition.

Fisayo Fosudo

Standing out as one of Nigeria’s highly influential tech bloggers, Fisayo revolutionizes the landscape of tech device opinions. In contrast to his Western counterparts who typically focus on reviewing high-end gadgets, Fisayo uniquely addresses the Nigerian context. His reviews prioritize devices accessible to Nigerians, although he doesn’t shy away from evaluating major brands. Beyond device reviews, Fisayo diversifies his content by guiding Bitcoin investments, software insights, and financial tips related to tech product purchases. His approach brings a localized perspective to the tech blogging scene, making his contributions distinctly tailored to the Nigerian audience.

Eric Okafor (Knewkeed)

Popularly known as Knewkeed (pronounced new kid), Eric made a name for himself reviewing smartphones on YouTube before making condensed videos for other social media platforms.

In 2019, he celebrated hitting the 50,000 subscriber mark and the number has increased by 724% as he now has 362,000 subscribers. Besides being a YouTuber, Eric is a co-founder of How to Tech Naija, a blog to change how customers use technology and make buying decisions in their daily lives.

Isaac A. Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Layi started making skits during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has become one of the most recognized faces on Nigerian social media since then.

Layi’s skits do without laugh tracks and sound effects making his tone of delivery and facial expressions the funniest parts of his skits. His most popular character is a lawyer nicknamed “the Law”, who deals with clients in a humorous tongue-in-cheek way. His profession as a lawyer inspired the character.

Aderonke Adepoju (_omo.oba__)

Aderonke Omooba started creating content in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as well. Then, she only posted on Instagram. She took a break in 2021, because of her studies and resumed content creation fully in May 2022 after her final examinations. Her success comes from the relatability of her content as it features commonplace Nigerian experiences like dealing with a civil servant during NYSC, relating with religious figures, and most popularly, familial relationships.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Widely recognized as a male beauty enthusiast, Enioluwa has swiftly gained prominence as an Instagram influencer. His content spans beauty, relationship guidance, and advocacy for the male child. The rapid surge in his followers, transitioning from a few thousand to 2 million in a couple of years, cannot be pinpointed to a specific niche. What sets him apart is the ambiguity of his trending topics, ranging from thought-provoking PSAs on the male child to humorous relationship advice and beauty tips. In 2022, he became the first Nigerian brand ambassador for Crocs. Enioluwa has successfully carved out an unconventional and rejuvenating brand for himself across these diverse areas.

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu

Online comedian and skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus, is arguably one of the most famous content creators in Nigeria. His videos, which see his character scheming, and getting involved in different shenanigans. He is easily identifiable by his blue shirt, large black tie, and black trousers.

Temi Otedola

Despite her background and familial relationships, Temi Otedola has made a name for herself with her charisma and style. The daughter of businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola and artist Mr. Eazi’s partner, Temi is a blogger, lifestyle influencer, and actress. She made her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s 2020 film ‘Citation’ as the protagonist. Her short day-in-the-life and get-ready-with-me vlogs have made an impression on viewers, mesmerising and almost inspirational to some.

Michael Collins Ajereh

Don Jazzy, born Michael Collins Ajereh, is a luminary in the Nigerian music scene, particularly renowned for his impact on Afrobeat. His music career gained momentum with the 2004 collaboration with D’banj, leading to the formation of Mo’ Hits Records, a powerhouse producing chart-toppers. Despite Mo’ Hits’ disbandment in March 2012, Don Jazzy resiliently founded Mavin Records, nurturing talents like Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, DNA, and Rema after the departure of Tiwa Savage. Don Jazzy’s influential role extends to talent scouting, notably discovering artists through social media. With a substantial social media following—3.1 million on TikTok and 7.8 million on Twitter—his commitment to staying relevant is evident. Beyond music production, Don Jazzy actively promotes his artists across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, utilizing traditional advertising methods such as strategic billboard campaigns. His engagement extends to interacting with fans, spotlighting creators, and occasionally giving back, showcasing a multifaceted approach to his impactful presence in the media landscape.

Dr. Chinoso Egemba

On the medical side of X, several doctors post advice and banter with people but none of them are as charismatic as Dr. Chinonso Egemba, better known by his handle as Aproko Doctor. He began posting wellness advice and health tidbits on social media in 2017. His greatest acknowledged skill is his ability to use comedy and narrative to explain medical concerns. He established the 100K Club in 2020 as a nonprofit that helps Nigerians in need of medical care. Since becoming well-known, he has received several honours. Egemba made his screen debut in the Nigerian Netflix film ‘Strain’ in 2022, which promotes awareness of sickle cell anemia.

David Hundeyin

An accomplished and knowledgeable writer/investigative journalist with contributions spanning across various publications and media outlets. His work has found a place on platforms such as ABC News, Vogue, The Global Observer, and Hulu. On a local scale, he contributes to Business Day, Arise News, Sahara Reporters, and several more. Additionally, he is the visionary behind West Africa Weekly, a periodical committed to providing insights, information, and noteworthy narratives on West African affairs by writers from the region.

Pamilerin Adegoke

Social media influencer and entrepreneur, Pamilerin has been in public view since his altercation with Peruzzi. Since then his following has only grown, with him speaking on topics like politics, business, and lifestyle. He studied Marine Engineering but ended up pursuing a career in brand management. His online persona gives insightful views on social issues in a lighthearted manner. In recent years, he has become a go-to person for companies trying to gain some traction in the market, making him one of Nigeria’s most famous digital marketers.

Natacha Akide

Years after her time as a contestant on Big Brother Naija, Tacha is still possibly Nigeria’s most influential reality TV personality, Tacha is the leader of a vibrant and devoted group of followers known as Titans. Natacha Akide has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she took the stage of Big Brother Naija till her exit from the programme. Her fans on X have been behind her since her time on Big Brother till now. She made her radio debut in mid-2023 on Cool FM with ‘The Big Friday Show’ where she talks about hot and trending topics.

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Ikokwu, a.k.a. Chioma Goodhair, is an entrepreneur, executive coach, and a lawyer. She is also the co-founder and CEO of Good Hair Ltd. and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. Chioma found mainstream fame when she was cast in The Real Housewives of Lagos, making scores of fans with her style and elegance.

Iyabo Ojo

Actress, director and producer Alice Iyabo Ojo has been the talk of social media since the first season of The Real Housewives of Lagos. She started her acting career in 1998 and is a registered member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Her vulnerability, confidence, and passion when talking about things like the assault she has faced, the Nigerian presidential and Lagos gubernatorial elections, and her opinion on certain issues garnered her devoted fans.