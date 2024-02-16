YNaija unveils ‘The Nollywood 100’ – The Brightest Talent In Nigeria’s Film Industry in 2024

The YNaija Nollywood 100 in collaboration with EbonyLife, is pleased to present our definitive list of the brightest talents in Nigeria’s film Industry. To gain this list, we worked with film critics, stakeholders and writer Iniabasi Jeffrey who have all contributed extensively to the film industry while remaining apart from it to guide us through the process of choosing the people who made our list and helping us understand their continued impact on the industry. Our list is not exhaustive but it is comprehensive and we are confident that it provides a useful tool to understanding the industry and its current trajectory.

Editi Effiong: Fewer people have had a bigger year than Editi Effiong whose debut directorial effort, The Black Book, became a global hit on Netflix. The Up North and Day of Destiny producer was able to assemble an impressive roster of tech investors for his film bringing the conversation of tech and Nollywood funding to the forefront. His constant documentation of the process of making Netflix’s biggest Nigerian hit has served as an inspiration and his sights are set for even greater success, announcing RMD as the new chairman of Anakle films which opens up the pisiibilged of adapting his earlier work for a newer audience.

Onyinye Odokoro: Finding success in Nollywood is a challenge in itself but this year Onyinye has found success in and outside of Nollywood. Starring in titles like Domitilla: The Reboot, Adire, and the short film A Japa Tale, Onyinye has built a reputation as a bright light in whatever film you find her in. This has given her success in the recently released Sky TV series, Unwanted, where she plays Sophia. Her success hasn’t been overnight and watching her grow from small supporting roles to major roles this year only makes you excited for what lies ahead.

CJ Obasi: Casual Nollywood observers will think CJ The Fiery One just popped into the scene this year but his work has always stayed true to his vision since 2014 when his film, Ojuju, premiered at the African Film Festival and won the award for Best Nigerian Film since then he has gathered critical acclaim for his writing and directing on films like Lionheart and Juju Stories. This year he has made global waves with his fantasy thriller, Mami Water which won the Special Jury Prize in the World Dramatic Competition for its cinematography. Since then, the film has gone on a world tour with distributions in North America and the United Kingdom and finally being Nigeria’s official selection for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Oge Obasi: Staying true to a vision as a producer is an uphill task but Oge has done exactly that with Fiery Film Company. Producing arguably our greatest critical export of the year, she has navigated taking the film from its premiere at Sundance to its distribution in major international markets without losing any momentum. This feat has created a model for future Nollywood exports: a story that stays true to its roots backed by true believers can go anywhere.

Tunde Apalowo: Tunde has worn many hats in Nollywood, editing For Maria Ebun Pataki, writing the romantic drama Kanaani and now directing the acclaimed All The Colours of the World Are Between Black and White which premiered in February at the Berlin International Film Festival where it won the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film. All The Colours has gone on to join the important conversation about queer rights in Nigeria with its love story about two men in Lagos and its getting picked by Coccinelle Sales proves that there is space for every kind of Nigerian story.

Kelechi Udegbe: Kelechi has consistently put in stellar supporting performances in mainstream and indie films in Nollywood and 2023 has found him in Nollywood’s most commercially successful film, The Black Book and our most critically acclaimed film, Mami Water. His ability to blend into roles while still giving stand out portrayals keeps him constantly on our screens and it’s only up from here for him.

Niyi Akinmolayan: One of Nollywood’s most successful hit makers, Niyi is no stranger to ambition and his work 2023 is more proof of that. After signing a multi year deal with Amazon Prime Video which produced the political thriller, The House Of Secrets, Prime’s entry into the streaming wars. His busy year didn’t stop there as his directing role expanded to an animated children’s feature, Mikolo which serves as an important landmark in animated filmmaking in Nigeria.

Nse Ikpe-Etim: One of our most prolific actors, Nse commands the screen with riveting performances every year ranging from Phone Swap to Fifty. This year has been no different, starring in Netflix’s A Sunday Affair and Shanty Town, to AFRIFF’s official selection, A Song From The Dark. Nse’s ability to fold into every role creating nuances you might not find with anyone was finally rewarded with the Best Actress in A Leading Role for her work in 4-4-44 which was the first Nigerian win at the African Movie Academy Awards.

Tobi Bakre: Breaking out of BBN into Nollywood is one thing, but breaking out and creating celebrated iconic characters is a whole different thing that Tobi has succeeded in. Teasing us last year with Brotherhood, he came into this year swinging with Prime Video’s Gangs Of Lagos where he played a character plagued by destiny. Then he moved on to star in Africa Magic’s Slum King. His roles are gritty and grounded in unsavoury Nigerian realities which resonated enough for him to win the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards.

Jade Osiberu: 2023 was a year of firsts for a lot of Nollywood and the Isoken director was not left out as Gangs Of Lagos became the first Nigerian original film to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Her work with Greoh Studios has led to a deal with Amazon Prime with more titles expected and she crowned the year with getting invited to join the Academy as a voter.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha: Emeka came into most of the public’s eye last year when he starred in Netflix’s young adult show, Far From Home. His character spun a popular meme and his Twitter persona won him adoration and a vibrant online presence but that’s not all this year held for him. His work spans characters of different origins which make for interesting portrayals and this shows in the projects he has worked on. He was featured in Niyi Akinmolayan’s The House of Secrets, Lonzo Nzekwe’s anticipated Orah that showed at TIFF and AFRIFF, Genevieve produced I Do Not Come To You By Chance and has more projects in the pipeline.

Bimbo Ademoye: Everyone can immediately recognize the baby pink iro and buba, blue head tie and comical makeup of Bimbo’s online skit persona which shows the range of one of the most versatile actresses in Nollywood. Bimbo started the year with a film she made, Lola’s Gift, showing on ROK and starting a production company, A3 Studios. Then she went on to star in the Prime Video hit, Gangs Of Lagos; then Biodun Stephen’s romantic comedy, Big Love which went on to stream on Prime Video; then Netflix’s Jagun Jagun. Her work rate is proof of her dedication to craft and her films are proof of that dedication.

Olumide Owuro: Olumide has been a staple face in many households as he has starred as Tari on African Magic’s The Johnson’s since 2012 but this year he came into new heights both politically and professionally. He started the year starring in Ijakumo and then pivoted into a political role where he contested to be a member of the Lagos State House Of Assembly representing Surulere Constituency 1. He didn’t come out victorious but he has put himself amongst the small circle of Nollywood actors turned politicians. He then went on to star in Olamide Akinmolayan’s Akudaaya and finally featured in Netflix’s global hit, The Black Book.

Scarlet Gomez: Scarlet’s year has been defined by her record setting run as Wura on Showmax. The titular show follows a ruthless matriarch and her efforts to keep her company, family and prevent a crime from catching up with her. The role has won her recognition and award nominations with everyone anticipating a second season of the hot show. While Wura showed she still starred in other films like Eri Ife Mi and Sorrow-Gate.

Biodun Stephen: Few directors in Nollywood have Biodun Stephen’s work rate, the way she is able to create multiple films in a year with no major drop in quality is proof of her genius. This year has been a big one for her. She started the year with To Freedom, then she gave us the conversation sparking Sista, then we got to see the murder mystery, Hotel Labamba. There was no slowing down as she also released the romantic comedy, Big Love and then Small Talk. Her dedication to relatively simple stories that tug on the heart strings has made for a filmmaker everyone trusts to have a good time watching.

Timini Egbuson: Everyone is familiar with Timini on our screens; he has been a lover boy, problematic fine boy, anxious tech bro and others, constantly playing variations of perfect masculinity in Nollywood. This year was another year for him to charm us, he was in The Kujus again, starred in Honey Money, made us fall in love in Big Love and then took an interpretation of the Cinderella tale to AFRIFF and of course, A Tribe Called Judah

Funke Akindele: This year started with Funke putting on her political hat and running for deputy governor of Lagos State under the PDP umbrella. Despite not winning the election, her involvement got a lot of people talking, putting her once again in public conversations. While this happened, her 2022 box office success Battle On Buka Street hit Prime Video and she teased her Prime original series, She Must Be Obeyed where she played the lead role. Nollywood and its audience isn’t unfamiliar with Funke Akindele, we’ve seen her rise as watched her success and this year isn’t any different as she has crowned it with launching The Funke Akindele Network under which her billion naira box office film A Tribe Called Judah was released.

RMD: Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo, has been on our screens as long as a lot of us have lived and there was no stopping him this year. He kicked off the year by starring in the gritty Netflix crime drama, Shanty Town and then he was invited by the academy to become an Oscar voter, but that still wasn’t the highlight of his year. His biggest success of the year came with Editi Effiong’s political action film, The Black Book where he played the main character. RMD’s performance was met with critical praise and global recognition giving him an AFRIFF honour for his performance.

Yinka Edward: Few people have been involved in Nollywood’s modern evolution like Yinka, he has served as the DOP and cinematographer for films like October 1st, The Figurine and Lionheart and this year he made his mark again working on The Black Book. This has only solidified his icon status behind the camera as the film was praised for its brilliant shot compositions and visual storytelling. His work on films that tend to move the needle in Nollywood has made him arguably the greatest Nigerian cinematographer and he’s not done yet as he is the showrunner for the acclaimed Crime and Justice Lagos which anticipation is high for a second season.

Barnabas Emordi Aka Barny Emordi: When you watch Niyi Akinmolayan’s The House Of Secrets, one of the things that strike you immediately is the magical framing of the black and white scenes. The way it frames the main conflict of the film is due to the genius of Barnabas Emordi who served as the cinematographer. He also served as the director of photography for season five of MTV Shuga Naija and now his work on A Tribe Called Judah is about to be seen, what a year he’s had.

Rahama Sadau : With movies like War, Wrath and Revenge, A lot like love, The two Aishas and the plan, there’s no need to further explain why The Rahama, emphasis on ‘The’ is on this list.

Chimezie Imo: Chimezie has been in the game for a while now, even bagging an African Movie Academy Award nomination in 2020 for his role in Nimbe. He started this year on a high note with his short film All I Know premiering at the British Film Institute and then another short film he featured in, It Happened Again, screened at Cannes. One would consider that an already accomplished year but he crowned it all with Prime Video’s first commissioned Nigerian original, Breath of Life where he plays a major role.

Funlola Atoyebi: If there is any mention of TV shows that have impacted filmmaking in Nigeria, Tinsel must come out top of the list and Funlola Aofiyebi has played a pivotal role in the show. And this year you could find her taking that pivotal moment in more films like Niyi Akinmolayan’s The House Of Secrets where her character serves one of the film’s twists. She crowns the year playing The Deaconess in Adire, a film that has sparked important conversations about morality and religion.

Kehinde Bankole: It takes a force of a performance to spark a conversation like the one that started about Kehinde’s performance in Sista this year. That wasn’t all that defined the year for her as she also voiced a character in the Disney Plus anthology of animated African science fiction films. Her year continued with more success as she starred in the exciting Adire and then leading the AFRIFF Overall Best Feature Winner, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

Lala Akindoju: Working as both executive and thespian is a tricky balance as one can affect the other but since Lala took on her role as Prime Video’s Senior Movies Creative Executive, Nigeria she has been part of acquiring one of the most exciting streaming catalogs of Nigerian films. She has facilitated the development of Prime’s strategy in Nigeria leading to collaborations with the likes of Jade Osiberu and Eku Edewor keeping their focus fresh and exciting.

Lateef Adedimeji: Lateef is not an unfamiliar name in the film industry, his work has ranged from films and skits on YouTube to Netflix hits and he is always leaving his mark on our screens. This year began with him featuring in Biodun Stephen’s Different Strokes and later Hotel Labamba. His highlight came with his powerful role in Jagun Jagun where his talent shone in the Netflix hit. The film was a pivotal moment in Yoruba representation on the global stage and he rose to the occasion wonderfully.

Eku Edewor: Eku’s breathtaking beauty in combination with her great acting always makes for a scene stealer and that’s exactly what she was in A Sunday Affair, Netflix’s romantic drama. She stepped into a new role away from our screen later in the year where she produced the Prime Video original, Breath Of Life, proving her ability to capture scenes in front of the camera while being part of curating Prime’s exciting catalogue.

Paul Nnadiekwe: Paul’s work this year has been an exciting mix of projects dedicated to developing his craft, finding new audiences outside the local industry and becoming a star. Starring in two highly anticipated releases, Afamefuna and I Do Not Come To You By Chance, is proof of how much his craft speaks for him and how much bigger he’s going to get.

Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois (gangz of Lagos, Ijogbon): The Ikorodu Bois rise to fame is as a result of their creative interpretations of movie scenes, music videos and trailers and this has gotten them the attention of stars both home and abroad. This year was a particularly great one for them as their skills expanded into roles in huge films that came out. Maleek played Tobi Bakre’s younger self in Gangs Of Lagos, helping to build the history of the character which earned him an AMAA award for best young/promising actor. Then Fawaz played the funny Omoba in Netflix’s Ijogbon which was critically and commercially successful. Their innovative work recreating trailers continued and their skills have now become even more in demand surely because everyone’s begun to recognize the amount of skill it takes to recreate things.

Ruth Kadiri: The audience for Nigerian films is always a debated subject, some days we hear they don’t exist, other days we hear that they exist but are in disconnect with the films we release but one person that is proof of their existence and engagement is Ruth Kadiri. Finding her place on YouTube, Ruth has created a vibrant community around her films. You will find people in her comments section fervently discussing the films, engaging with its themes and asking for more. Building anticipation to Thursdays, the day she releases her films, she has created titles like Crazy Matilda, In The Morning and Love Madness to massive audience reception evident by the YouTube numbers. Ruth has proven this year that once you find your niche, people will engage.

Taiwo Adeyemi: Taiwo manages one of the most recognizable faces in Nollywood and that might seem enough as a career highlight but his dedication to film history in Nigeria makes him strive for more. This year, on Independence Day, he curated an exhibition, Losing Daylight, that focused on documenting the rich history of theater and filmmaking in Nigeria. This important work will also be expanding to a multidimensional one week exhibition later in the year. It is an important part of Nollywood because nobody can document us as well as ourselves.

Pat Nebo: A lot of Nollywood is front-facing, with focus given to the actors and directors but it always takes a community to make a film with one of the most important elements being the production designer. We lost Pat Nebo this year but his work will definitely live on, his dedication to detail and his involvement in pivotal films in Nigerian filmmaking history makes him stand out among his peers. This year, he worked on The Black Book helping to bring the gritty environment of Lagos to life and give the film a sense of place. His contribution to Nigerian cinema cannot be limited to just this year and we will forever cherish the work he did and the legacy he left behind.

Adedapo Idowu: This year has been a particularly significant one for Adedapo Idowu aka Mr Views. Starting the year with multiple nominations at the AMVCAs for his work on Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper and Flawsome before going on to work on Madam Koi Koi which premiered to great audience engagement. His most recent work is on Toyin Abraham’s Malaika which boasts of a wide variety of stars.

Femi Adebayo: Femi’s year has been one for the books. A multi talented filmmaker and actor, Femi has created and interpreted characters on platforms like YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix—most of them carrying the long legacy of Yoruba cinema. He worked on Orisa this year, a film that opened to the highest opening of the year at the time of release. Then he starred as the menacing Ogundiji in Jagun Jagun, a role steeped in culture, history and storytelling. He went on to dazzle in Kesari and now he is seen in the highly anticipated Ololade series on Netflix.

Naz Onuzo: Watching a Nollywood film and seeing the name “Inkblot Productions” is a guarantee that you’re about to see something Naz Onuzo either wrote or produced. They’ve signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to produce original content for the platform, produced one of the sweetest romcoms of the year, Big Love, and then helped bring to life the intense A Weekend To Forget. His guiding hand in Inkblot has set them on the path to domination and made us excited for the future.

Dimeji Ajibola: Dimeji started this year as a director on Netflix’s gritty crime drama, Shanty Town which earned him a nomination for Best Director at the AMVCAs. Then he was selected to be part of the reconstituted Oscars Selection Committee which picked Mami Water as our choice for the Oscars. He finally worked on the African Magic Original, Slum King, as a director. It’s been a year of intentional work for him and the proof is in the reception his work has received.

Martha Ehinome: Martha’s year has been one of major milestones both home and abroad. She is featured in All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White which has had a phenomenal festival run and also plays a major role in Showmax’s Wura which has won an engaging audience at home. Her streak continued as she played a pivotal character in Netflix’s Madam Koi Koi, contributing to the modern interpretation of Nigerian lore. Few people have featured in as many milestone projects and her work is only going to get better from here.

Zulumoke Oyibo: Women in Nollywood have been at the forefront of creating impact for a long time now and Zulumoke Oyibo is joining the long line of that legacy. Serving as one of the cofounders of Inkblot, she has been part of the streaming expansion into the African market and also working on films like Small Talk and A Weekend To Forget.

Damola Ademola: Serving as one third of Inkblot Production’s leadership, Damola has been behind a lot of iconic films in Nigeria’s history, helping to market these films for the audience. This year was a particularly special one for him as he also made his directorial debut, working on the psychological thriller, A Weekend To Forget which featured an ensemble cast to deliver his first film and keep us excited for many more.

Adim Isiakpona: Filmmaking requires funding, the many moving parts require a constant stream of funds so production can move seamlessly and doing that kind of work in Nigeria is a difficult task. With Capital Films Production he has funded phenomenal projects like Brotherhood and Gangs Of Lagos which have achieved huge success even outside of the country. This year, under his leadership Capital Films has launched a 500 million naira fund which will support the influx of international recognition and streaming giants with focus on not just the Nigerian market, but Africa at large.

Bolaji Ogunmola: Her year began with her film, Before Valentine’s coming to Netflix the she featured in Biodun Stephen’s A Simple Lie which also came to Netflix this year. She then featured in one of Mo Abudu’s anticipated short films, Iyawo Mi and had a role in Africa Magic’s original, Slum King. She closed out the year in the workplace thriller, Egun, proving her ability to stsy constantly on our screens.

Uzoamaka Aniunoh: One of the most striking things about Uzoamaka’s acting is her ability to deconstruct a character live as you watch the film, thus ability has led her to great heights this year. She starred in Domitilla The Reboot, then she released Love Language a short film which she wrote and directed, it also was nominated for Best Short Film at this year’s AMVCAs. From there she dazzled in arguably the film of the year, Mami Water, which earned her a Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination at the AMAAs.

Olarotimi Fakunle: Olarotimi began his career as a man in command of the stage but this year he took command of our screens. His role in Jade Osiberu’s Gangs Of Lagos was a highlight of the film, his fearful presence was able to captivate and frighten at the same time. He continued to frighten, this time on African Magic’s Slum King and then he starred in the workplace thriller, Egun. His roles this year have proven his ability to capture and manipulate the audience’s emotions and we’re hoping for more of that next year.

Adebowale “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo: At first a constant in the sketch comedy scene, Mr Macaroni has always referred to himself as a thespian and this year was the year he proved himself to us. His role in last year’s Brotherhood made it to streaming on Prime Video and then he had roles in both Kesari and Jagun Jagun, two films that brought genuine expressions of Yoruba culture to streaming. After this he took a major role in Abiodun Stephen’s Small Talk which has definitely cemented him as a constant in the industry.

Mautin Tairu: This year for Mautin has been spent executive producing the biggest Nollywood export and also managing one of our biggest stars of the year. He produced the award winning Mami Water which is on its way to the Oscars as Nigeria’s official selection, he also managed Kelechi Udegbe in a year marked with amazing performances and phenomenal films and Uzor Arukwe who is featured in Bank Alert, Egun and A Tribe Called Judah.

Mimi Bartels: Mimi started her career in banking but little did she know that she would end up leading FilmOne Studios helping produce Nollywood titles and create a new slate of films. This year, she was able to lead the release of FilmOne’s first original, Adire which was met with an enthusiastic reception. Despite her resigning this year, her work has spoken volumes about her ability to market and produce a Nollywood title like no other.

Chioma Ude: Creating a community for film is not an easy feat, creating one for African films is even more difficult but Chioma Ude has managed to do it twelve times. AFRIFF this year was one of the most packed in recent memory, there was an assortment of short films, feature lengths, conversations, workshops and masterclasses. This year AFRIFF was home to needle moving films like All The Colours of The World Are Between Black and White and Afamefuna that pushed conversations about queerness and specific cultural themes. It’s a time of the year everyone in the film community looks forward to and we owe it to Chioma’s effort every year.

Toyosi Effiong: There are so many driving forces in Nollywood outside the actors and directors. Moving parts that make our stars and films marketable and Toyosi Effiong is an important element in this. She started this year by welcoming the talented Shaffy Bello to That Good Media. Her work with That Good Media was also behind the Nigeria Day at this year’s Essence Film Festival, bringing stars like RMD and Stella Damascus to the event.

Gabriel Afolayan: Gabriel’a year began with Lugard premiering at the theatres in January but he has charmed us since his time on Super Story as Jimmy. Then he featured in A Lot Like Love which found its home on Netflix and then Kanaani which was billed as when Nollywood meets Hollywood. He then went on to excite us as the cunning Broda Kasali in Kunle Afolayan’s Ijogbon which was a highlight of the year.

Kenneth Gyang: Gyang has held our attention since Confusion Na Wa and this year his multiple appearances at AFRIFF is proof that there’s no stopping him. His love story to Jos, Mojisola premiered to a warm reception and his dark comedy, This Is Lagos showed in competition won a Best Performance in a Feature for Greg “Teddy Bear” Ojefua. The recent news about his upcoming adaptation of Abubakar Adam Ibrahim’s Dreams And Assorted Nightmares is proof that he’s not slowing down.

Anita Eboigbe and Daniel Okechukwu: Daniel and Anita have built a pipeline for film journalists and a home for writing focused on the work going on in Nollywood. Their platform, In Nollywood, publishes articles from established and up and coming writers covering the data of Nollywood, the stars, the crew, and the process of making a film. A treasure trove of analysis and essays, In Nollywood is steadily building an archive of work that will help the future generations analyze the trends in the industry.

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Fewer people have been in the game of writing about Nollywood as long as Oris. His sharp and detailed analysis cushioned in the most stylish writing has made him a leader in the criticism space. This year was a big one for him, he was selected as a 2024 Golden Globe International Voter and also chosen as a jury member for the 2023 International Documentary Festival Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading documentary events. His work is proof that as our media goes global, criticism of it can also find its place on the global stage.

Ikeade Oriade: A film industry cannot thrive without the appropriate media landscape to cover it. We can have sections of mainstream media dedicated to covering our most popular films but there is always a need for in-depth coverage for all the aspects of filmmaking. This is where Ikeade’s work with What Kept Me Up exists. This year and even before, he has led the coverage of our films, the people making them and critical analysis of their place in history. His platform has featured interviews, essays, reviews and lists dedicated to Nollywood, showing that it is important to discuss our own work at the highest standards.

Stephanie Linus: Last year, the Nigeria Official Selection Committee was plagued with controversy over the lack of a selection for the 95th Oscars despite numerous titles being eligible. Taking over as the chairperson of the organization during such perilous times is no small challenge but Stephanie Linus rose to the occasion this year especially considering there was a clear forerunner for selection. It could have been a repeat of last year but instead we have a selection that might even be a contender at the Oscars thanks in part to her leadership.

Wilfred Okiche: Writing about Nollywood and holding it accountable on larger platforms is not easy work but Wilfred is constantly profiling our stars like Tobi Bakre and Jade Osiberu, discussing our films in some of the biggest publications. His understanding of the workings of the industry has helped for better analysis and conversations on platforms like Verge, Al Jazeera and The Guardian.

Omowunmi Dada: Omowunmi’s work has shone constantly in an industry that is sometimes quick to discard people and her win for Best Supporting Actress at last year’s AMVCAs shows she’s not leaving anytime soon. She starred in the romantic drama Here Love Lies which was released on Netflix, then she embodied the horror of the titular character in another Netflix hit, Madam Koi Koi and now she is a star in the workplace film, Egun, that has been met with great reviews. As if acting success weren’t enough, she was also named as the global artist in residence at the University of Michigan proving her ability to combine academic and screen work.

Donald Tombia: Starting the year working on one of Netflix’s biggest Nigerian hit shows is not something a lot of writers can brag about, but Donald is built differently. Working on shows like Africa Magic’s Dilemma and Enakhe, this year he added the Africa Magic original Holy Trouble to his portfolio and also Masquerades of Aniedo making him one of our most prolific writers.

Ini Edo: A screen darling since time immemorial, Ini Edo constantly cements her status in Nollywood with new roles every year. She captured our screens as Inem in Shanty Town, proving her ability to get down and gritty for any role. This earned her a Best Actress in a Drama nomination at this year’s AMVCAs and an AFRIFF honour nomination, a testament to the staying power of that single role.

Lonzo Nzekwe: This year, Lonzo Nzekwe has had one thing on his mind: Orah. His revenge film has toured the world to the best reviews, winning awards and showing new ways for partnerships with western markets. It showed at the Toronto International Film Festival where it landed representation with Creative Artists Agency, then went to Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival, and then it came home where it was selected as the opening film for the African International Film Festival.

Uzee Usman: Starring in the best selling Nollywood films of all time—A Tribe Called Judah, Uzee has over the decades demonstrated his ardent skills when it comes to acting and entertaining an audience. The actor has multiple meritable movies on his belt, all worthy of accolades.

Jay Franklin Jituboh: Reinterpreting a Nigerian tale as old as time is difficult work. The story of Madam Koi Koi has been passed from generation to generation and her origin turned and twisted in many forms. Jay Franklin saw an opportunity to give new life to the tale and he did just that with his Netflix hit, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi. Meg with an eager audience and important conversations, the film will join the canon of films that are important to our history and indigenous stories.

Showmax: This year was truly Showmax’s year of wins and changes. Recently, we were met with news of them becoming the new streaming market leaders in Africa. This is as a result of their push with original content and a wide slate of media including sports. They have created culturally relevant shows like The Real Housewives of Lagos and Abuja which have drawn a huge audience. They also announced a rebrand slated for next year in partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky which has only gotten everyone more excited to see what they have to offer.

Prime Video: Prime Video Naija’s efforts this year became more strategic as they kicked off the year with Jade Osiberu’s Gangs Of Lagos which turned out to be a global hit, they also acquired Biodun Stephen’s highly discussed Sista. Their dedication to our stories shows in their collaboration with Funke Akindele to release She Must Be Obeyed which serves as an entry into the TV scene. They’re capping off an exciting year by releasing the hugely anticipated Breath Of Life showing that they aren’t slowing down at all.

Netflix: Netflix has been synonymous with streaming worldwide for a long time now and this year, they deepened their presence in Nigeria by commissioning and acquiring a diverse range of shows and films. These titles include Shanty Town, Ijogbon, The Black Book and The Origin: Madam Koi Koi. Their catalogue of Nollywood films continues to grow and their appreciation of the culture is apparent in the ways they celebrate our Nollywood stars. This was a huge year for them in Nigeria as The Black Book became a global hit proving that their efforts in Nigeria were fruitful.

Xavier Ighorodje: One of the most talked about shows of the year has to be Netflix’s Shanty Town, a mirror of Nigeria’s slimy political underbelly. The show was created and written by Xavier Ighorodje which became a multiple nominee at this year’s AMVCA. He was also nominated for his work on Africa Magic’s Covenant. His most recent project, Slum King, stars Tobi Bakre has been received with so much excitement for its twists and turns capping an exciting year for Xavier.

Ireti Doyle: Ireti Doyle has been a constant on our screens and has starred in Nollywood classics like Fifty and there was no slowing down for her this year. Like most veterans, she decided to take a swing at producing which resulted in the African Magic original series, The Hidden which she also starred in. Her year didn’t stop there as she went on to star in Netflix’s global hit, The Black Book as the commissioner. Her most iconic role of the year and maybe even her career was as Mother Superior in Madam Koi Koi where her acting shines and her status as one of our best is solidified.

Chioma Akpotha: There are scenes that define the year in film for many industries, monologues you can never forget. Chioma Akpotha gave us one of those this year in Gangs Of Lagos, fully taking on the role of a mourning mother to an outpouring of critical acclaim. The she went on to stun in silence as Sister Ruth in Netflix’s Madam Koi Koi. Her appearances in these defining roles show her staying power in the industry.

Shaffy Bello: There are few faces as recognizable as Shaffy Bello. She is able to capture a range of characters while still holding an immediately recognizable essence in all of them and this year started off with her starring in the crime drama, Shanty Town. She later went on to star in one of the most hilarious roles in Big Love solidifying her range. It didn’t stop there as she featured in Odunlade Adekola’s Orisa and in Editi Effiong’s The Black Book where she delivers one of the most memorable lines of the film. She closes out the year by sharing all her knowledge collected over the years in a one day master class.

Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi: Ifeanyi’s work on Crime and Justice which won the show Best TV series at this year’s AMVCAs is enough to elevate her career as a writer in Nollywood but that’s not all she has done. She worked as the story editor for Africa Magic’s The Slum King and also wrote the first episode of Anatomy Of A Predator, constantly showing that she’s one of the best in the game right now.

Ink blot: The familiar InkBlot logo is one of the most recognizable in the game right now, with everyone sure of a good time once it pops up on their screens. This year was a huge one for them: they gave us Love In A Pandemic at the beginning of the year, then a sweet romcom with Biodun Stephen’s Big Love and then a directorial debut for one of the cofounders gave us A Weekend To Forget. This year was one for the books for them with a wide range of collaborations, releases and projects, that only gets us excited for the next year.

FilmOne: Everyone is familiar with FilmOne which has taken the lead in film distribution in Nigeria, in charge of most of the big releases in our territory they have accumulated an impressive collection of titles this year. This year they were able to branch into production, releasing their first original, Adire. There is no film industry if there’s nobody to take the film to the audience and FilmOne has proven this year that they are the best at that.

Anthill: Some of the biggest risks of the year were taken by Anthill Studios under the leadership of Niyi Akinmolayan. The studio worked on post production for Netflix hit, Jagun Jagun and then released Prime Video’s huge hit, The House Of Secrets. But their biggest bet came with the mixed animated and live action children’s film Mikolo. The film firmly put Anthill at the forefront of animated films in Nollywood and is bound to become a classic in the future.

Chidi Mokeme: Embodying a terrifying character without falling into stereotype territory is a difficult task but Chidi Mokeme showed us exactly how to do that this year with his work as Scar in Netflix’s Shanty Town. His work there earned him an AFRIFF honour nomination and win and he then went to star in a peculiar Nigerian Cameroonian collaboration, Half Heaven which was selected as Cameroon’s Oscar entry. Now his work in the action comedy franchise, Merry Men, is making a splash in the cinemas. That’s a great year for him and one can only expect better as he stars in the highly anticipated Kemi Adetiba’s To Kill A Monkey.

Mo Abudu & Ebony Life: Mo Abudu has built an empire in film and TV with EbonyLife, showing us what is possible with hardwork and dedication. This year she branched out, creating Mo Abudu Films under which she directed two short films, Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi which screened at many film festivals. EbonyLife also released the lush romantic drama, A Sunday Affair, with Netflix and announced a collaboration with Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures to replicate its success across the continent.

Nollywood Film Club: Every Sunday by 6pm, a section of Nigerian Twitter flocks to a space hosted by Iroko Critic where a different Nollywood title is discussed every week. This is the Nollywood Film Club. There is so much fragmented critique of Nollywood and if these criticisms cannot become a whole unit, filmmakers might never know how to interact with it. This is what Iroko Critic has done with their film club, they don’t only discuss films they also dissect themes in Nollywood like feminism and rape culture while also mediating conversations with creators and the audience.

Nollywire: media outlets that focus solely on film tend to find little success but Nollywire has created a niche focused on reporting about the important and latest Nollywood news. Always present at red carpets, they capture the thoughts of stars and help us see the motivations behind each project. They announce exclusives, give box office numbers and report on news in and around Nollywood; all important work for the growth of our industry.

Iyebiye Adeitan, popularly known as Kaizen Kreativ: There is so much power in a great movie poster, it has the ability to create anticipation, communicate the film’s vision and also be deeply moving on its own. Kaizen Kreativ has managed to become the go to for posters that fulfill all these things. Creating posters for All Na Vibes, A Green Fever and Afamefuna, his work stands out in the way he sometimes doesn’t include any characters in the posters, just filtering the film’s essence into one simple image. This year he also held a two day exhibition where he showed his work and also reimaginings of classic Nollywood posters. It’s one thing to create a movie poster, it’s another thing to create a movie poster that has its own life, Kaizen has managed to do the latter.

Ihechi Opara: Movies are communal offerings, they can be enjoyed alone but when watched with others, you get a feeling of belonging to something larger than yourself. That is what Ihechi has managed to capture with Movie in the Park experience. Tagged as the largest outdoor movie experience in Nigeria, MIP has created themed events around our films bringing people across the country together to bond and celebrate our cinema culture.

Toyin Abraham: Toyin’s star power is a constant in Nollywood, from Elevator Baby to Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, she has given us memorable characters. Her time this year was focused on expanding her roles and influence starting with the work she did on Imade making it to Prime Video. Now her effort is focused on securing the box office this December with the star studded Malaika.

Genoveva Umeh: Genoveva’s star burned bright in 2022 and it didn’t stop this year. Positioned as one of our rising young stars, she kept the momentum going by joining the cast of MTV Shuga this year. Now she is part of two of the most highly anticipated releases of the year Breath of Life and A Tribe Called Judah, cementing her status as a major star in the industry.

Okechukwu ‘Captain frost’ Nwankwo: The places characters live in in films and TV are deliberately created by set designers and production designers like Okechukwu “Frost” Nwankwo. Having worked on films like Obara’m and for brands like Spotify, his work this year expanded to create the vibrant environment of MTV’s Shuga and InkBlot’s A Weekend To Forget, showing us that the concepts he builds are only limited by his imagination and work ethic, both of which he has in abundance.

Oluwatobi Makinde: Makinde has been a fixture in many Funke Akindele productions but this year he has truly stepped into his own, codirecting Battle on Buka Street which came to Prime Video this year and he also stars in Africa Magic’s My Siblings and I which received an AMVCA nomination for Best Comedy Series. He also starred in one of this year’s highest grossing films, A Tribe Called Judah which makes one excited for what he has in store for the year.

Uche Jumbo: With over 300 movies starred and produced in her name, Uche Jombo is one of the revered actress in Nollywood. Her time on and off screen have proven to be fruitful with awards stacked on her shelves in recognition of her skills. If you’re wondering how and why Uche Jombo is on this list, take a seat and look her up on YouTube whilst at it.

Zubby Michael: Famously known for his roles in Three Widows and Professional Lady, Zubby Michael is award-winning actor, producer and an icon to South Eastern film industry, building and sustaining his community of nollywood lovers on YouTube . He is not only iconic for his personalized roles and acting but a real life mega super star whose competition seems to be no one but himself. We’re certain that as we write this piece, there’s already a new movie with his face on it on YouTube.

Funke Akindele: Because breaking the box records office three times deserves all the accolades.

Daniel Etim Effiong: Daniel’s work in Nollywood can be relegated to just a fine face but he has the acting chops to match which made him start the year strong with To Freedom directed by Biodun Stephen and continued their collaboration with Different Strokes. He went on to feature in Netflix’s Here Love Lies before moving on to one of the most peculiar releases of the year, Jolly Roger. He then got an AMVCA Best Actor nomination for his work in Kofa proving his staying power in Nollywood.

Sam Maurice: YouTube is one of the pillars of Nollywood, especially in this era of relatively easier internet access and Sam Maurice has cornered that niche with multiple titles. From Hunt For Perfection, to Drawn To You, and Word On The Street, he has collaborated with favorites like Ruth Kadiri and Bimbo Ademoye bringing Nollywood to the smallest of screens and the one of the biggest audience given the numbers.

James Omokwe: Working on episodic TV is not easy work, taking charge of a story and guiding it over hundreds of episodes is something few people can boast of and James Omokwe is one of them. He has worked on Ajoche, Riona, Unbroken and his work with Itura came to an end this year but not without bagging an AMVCA nomination for Best Original Telenovela.

Uzor Arukwe: Uzor Arukwe is known for his role Inspector Sam in 2017’s Sergeant Tutu but this year he has blossomed into more. Starting in multiple films in a row, his packed end of year slate shows his demand in the industry. Featuring in Bank Alert, Egun, the intensely watched December battle between A Tribe Called Judah and Malaika his portfolio is the aspiration of any Nollywood actor.

Joke Silva (lufodo academy of performing art): There are few people whose work is on par with Joke Silva. Certified Nollywood royalty with the ability to elevate any scene she’s in, Joke has earned the right to settle down and reap the fruits of her labour but instead she has decided to pass down her knowledge to the next generation. Establishing the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, she has created a place of growth and development for people hoping to get into the profession. Alongside this she also starred in Over The Bridge which premiered this year at AFRIFF.

Kayode Kasum: Kayode’s work in Nollywood is recognized by his diverse stories and dedication to immersing you in our cultures, his 2022 was crowned with the release of Netflix’s Far From Home which he directed and he continued this streak into 2023 where he was part of the directing team for MTV Shuga Naija season 5. His musical hit Obara’m screened at film festivals in Paris and Greece before coming to Netflix and his film, Love, Lust and Other Things opened in cinemas across the country. His crowning achievement of the year was his film, Afamefuna, opening at AFRIFF to rave reviews making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Captain Degzy: Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, has had quite the year. He started it out by working on Netflix’s Shanty Town, helping build the visual frame of the film, then his film What No One Knows premiered at the Nollywood Week Film Festival in Paris and he also served as the director of photography for Netflix’s Jagun Jagun. All that could already be considered an amazing year but he didn’t stop there, he went on to direct FilmOne’s first original, Adire and and co director of Nollywood’s biggest box office Film, A Tribe Called Judah.

Nancy Isime: There is a kind of support one gains after working their way to the top and Nancy has gathered that support. She is constantly on our radar hosting The Nancy Isime Show but that’s not the only thing that marked her year. She starred in the popular Love In A Pandemic earlier this year and then went on to feature in Honey Money and then Teni’s Big Day which streamed exclusively on Prime Video. Her work on the Prime Video series, She Must Be Obeyed, isn’t forgotten, crowning an eventful year for her.

Jide Kene Achufusi: After bagging a supporting role in last year’s blockbuster, Brotherhood, Jide continued to show us why he is a rising star in the industry. Starring in African Magic’s Slum King and then featuring in Bad Boys and Bridesmaids which went to number one on Prime Video Naija his work gathered even more attention as the year went by. He features in the critically acclaimed Blood Vessel and also the highly anticipated A Tribe Called Judah closing out the year on a high note.

Lani Aisida: Seeing your work come to life on screen as a writer is a huge accomplishment and this year, Lani has made this happen twice. Starting with the Africa Magic original Love and Light and Small Cheating and then as head writer for the Netflix original, Ololade. His work on Ndani TV has led him to greater heights this year and there’s definitely more to look forward to.

Ade Laoye: It takes one big film to shoot someone into the stratosphere and Ade Laoye found that film this year with The Black Book. Playing a journalist and the emotional core of the film, Ade carried that story from beginning to end leading to a magical year where she is featured in Netflix’s biggest Nigerian film and even one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful projects.

Dami Elebe: The queen of web series found great success last year with Netflix’s Far From Home where she worked as the head writer. There was no stopping her this year as she found success outside Netflix and even outside the country. She worked on Netflix’s erotic thriller, Fatal Seduction and was announced as the head writer for Showmax’s Flawsome, proving her writing chops have global appeal.

Lagos Fringe: In it’s 6th year, Lagos Fringe has managed to create a unique community of people, filmmakers and artists exploring different themes every year. The festival is interested in all aspects of the film industry, from production to criticism, creating opportunities for everyone to explore their interests. This year’s festival drew people from all over the country to explore what the future holds for creatives and it was another exciting event.

Africa Magic: Going through this list, one can find countless shows premiering on and commissioned by Africa Magic and their dedication to Nollywood content stayed strong this year. Premiering shows like Masquerades of Aniedo and Slum King, their slate continues to expand even while they host our most prestigious award, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Mary Njoku: As Nollywood has found footing on the global stage, finding platforms that serve our original audience with a diverse of stories was important and ROK TV and Studios became that platform. Mary’s start in Nollywood allowed her familiarity with its workings leading her to greater achievements since then and especially this year. Constantly putting out a slate of titles this year, she also produced and starred in Chris Eneaji’s Scar which premiered at AFRIFF and she also ventured into cinema releases this year with ROK studios pushing Osato into a theatrical release.