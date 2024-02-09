You Know One of Nigeria’s Finest Movies Ever, “The Meeting”, is on YouTube, Right?

The Meeting was uploaded on YouTube before the advent of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms; YouTube was one of the most popular sites to find whatever movies, shows and videos one could think of.

Most of Nollywood’s finest movies were uploaded on YouTube, expanding the reach of Nigerian movies to the world.

One of Nigeria’s finest movies on YouTube is “The Meeting”. Directed by Mildred Okwo and produced by Rita Dominic, it is an outstanding film that stars Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Femi Jacobs, Chika Chukwu, Linda Ejiofor, and more.

The Meeting delivers in its ascribed genre, with the film’s plot being like a sitcom; the comedy punchlines are finely provided without removing any part of the story—a reflection of Nigeria.

Rita Dominic demonstrates that she is an excellent actress in “The Meeting” by winning the award for Best Actress in a Film at the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

The movie forces the cast to play the role of an average Nigerian citizen from different ethnic groups, making it more relatable to every Nigerian who experienced and understood the satire and the reflection of the Nigerian political scene in the movie.

The Meeting was released in 2012 and was one of the most critically acclaimed Nollywood films, scoring six nominations at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 11 at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Award.