YTech | NIS, Showmax, Cleva, Safaricom; In Case You Missed It

Minister of Interior launches NIS e-services

Bolt, Uber, and Yango in Ghana begin payment of VIT effective January 1, 2024

Safaricom employee allegedly guilty of defrauding customers of Sh29 million

Nigerian fintech Cleva raises $1.5 million in pre-seed round

Showmax offers its users a ₦2,900 package for Premier League access

These are the tech-related news you may have missed in the previous week.

Minister of Interior launches NIS e-services

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, launched the National Immigration Service’s new website portal, which is meant for Nigerian citizens to request and perform some tasks without having to visit the physical offices of the NIS.

With the introduction of the NIS website, Nigerians can now apply for a passport, make payments, and acquire a date for data capturing online.

“With what we have done now, we have reduced the process of requesting a passport to about six minutes. This does not require anybody to visit the immigration office, and it will reduce the pressure on the immigration officers”, he explained.

Bolt, Uber, and Yango in Ghana begin payment of VIT effective January 1, 2024

E-hailing ride companies Bolt, Uber, and Yango have been ordered, according to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), to pay value income tax (VIT) nine with Section 22 of Regulations 2016, Ll 2244.

Set from January 2024, every commercial vehicle owner receiving income from their operations is required to pay income tax quarterly.

The GRA informed Bolt, Uber and Yango to update their websites with the latest information to follow suit regarding the law.

Safaricom employee allegedly guilty of defrauding customers of Sh29 million

A Safaricom Trade Development Representative (TDR) known by the name David Obwanga Adoyo is being accused of using stolen national identification card numbers to register mobile lines for theft of over Sh29 million.

Having been charged with six fraud charges, David appears before Milmani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe in Kenya. It is believed that David was accompanied by other M-Pesa agents who assisted him in the stealing of Sh29 million.

Nigerian fintech Cleva raises $1.5 million in pre-seed round

Cleva, a Nigerian fintech startup, has successfully raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed round.

The pre-seed round was led by 1984 Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm based in San Francisco.

Upon gaining the $1.5 million pre-seed round, Cleva revealed that it would use its funds to expand its startup.

Other startups involved in the pre-seed round are Byld Ventures, FirstCheck Africa, The Raba Partnership, and other angel investors.

Showmax offers its users a ₦2,900 package for Premier League access

With the Premier League currently in play, Showmax has reviewed its packages, including Premier League channels for ₦2,900 starting February 12, 2024.

The General Entertainment package on Showmax is still priced at ₦2,500 monthly. For a combination of the Entertainment and Premier League packages, users will now be required to pay ₦3,200 per month.