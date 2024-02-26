YTech: PAS24, Techstars, Partech, Flutterwave, Uber | These Are The Stories You May Have Missed

Nigeria and other African countries set to attend the 9th Powering Africa Summit (PAS24)

Nigeria and other African countries set to attend the 9th Powering Africa Summit (PAS24)

Government officials from Nigeria and 14 other African countries are anticipated to be at the 9th Powering Africa Summit set to be held in Washington D.C., in March 2024.

The event’s theme is ‘Capital Flows Underpinning the Energy Transition’; the 15 African countries’ government authorities intend to connect with government stakeholders, institutional investors, private financiers and many more from the US to debate the African energy challenges and propose new investment policies.

Techstars supports 12 startups in Lagos during its second Pan-African Demo Day

One of Africa’s most active startup investors held its second pan-African Demo Day in Lagos State in collaboration with ARM Labs, a Lagos-based innovation program.

The ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator Demo Day was held on February 20 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos State.

The event saw the unveiling of plans and achievements from various startup firms, as they also requested funding and partnerships from the 480 leaders and investors present at the event.

The selected and supported startups were to receive $120,000 each in investment, 13 weeks of mentorship, and more.

Partech closes second Africa funding at over $300 million, opens office in Lagos

Partech, a worldwide technology investment firm, has disclosed the final closure of its second Africa fund.

According to the tech firm, the fund was closed at over $300 million, a big surprise for the firm, receiving funds from over 40 international investors.

Furthermore, Partech revealed that it would extend its team and base to Lagos, Nigeria.

“We are also expanding our team and footprint on the continent. We are excited to have senior investment officer Tito Cookey-Gam join the team to open our office in Lagos, home to almost a third of our portfolio.”

Flutterwave welcomes Olajumoke Adenowo as a member of its global board

Flutterwave, one of Africa’s biggest startups, recently added Olajumoke Adenowo, a Nigerian architect, as a member of its global board of directors in its bid to expand its international domain.

Adenowo now represents Flutterwave as one of the company’s first independent non-executive board members and will work towards contributing to its goal of bringing together its pan-African and worldwide positioning.

Being accredited by CNN as an architect with over 35 years of professional practice, Olajumoke Adenowo is an excellent asset to Flutterwave.

“Olajumoke’s insights and strategic vision will be invaluable assets as we continue to pioneer innovative solutions and drive impactful change across Africa and beyond,” Olugbenga GB Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave, remarked.

Uber signifies interest in backing Moove with $100 million round

Global ride-hailing service Uber has indicated its interest in supporting Moove—a Nigerian fintech firm that specialises in providing customers access to vehicles and other financial requirements—with an investment of $100 million.

The move will expand Moove’s growth and valuation to $750 million as it plans to expand into the Indian market, making it a key player in Africa’s tech world.

Although the investment discussions are currently under discussion, the act shows proof of Uber’s involvement in developing ride-hailing services in Africa.