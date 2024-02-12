YTech | These Are The Tech News You Don’t Want To Miss

Multichoice refuses Canal+’s $1.7 billion ownership bid

Multichoice refuses Canal+’s $1.7 billion ownership bid

Leading South African cable TV company Multichoice has refused to sell its ownership rights to French media firm Canal+.

The DSTV parent company stated that its reason for turning down the company buyout by Canal+ was because of the undervaluation of the company’s worth.

Multichoice claimed its major shareholder, Canal+, had underpriced the firm and had been offering to pay $1.7 billion for a year since both firms have been in discussions regarding the company.

Ilara Health secures $4.2 million pre-series A funding

A Kenyan health-tech start-up “Ilara Health” recently achieved a monumental figure in its latest funding, bringing the company’s total investment to $11.7 million.

Ilara Health reported the closure of its pre-series A round of equity and debt funding, revealing that it rounded up to $4.2 million.

In a released statement, Ilara Health stated that it would use its new funds to scale its tech-related primary care model across its country (Kenya) with other African countries in consideration.

FCTA approves the operation of 2,500 dispatch riders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) approved 2,500 dispatch riders within the state.

The Head of Public Relations and Enlightenment at the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Kalu Emetu, revealed that FCTA also temporarily suspended the registration of dispatch riders in Abuja due to their negligence in obeying the traffic rules and regulations.

“The Public Transport Mass Scheme, the unit in the DRTS responsible for regulating their activities, has been engaging the operators and the owners, but that has so far yielded very little result. This is what informed our resolve to stop further registration. Two thousand and five hundred of them have been cleared to operate within the FCT so far,” he said.

Multichoice concludes $37 million tax settlement with Nigeria

DSTV’s parent company, Multichoice, has officially reached an agreement with Nigerian tax authorities, agreeing to pay 10% of the initial demand by the authorities.

The cable company revealed that its Nigerian subsidiary branch has agreed to pay $37.5 million to the Nigerian tax authorities for a tax settlement.

FCTA authorises two ride-hailing services for operation in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) shared its latest regulations, permitting the operations of only two ride-hailing services in Abuja.

Famous and international company Uber may likely lose its operating licence in Abuja due to its failure to secure an operating licence in the FCT.

According to the FCTA, only Bolt and Nairaxi are the two ride-hailing services authorised to operate within the territory of the Nigerian state.