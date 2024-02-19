YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

NSIA calls for applications of NPI 2024, promises $200,000 reward

NSIA calls for applications of NPI 2024, promises $200,000 reward

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) recently announced its opening for applications for the NSIA Prize for Innovation, NPI 2024.

Sponsored by the NSIA, the NSIA Prize for Innovation NPI is intended to promote innovation in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and support domestic solutions to enhance socio-economic growth.

The NPI 2024 promises exciting prizes of up to $200,000, including an all-expense paid training programme in the famous Silicon Valley, United States of America.

NALA seeks to make Rwanda a settlement epicentre for East Africa

Tanzanian-owned business NALA Money has revealed its intentions to make Rwanda a settlement hub for its East African remittance firms.

Turning Rwanda into its settlement hub means that all foreign money transactions done by NALA for beneficiaries in East Africa will first be settled in Rwanda before they are set out into the account of the beneficiaries.

NALA Money enables the transfer of funds from residents in Canada, the UK, and the USA to 9 African countries.

Leatherback CEO envisions a future after EFCC drama

CEO of Leatherback, Ibrahim Ibitade, announced that he was ready to move on from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted in 2023.

Ibitade stressed that the anti-graft agency had done so without conducting accurate and diligent research before soiling his name and company.

Leatherback is a Nigerian-owned cross-border payment startup operating in seven African countries.

“We have instituted an action against the EFCC, and we are already in court for defamation of character,” Ibitade said.

Women-led SMEs are now encouraged to apply for the 3rd Cohort of Growth4Her

The third cohort of Growth4Her, established by an NGO, Creative Space Startups, has announced that it is now accepting applications from 100 women-driven Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and Cameroon.

Growth4Her is an investor accelerator program that promotes and empowers women entrepreneurs by equipping them with opportunities to build and scale up their enterprises.

The 100 selected women entrepreneurs will be beneficiaries of capacity building and mentorship, access to funding, and psychosocial and policy support.

Jumia lays off staff after quitting food delivery business

Jumia, one of Africa’s largest e-commerce platforms, laid off its staff in Kenya and African countries a month after announcing the closure of its food delivery services.

Although the number of staff laid off was not disclosed to the public, however, a year ago, Jumia laid off about 900 staff workers in its attempt to reduce cost and control the services of the company operations.