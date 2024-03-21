YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

NCC announces the complete restoration of destroyed undersea cables

Glovo collaborates with Visa to promote SME businesses

Uber refuses to share sensitive information with Lagos State government

Access Bank acquires National Bank of Kenya (NBK)

NCC announces the complete restoration of destroyed undersea cables

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently announced that the total restoration of data and voice services is back following the recent disruption of the undersea cables, which caused internet outages across South and West Africa.

The damage to the subsea cables disrupted services across different sectors, such as banks, media outlets, and network providers, leaving multiple businesses to lose millions of funds.

The NCC announced that the damages have now been at least 90% fixed. Therefore, businesses can now resume their activities.

Glovo collaborates with Visa to promote SME businesses

Multi-category brand Glovo recently partnered with Visa, a payment card service, to empower small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing several online training courses.

Glovo and Visa’s partnership is because of the belief that SMEs are one of the core pillars of the world’s economy.

The programme is set under Glovo’s umbrella programme, Glovo Local, which focuses on helping SMEs thrive in a digital world.

Uber refuses to share sensitive information with Lagos State government

Uber is hesitant to share its real-time user data with the Lagos State government as it once did in its 2020 agreement between all ride-hailing services and the government.

Although Uber is tentative about sharing its data with the Lagos State government, its rival app, Bolt, has agreed to share its user information with the authorities.

Despite the government threatening to sanction defaulters, Uber has remained in the dark about whether or not it would share its user trips and location data for planning, security and revenue.

Access Bank acquires National Bank of Kenya (NBK)

Nigeria’s mega banking institution, Access Bank, has acquired the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) from the KCB Group, making it the second acquisition in the Kenyan bank within five years.

CEO of KCB Group, Paul Russo, affirmed that Access Bank would purchase the entire stake in a deal, which he believed would be a good decision for the National Bank of Kenya.

“We kick off the hard work to ensure the transaction succeeds. It will take 6 to 9 months to close it out and cross the line, but we give a predictable future about the institution and particularly our staff,” Russo said.

Access Bank’s purchase of NBK comes right after its plans to acquire Sidian Bank fell through in 2023.