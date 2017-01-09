If Adeboye has to resign, Sultan of Sokoto should too – Omokri

Former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar II has to resign as President of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in line with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) law.

Omokri said this on Monday while reacting to the resignation of the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He wrote on his Facebook page, “Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria should not extend its tentacles to churches. Why should Pastor Adeboye have to retire because of the FRCN? This foolish law has already destroyed our banks by pushing out experienced CEOs and bringing in inexperienced leaders. Where does it end? If Adeboye has to go as GO of RCCG, does it mean the Sultan of Sokoto also has to go as President of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs? Where does it end? When a handshake has passed the elbow it is no longer a handshake.”

