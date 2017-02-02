BREAKING: Lagos Police to stop 2face’s planned rally

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said the February 6 rally being planned by pop artiste will not be allowed to take place, Guardian reports.

The rally had gathered massive support after the singer announced on his Instagram that he intends to lead a nationwide protest against government policies.

- Advertisement -

According to Owoseni, the police was not ready for such a protest.

He also claimed that the police have received an intelligence report that criminals were planning to hijack the rally.

“We know that Tuface does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” he told Guardian.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 1st of February

Most of protests against Jonathan were sponsored by APC, Tinubu – Fayose

Insiders: 2face’s protest may not be an answer

“I stand with you and Nigerians on this protest”, Fayose tells 2face

It’s senseless to think i will sponsor protest against a govt I am part of – Akpabio

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

7 things we learnt from 2face’s address on the proposed march

Stop being a 2face hater | Ruggedman slams Blackface

Loading...