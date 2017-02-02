BREAKING: Lagos Police to stop 2face’s planned rally

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said the February 6 rally being planned by pop artiste will not be allowed to take place, Guardian reports.

The rally had gathered massive support after the singer announced on his Instagram that he intends to lead a nationwide protest against government policies.

According to Owoseni, the police was not ready for such a protest.

He also claimed that the police have received an intelligence report that criminals were planning to hijack the rally.

“We know that Tuface does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” he told Guardian.

