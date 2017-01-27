Female suicide bombers now carry babies, DHQ tells Nigerians

The Defence Headquarters has cautioned Nigerians to be careful of new tactics adopted by suicide bombers in the North East.

In a statement signed by Brigadier General Abubakar Rabe on Friday, the DHQ said female suicide bombers now carry babies to avoid being detected.

Rabe urged Nigerians to exercise patient during screenings by security agencies to discovers these bombers.

He said, ”Female suicide bombers are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that ordinarily pass them for innocent nursing mothers. The two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa State are instructive in this regard.

“The DHQ wishes to seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the military and other security agencies while carrying out thorough security search and checks as the essence is to nip in the bud the murderous intention of the Boko Haram suicide bombers.

“The DHQ wishes to state further that the usual traffic “go-slow” at military and security check points as a result of rigorous security checks are not meant to cause public discomfort or a deliberate action to induce traffic disruptions on our roads, but an effort put in place towards protecting the lives and properties of our innocent citizens.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to always volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram and their evil machinations in our society and to make our communities safe and secure for all to live.”

