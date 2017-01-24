FG to probe Big Brother Naija

The Federal government has ordered the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to probe the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting of Big Brother Naija in South Africa.

Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the order on Tuesday.

In a statement Mohammed directed the NBC to determine whether Multi-Choice has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.

”As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,” he said.

Mohammed said he had been bombarded with phone calls and complaints by Nigerians who described the development as an anomaly.

He said, the complainants wondered why a show meant for Nigerians was holding outside the country.

Multi-Choice is yet to respond to the Minister’s statement.

The reality TV show resumed on Sunday after a 10-year hiatus.

It will run for 11 weeks and the winner will go home with N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV.

