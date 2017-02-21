Just In: Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew on 2 LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has placed a 24-hour curfew on Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

This is after 21 persons were killed in four communities on Monday.

Spokesperson to the governor of the state, Samuel Aruwan said the curfew was necessary to protect lives and properties.

“The action became necessary to protect life and property and avoid the further breakdown of law and order in the two local government areas,” Aruwan said.

“All security agencies on a special operation in the two local government areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

“Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies.”

The state had earlier lifted a curfew on the two LGAs.

