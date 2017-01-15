Opposition plotting against me – Peter Obi

A former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi has accused detractors of plotting to pit him against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Val Obienyem, the ex-governor said those behind his leaving his former political party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, were responsible for the plot.

“Yes, Obi makes comments on policy issues but has never attacked anybody not to talk of the President. If they insist otherwise, the test is simple: can they publish the video of the attack?”

Obi’s statement, entitled, “Buhari versus Obi: As wicked men change style” partly read, “What is clear in Nigeria today is that Obi is living his life without pretending.

“What is also clear is that the opposition is relentless in seeking ways to bring him down.

“Tell me what they have not done to achieve their aim? They drove him away from APGA, thinking that it would be the end of his political life. They have released countless fabricated statements, ascribing it to him in the bid to pit him against many groups such as the Presidency, the Senate, Igbo women, Nigerian intellectuals, Arewa and Ohanaeze groups and so on.

“They once released a statement where the revered Dr. Alex Ekwueme was falsely reported to have rebuked him (Obi).The opposition is approaching and promising heaven on earth to anybody that would visit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and mention Obi’s name as liable for some wrongdoings.”

