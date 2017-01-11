Rerun probe: Rivers people won’t participate in sitting, Wike tells panel

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun of bias.

Wike, who stated this on Wednesday when he received the panel’s chairman, Mr. Damian Okoro said Rivers people will not be participating in it.

He said, “I must tell you with all honesty that my people and I will not participate in the sitting of this panel. We have challenged the setting-up of this panel in court.

“Let there be a judicial pronouncement on this matter. It will enrich our jurisprudence. This panel has not shown us that it will not be biased.

“All these activities are orchestrated so that APC will use the materials there at the election tribunal. Even you as the chairman of the panel cannot say from your conscience that you are not biased,” Wike added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the panel, Okoro had said it was in the state to interface with the governor on what transpired before, during and after the rerun elections.

He explained that the panel would also examine the role of security personnel during the rerun legislative elections.

Comments