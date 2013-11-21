10 things you NEVER knew about Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari on her birthday + 10 HOT photos (LOOK)

by Akintomiwa Agbaje

Unless you had a gift of precognition or clairvoyance, you would never have known this innocent little girl would one day grace magazine covers and TV.

She’s young: If you thought that she was covering up her age, you got it all wrong. Nadia Buari was born 21 November 1982

She’s real: She just like everyone else had a natural start. Buari is the daughter of Sidiku Buari, a Ghanaian musician. She studied Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon, and graduated with a BFA degree in Fine Arts.



She’s an ambassador: Tablet India Limited (TIL), a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and marketer of high quality products globally such as unveiled Miss Nadia Buari as its brand ambassador in 2013.

She’s beautiful: It can’t be over stated on the fact that she is beautiful and has men swarming all over her but, there can only be one who can take the prize.

She’s hot: In this black dress..enough said. See more of her

and with her boo.

She’s successful: Yes, she has earned her stripes both on the movie set and off in this photo shoot. Did you know nthat she has has starred in more than 20 movies?

She’s a star: For an actress to have her tentacles in the Nigerian and Ghanian movie industry…what esle?..and she takes on this red carpet with style and glamour.

She’s Nadia Buari:She received two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2007 and 2009 and premiered on Ghanaian national television with the TV series Games People Play in late 2005. Her first major film was Mummy’s Daughter, after which she starred in Beyonce: The President’s Daughter. Her role as “Beyonce” was her major breakthrough.

And it’s her birthday today and no doubt with all the haters out of sight, she is going to have a swell time with her ‘space’….