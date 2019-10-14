5 Things that Should Matter Today: Jude Idada has won the 2019 NLNG Prize for Literature for his children’s book ‘Boom, Boom’

Jude Idada has been announced as the winner of the 2019 NLNG Prize for Literature, clinching US$100,000 for his children’s book Boom, Boom, a riveting story focusing on the sickle cell illness through the lens of an eight-year-old boy.

“This award is for everyone; the last three finalists, the 12-year-old girl that was also a contender and one of those cheering me all the way. We will keep winning,” an emotional Idada said.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored annually by oil firm NLNG, was started in 2004 to honour Nigerian authors in the four genres of fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature. Over the last few years, winners have been Soji Cole for drama (2018), Ikeogu Oke for poetry (2017), Abubakar Adam Ibrahim for prose (2016), Sam Ukala for drama (2014), Tade Ipadeola for poetry (2013), and Chika Unigwe for prose (2012).

Congratulations to Idada!

The Presidency had said it will lift 100m Nigerians out of extreme poverty

Nigeria’s presidency has once again re-stated its vow of lifting 100m Nigerians out of extreme poverty in the next 10 years. President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Social Investment Programmes, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed who spoke on behalf of the Presidency said the re-elected Nigerian leader laid the foundation to fulfill the promise in the last four years of his administration. OK, but don’t hold your breath guys.

Boko Haram says it will never stop violence

According to Premium Times, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, on Sunday broke his longtime silence to speak on the Borno governor’s recent call on insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace government’s amnesty programme.

Who is your favourite Nigerian TV Host? The Nation asks

Frank Edoho, duh. And Twitter seems to agree yesterday.