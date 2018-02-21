[The Church Blog] Influential American evangelist, Billy Graham dies at 99

Widely known and influential American evangelist, William Franklin Graham, popularly known as Billy Graham is dead. The Christian American Evangelist was confirmed dead today at his home in Montreat, North Carolina by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

In his 60-year long mission as an evangelist, he is estimated to have personally preached to 210 million people. According to his staff, more than 3.2 million people have responded to the invitation at Billy Graham Crusades to “accept Jesus Christ as their personal saviour”.

Billy, who was born in Charlotte, N.C., on November 7, 1918, spent his last few years on earth, suffering from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1989, felled by broken bones, bouts of hydrocephalous and rounds of pneumonia.

Graham influenced culture on a bigger dimension; serving as a counsellor to several U.S. presidents.

Billy Graham is dead but, no doubt, his materials, teachings and resources will definitely guide several generations in their Christian walk.

“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” – Billy Graham

Rest in Peace, Billy Graham. Thank you for your commitment, resilience and doggedness to seeing this gospel preached all over the world.