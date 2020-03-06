Dangote or 10 million naira, The Return of Obesere | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:
It’s 2030. Terrorists bomb Ikeja. Now no one in Lagos can start a new business coz there’s no capital
— Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) March 6, 2020
Your name is progress but your lecturers have been begging you to graduate 💔
— Chief ♛ (@Dan_skili) March 6, 2020
Mom was trying to caution little sister yesterday and she said “egungun be careful, na express you dey go,
” Dad echoed “moto no go jam you o” .
Obesere got my folks wilding 😂.
— Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) March 6, 2020
My boyfriend said he’s leaving me because of my obsession with TV Dramas💔🙁. But will he really leave me?🤔…….Find out next week!!!
— ADESHOLA 😊 (@sh0la___) March 6, 2020
I hate it when a man sees me in a middle of a hutsle and goes “ you are a strong woman, not so many women are like you”
Oga if I nod you eehn. First of, Every woman is a strong woman and don’t drag other women to my hutsle in the name of compliments.
— Feminist Puta (@obdojochide) March 6, 2020
Plix I don’t want to meet Dangote, give me 10million Naira I’ll buy Sugar and cement on the road
For those of you saying you’ll benefit more from meeting Dangote, i wish you all the best
At least I know what to do with 10mill 🤝
— Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) March 6, 2020
You’re not meeting dangote, neither is anybody giving you N10M. Go back to work and stop talking in the nonsense
— AJ | Adonai 🌍 (@mrmanhere_) March 6, 2020
Unless you’re already financially very comfortable and just looking for new business ideas and advice, then maybe spending an hour with Dangote over 10m cash would matter more to you. But a broke ass nigga like me? Lmaoo Dangote papa.
— … (@Sxmto_) March 6, 2020
