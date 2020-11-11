Heartbreak queens, 2020 Shakespeare, Finding your ‘specmate’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Omo my heartbreak turned me to Shakespeare.



"Learn to bloom where you are planted" pic.twitter.com/ldCCf2DYBL — Jeff Barnes (@jeffbarnes360) November 11, 2020

Something must kill a man…

2.

Normal person: Babe, let's have sex

Shakespeare: Oh! chosen Partner, I need you to remove ur outer and inner garments so that we can blossom while we are having coitus pic.twitter.com/dTPfeRDhKi — Baller G🔌💧 (@spunkynigga) November 11, 2020

I speak to impress.

3.

The summary of Heartbreak turning you to shakespeare was explained by Socrates when He said



"By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher"



It's a must.! Everyone can relate😁😁😁 — Chiefly (@obongenoch) November 11, 2020

What is this tweet…

3.

I'm an Igbo girl and my Igbo name is Chioma.

Never have I broken a heart before.



Igbo girls love sincerely and we don't look out for your money 😌#Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/wEVRTdCrxg — Zoe (@tweetsby_zoe) November 11, 2020

Gbam!

4.

If you have never experienced heartbreak from an Igbo babe, your heartbreak is still doing Europa. — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) November 11, 2020

The real heartbreak queens.

5.

“Okay tomorrow i’m gonna study, clean my room and go to the gym” https://t.co/H7ZVWQRJzb — Secret Lover 🌈 (@Omoalufaa) November 11, 2020

Lol…

6.

Sometimes your soulmate is money, stop forcing relationships😢 — #EndSars (@boda_shina) November 11, 2020

This is the tweet.

7.

Choose one! 😋



Heartbreak or Missing period? — Lamarr Assistant (@KingLamarr_) November 11, 2020

Are bros choosing too?

8.

Beats of song stuck in the head but being unable to remember the title of the song is a different kind of stress. — Bla Akwasi ☥ (@_deryque_yeboah) November 11, 2020

Lol…

9.

Arh chaley 😂😂 https://t.co/4Hae0M08wJ — Legon fuck boy 💜👑🇦🇴 (@selorm_123) November 11, 2020

And it’s a problem, because?

10.

Having Money also boost your immune system. It's called vitamin M. — Deegash 🍂 (@deegashe) November 11, 2020

Lol..