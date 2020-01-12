Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Who is Bobrisky, Nigeria’s controversial transgender social media queen? – Woju Aderemi

Joining Snapchat in the early months of 2016, as a promotional tool for her skin bleaching products, Bobrisky had already emerged the most searched individual in Nigeria between the months of October and November. The following year, 2017, she made her Nollywood debut in Ojuloge and then toured the United States, where she was paid for her presence at a plethora of events, ranging from club appearances to private one-on-one meet-ups. Now, in 2019, Bobrisky’s three-year reign as the Queen of Snapchat amounts to over 1.5 million followers on the rival social media app, Instagram, and numerous other sources of income.

My Laser Eye Surgery Experience in Nigeria – Ozzy Etomi

I never appreciated how much of an impact glasses and contacts had on my life until my laser eye surgery in November of last year, when I found myself with (semi) perfect vision almost overnight. All of a sudden, I can lay on my side in bed and read a book with my head squashed against the pillow without worrying about waking up to lopsided glasses.

How University Destroyed Me – Tehol & Bugg

When I was in my first year, I was under the impression that things would progressively get easier, because the course work would keep getting more tailored to my strengths. Of course, the opposite happened. By the time I was in my final year, I was having multiple panic attacks every day. At the time, I did not know what they were, and to be sure that I am not mislabeling them now, I’ll describe how they happened.

 

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

