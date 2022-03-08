JusticeForBamise: The BRT bus driver is paraded, LASG’s response, the protest | This is the story so far

Addressing some protesters, including Bamise’s sister, who stormed the House to urge the lawmakers to act on the case, the Speaker, Lagos Assembly, sympathised with the family and friends of the victim, saying he and his colleagues were very concerned about the incident.

The elder sister of the deceased said it was painful that such an incident happened. The protesters called for more efforts by the government to ensure the security of lives and property.

Background

Bamise Ayanwole was picked from Chevron by a BRT bus, and three other guys along the way, but Bamise was murdered before she could get home.

She was going to Oshodi around 7 pm on February 26.

Her friend, who she (Bamise) had chatted with before her demise had on March 1 declared her friend missing, until she was declared dead.

TVC interviews the driver

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Monday evening said, “we want to reassure the public that the suspect (driver) will be arraigned in court very soon to face justice.”

Operatives of DSS arrested the driver alongside an accomplice in Ososa, Odogbolu area of Ogun.

The driver, identified as Andrew Nice Omininikoron, of the BRT bus who picked Bamise says he was not part of those who murdered her.

Nice said the three male passengers he picked has guns pointed at him while the deceased cried for help.

“I picked her from Chevron, and the other guys at…when those guys show me his weapon as I was inside, I can’t be myself anymore.

“Fear have come in, so, whatever the man with the gun told me, I do. I followed that Carter Bridge, that overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there, they say I should open the door. When I open the door, then when they come down, they now start dragging her. When I saw that she was crying for help, actually, I was helpless,” Nice said.

He said he ran because he was overwhelmed by the circumstances that led to Bamise’s death.

Nice had previously said he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the deceased.

The Police

The Lagos Police Command denied reports that Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole was mutilated.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday.

Alabi said, ”No part of her body was mutilated and we cannot ascertain if she was raped. An autopsy will reveal that after post mortem examination.”

He further said the driver of the BRT bus was arrested with the person presumed to be harbouring him.

”He ran to that person’s house. The person was not part of the dastardly act. We have interrogated him and he said the man was not on that bus that day.” he added.

Alabi said the investigation will be expanded too bring everyone who is part of the crime to justice.

The protest

Armed policemen were deployed to the Gani Fawehinmi Park on the Lagos-Ikorodu road of Ojota over reported plans by some residents to protest the murder of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole.

The policemen, who were on the ground from the early hours of Tuesday, came with scores of patrol vans, anti-riot trucks and Black Marias. However, no protest happened around the area, and other places in Lagos.

The planned protest sparked fears of supposed attacks on BRT buses and their drivers. This has led to the absence of buses on the road. A tour around Lagos reveals empty BRT terminals.

BRT suspended its operations and passengers were left stranded Tuesday morning at the various BRT terminals across the state with no bus in sight.

The Lagos government

The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the life of every resident matters, so, “we will, therefore, leave no stones unturned in the investigation and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise.”

The governor assured residents that he is “following the investigation closely, and will ensure that Bamise gets the justice she deserves.”

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa Tuesday, promised that the legislative arm of the State Government must ensure justice in the case of the alleged murder of Bamise Ayanwole.

Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu reacts

The Lagos first lady condemned the killing, describing it as sad, shocking, and devastating.

She was leading a rally of women against the recent rejection of gender bills by the National Assembly when she spoke on Bamise’s murder.

“As mothers, we are devastated. We’re in shock, we are not happy. Lagos is not known for ritual killings and we will not tolerate such.

“Investigations are going on and I am sure there will be justice. Mr Governor is not sleeping. There will certainly be justice,” she said.

Adegboruwa says Lagos is trying to cover up the murder

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, accused the Lagos government of “packaging” the driver for a media interview.

Part of his statement Tuesday, Adegboruwa said the Lagos government has “serious questions” on what he referred to as an attempt to “cover up this dastardly act of daylight murder.”

“A video of his initial arrest showed the driver confessed to having carnal knowledge of th deceased, in very remorseful fashion. He was dressed shabby…who then packaged a crime suspect, to turn out clean shaven, dressed in specially designed Lagos government outfit and now well tutored to claim innocence to set up the cock and bull story of hijack?

“I, therefore, urge the federal government and the Inspector General of Police to take over this investigation immediately, before the case is completely compromised.”

Insecurity in Lagos

Towards the end of 2021, Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the state is presently safer and more secure because of the operational capacities of security agencies in the state.

But, a murder after entering a BRT bus will not tell the story in agreement with ‘safer’.

Insecurity has become a daily conversation in Lagos, and stories of missing people reported on social media should be a major cause of concern.

The government can make promises and more but, how about the promises become reality and justice is served at all times.

In reaction, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has taken to her Instagram page to condemn the lack of adequate security in Nigeria and Lagos state in particular.

”It is sad enough that Nigeria is not safe but to think that a place or thing considered as property like BRT is now considered a dangerous place should all get all of us concerned. But I have few questions for Lagos State Government, why are the BRT buses not fitted with CCTV cameras? What measure have you put in place since this incident that made you assure Lagosians that the BRT buses are now safe?”