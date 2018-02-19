Why do I like the title of this food show? I have come to realise that the culinary industry in Nigeria is big, from food blogs and Instagram-aided cooking tutorials to the tons of videos on YouTube including some teaching you how to make your own KFC chicken. Last year, celebrity culinary expert Chef Fregz was on CNN’s African Voices to discuss the culinary scene in Lagos and its future. And I think Eat Drink Lagos is doing marvellously in its bid to catalogue every single food spot, high brow or not in Lagos and perhaps Nigeria soon (they are still flooding my email inbox with newsletters and I can’t catch up).

What Stephen Ate is the upcoming, restaurant review show by baker and food critic Stephen Kobams, with Emmanuel Taymesan as the show’s host. The teaser features a smörgåsbord of restaurants and cafés like HSE, Papa’s Grill & Bar, yoghurt shop Pinkberry, Bistro 7, and Izanagi Lagos. Kobams teased out a small gallery of pictures from the shoot via his Instagram account, and they are enough to induce anticipation.

The tone of What Stephen Ate doesn’t feel too critical, so we shouldn’t be expecting anything like the serious, deadpan judgement on shows like Top Chef. You can check out the teaser below.