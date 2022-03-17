Read how Hushpuppi stole over $400k while in US federal prison

An agent, Andrew John Innocenti, who claims to be working under the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the national government of United States has alleged that alleged internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, has received fresh charges as US prosecutors submitted court documents showing that he committed fraud and laundered over $400,000 while in prison.

The documents which were presented before the United States District Court of California on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, showed fresh evidence indicting Hushpuppi of committing fraud and money laundering in the U.S Federal correctional facility.

The court documents stated that Hushpuppi, while in U.S Federal correctional facility, participated in the purchase and laundering of Economic Impact Payment debit cards fraudulently obtained from stolen data of U.S citizens and residents.

From the documents presented in court, it was found that hackers use data of U.S residents to file and obtain Economic Impact Payments debit cards. They sell off these EIP cards in underground marketplaces to other cyber criminals.

United States authorities said Hushpuppi was granted access to the computer network as well. And, between January 28 and March 4, 2022, security authorities noticed that Hushpuppi was using the internet more often. A dedicated system was setup for him and his activities were monitored between March 7 and March 13.

It was found that Hushpuppi was actively buying EIP debit cards from an underground cyber criminal marketplace called StimulusCard (“https://stimuluscard.com/”). While being recorded, Hushpuppi bought a total of 58 EIP debit cards with a total value of $429,800 on the site and laundered the money through one AJ.

The Economic Impact Payments are financial support offered by the U.S. government to U.S residents according to the CARES Act.

Abass, 37, whose sentencing was postponed to July, pleaded guilty to multimillion-dollar fraud charges as part of a plea bargain he entered with the U.S. authorities.

He had been arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and extradited to the U.S. where he has been facing charges of corruption in Central California.

The FBI is trying to ascertain the true identity of ‘AJ’.

Hushpuppi will be charged once more for money laundering.