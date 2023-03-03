Rema and I are not dating, he is my brother in Christ – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has said categorically that she and Rema are not romantically involved and are only friends.

Several fans have speculated online for some time that the two outstanding artists are secretly dating.

Starr was perplexed when asked about the rumors during an exclusive interview with Kenyan radio station Kiss FM and said she had never heard of them before.

She then said that the rumors were not true and set the record straight about how she really felt about Rema.

“That’s my brother in Christ,” the singer stated emphatically.

Rema has been open about his relationship with Ayra Starr for a few weeks now.

In an interview with Cool FM, the singer revealed that he enjoys spending time at events with Starr because of the positive energy she always provides.

According to him, he was unable to go to social gatherings or events without her at one point in his career. “Ayra is a vibe. There are a lot of times… It got to a point where I just could not go out to parties without Ayra. She is a vibe and she has ginger,” he said.

The ‘Calm Down’ singer added that he has a cool relationship with all the new artists on the record label.