RevolutionNow virtual protest, Green Worship Live Concert, Dodorowski’s Art Exhibition 2020…See YNaija’s Top 10 Events for September

Due to the pandemic, entertainers and Nigerians alike had to adjust to an indoor lifestyle and most events have moved to the virtual sphere.

Gradually, we are beginning to attain a sense of normalcy and some of the major events have now moved to the physical sphere. We compiled a top ten list of both physical and virtual functions that were the most talked about, made headlines and created social buzz in September.

Here are the top events we loved:

10. Tech for Good: Fostering Social Innovation and Digital Investments for Transformative Change

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every sphere of our lives; disrupting the systems in the African continent.

The Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) hosted the fourth edition of its breakfast dialogue to address our current reality with the aim of proffering solutions. The 2-day maiden virtual event, themed; “Tech for Good: Fostering Social Innovation and Digital Investments for Transformative Change” aimed to explore technology-driven and smarter solutions to tackle the complex issues that have confronted the development of the continent.

The panelists were drawn from technology-driven organisations in the Nigerian economy while discussants included, Professor Olayinka David-West, Academic Director, Lagos Business School; Nkemdilim Begho, Managing Director of Future Software Resources Nigeria Ltd and Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB).

9. Hennessy XO’s 150th anniversary

The French cognac distiller, Hennessy, has now spent a century and a half producing and selling millions of its alcoholic beverages to people around the world. To celebrate this time mark, Hennessy XO presented a bespoke daytime fireworks event created by acclaimed artist Cai Guo-Qiang. The event was the centrepiece of Hennessy XO’s 150th Anniversary World Odyssey program and was experienced globally via live stream.

Cai Guo-Qiang elucidated that he took inspiration from the three core elements of the cycle of life: creation, destruction, and the human spirit that imbibes resilience. The three-act firework unfolded as an act of drama, a piece of poetic writing, and a scroll of calligraphy. Millions around the world viewed the 45-minute artistic display via live stream; observing the display of multi-colored fireworks launched from 150 oak barrels floating on the Charente River. Guests in Lagos were hosted in an exclusive location to bask in the celebration as the fireworks presentation exhibited each act with spectacular flair leaving the guests in awe.

8. Dodorowski’s Art exhibition 2020

Abba T. Makama is an incredibly talented, critically acclaimed filmmaker and visual artist. His latest film, The Lost Okoroshi, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019 and then later on at BFI’s London Film Festival.

He has exhibited his visual art, solo, four times. His series ‘Dodorowski’s Artefacts from our Future Past’ marked his fifth exhibition and features vibrant paintings and sculptures. The art tells the tale of his travel far into the future, that eventually found him returning to the past. It was there that he met with his descendants, who shared with him these connected stories, symbols, and artefacts.

The exhibition took place from 6th September to 6th October 2020.

7. Dive In Festival

Diversity and Inclusion were the watchwords at this year’s Dive In Festival. The event centered on gender diversity and its impact on global and local economic growth.

Before the main event, the Dive In team conducted a survey to understand the issues females in the insurance sector were facing, the limitations on their climb to leadership positions and how they are navigating these challenges. The results showed that despite the ambition to attain great heights in their career; young female professionals in the insurance sector are largely constrained by inadequate opportunities relative to gender bias, unequal pay and harassment.

The virtual event tagged “Promoting Inclusion & Diversity in the Nigerian Insurance Industry for a Quantum Leap” involved shared lessons which would help the younger generation develop a mindset and character to enable them to succeed within the insurance sector.

6. Women Business Virtual Summit (ANWBN)

The Association for Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) is a coalition of over fifty different women associations focused on business and career development of its members. The association held its first-ever Nigerian Women Business Virtual Summit (NWBS 200) from the 29th of September to October 1st, 2020.

The theme for the summit was tagged ‘From Fear to Hope: Scaling Women Business Impact for a Decade of Action;’ featuring a virtual exhibition, B2B workshops, the launch of the Women National Business Agenda, and a Women Business Empowerment fund.

5. Jobberman Career Fair

Jobberman launched Nigeria’s largest-ever virtual career fair this month. The career fair had 10,000 highly skilled employees and 250 potential employers in attendance. Among the employers were companies mainly from the agri-tech, digital, and the creative industry sectors with operations in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna.

The fair was designed to enable participants to navigate the competitive job market and provide necessary tools for employment alongside one-on-one interviews and preparatory sessions such as the CV preparation masterclasses.

4. Nigeria Youth Summit

The Nigeria Youth 2020 summit held virtually on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 and was focused on helping Nigerian youths take advantage of the new global economy. Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and Chief Executive of Jimi Tewe Company, Jimi Tewe, were among the guest speakers billed for this Nigeria Youth Summit.

Youths of all ages get to learn and interact with subject matter experts on how to position themselves and their businesses in the new global economy.

3. Green Worship Live Concert

The Christian community is known to pull all the stops when it comes to organising some of the best concerts for Nigerians. This year’s Green Worship live concert featured artists from Africa, Europe, and North America; delivering intense and uplifting praise and worship for attendees. The worship concert was held virtually on the 19th of September 2020.

A noteworthy aspect of the event was that all financial proceeds from the concert were to be evenly dispersed among six pre-selected registered NGOs across Nigeria who are helping indigent children with special needs.

Green Worship 3.0 is an initiative of Worship for Change and this year’s edition 3.0 which featured more than 17 sensational national and international gospel artistes from across the globe including Dunsin Oyekan, Matte Redman, Nathaniel Bassey, Freke Umoh, Paul Baloche, Wale Adenuga, Micahel W. Smith and more.

2. Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon Event

The Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon is an Initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and was targeted at providing affordable electricity meters to the populace by facilitating the design and production of meters that will accelerate efforts towards achieving improvement in energy distribution, monitoring and prevention of revenue leakage.

The Lagos Government used this platform to leverage local talents to design and produce affordable smart electricity meters. Launched by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in July, the event came to a close on the 16th to 18th September 2020 when the winners of the ten million naira prize were announced.

There were over two hundred and seventy-four (274) registrations which was eventually shortlisted to five finalists from hardware category which were: Cosmo Automation, Smart Energy, Techwizard, Power Bit Crunchers and Gadozz Electricals, and five finalists in the software category which were: Vectorians, Zeena Platform, Magnitronics Chosen Soft Tech and Gideon.

The two eventual winners were Team Power Bit Crunchers from the hardware category and Team Zeena Platform from the Software category. They earned themselves the combined prize money of 10 million naira. The winners and runners-up will also get working space at Eko Innovation Centre, while all ten (10) finalists get mentorship opportunities, among other consolation prizes.

1. RevolutionNow virtual protest

In what is considered the first-ever Zoom protest in Nigeria, several Nigerians around the world came together demanding President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over what they described as mismanagement, tyranny, poverty and insecurity under his watch.

The protest organised by the Coalition for Revolution had hundreds of participants and was viewed by thousands globally. The participants at the virtual protest carried placards with signs that read ‘Enough is Enough,’ ‘Buhari Must Go’ among others.

This protest is part of a long string of efforts from the Coalition for Revolution to demand change from the government. Physical protests have been raging on the streets of Lagos as well with considerable push back from the government.