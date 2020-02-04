Sanwo-Olu reacts to viral video saying he will regulate activities of okada, WHO debunks claims that garlic and saline prevents Coronavirus – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

26 persons killed, 190 houses destroyed in Plateau attacks

The Plateau police command has disclosed that 26 persons were killed while 190 houses completely razed down, in attacks launched against some communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Command’s spokesperson Ubah Ogaba who said they were setting the records straight with the statement on the attacks, said out of the 190 houses which were burnt in the attacks, 123 are owned by natives while 67 houses are owned by Fulanis. 11 people have also been arrested by the police including some community leaders.

Sanwo-Olu reacts to viral video of him saying he will regulate activities of okada

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to a viral video of him saying he will regulate the activities of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders in Lagos state while speaking at The Platform in October 2019.

However reacting to the viral video, Governor Sanwo-Olu through his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile denied saying he won’t ban Okada riders. The governor’s spokesperson told Premium Times that the Sanwo-Olu administration only decided to enforce the existing laws in the state.

Obaseki writes IGP, demands arrest of Oshiomhole

The political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo State took a new twist today as the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, called for the arrest of the National Chairman of the party and former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki and Oshiomole have been at loggerheads for many months over who will crontrol the affairs of the state chapter of their party. While Oshiomole who is a former governor of the state wants to control the party, the governor is of the opinion that he is the incumbent governor and should preside over the party.

Amaechi says FG cannot intervene in the ban of okadas and tricycles in Lagos

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has commented on the ban of commercial motorcycles popularly known as okadas and tricycles on major roads in Lagos State following an outcry that trailed its enforcement by the State’s government on February 1.

Amaechi stated that it is not under the jurisdiction of the federal government to tell state governments what to do as implementation of transport policy is essentially a state affair.

WHO debunks claims that garlic and saline prevents Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday February 3, dispelled claims of garlic and saline being some of the protective measures against coronavirus. WHO dispelled various myths and rumours surrounding the 2019-nCoV by sharing some infographics on its Instagram page. The international health organization who noted that garlic is a healthy food with some antimicrobial properties, stated that there is no evidence it can prevent coronavirus.