The year’s Lagos Fashion Week featured the Sunlight collection, and it was beautiful

The Lagos Fashion Week 2019 ended in grand style. The Fashion week is one of the major events in African Fashion calendar and in Nigeria. It featured thousands of fashion experts, enthusiasts and media across the continent and had its 9th edition this year from October 23rd – 26th 2019, Sunlight Nigeria was proud to be a part of this year’s edition in an impactful way.

The Sunlight Collection designed by Morenikeji Akinsola of Vathiswabykeji and Chichi Emordi of Zurizola Woman, was available for sale at the Sunlight Nigeria experience booth. The booth opened from 10 am – 10 pm to participants, designers and fashion lovers on each day of the fashion week.

Sunlight collaborated with Style House Files, a fashion-focused business development agency, to sponsor the two designers who created and showcased the Sunlight collection at the event. These designers train students in the art of clothes making throughout the year and Sunlight’s collaboration with these designers was aimed at empowering them to further empower other women.

Fashion lovers got the opportunity to interact with the Sunlight brand in all its glory. Various gifts and packages from the exhibition were given out while people took pictures at the Sunlight booth

