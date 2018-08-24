The YNaija Cover – the 24th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

 

 

 

 

#Owerri112: Where do law and liberty stand in Rochasland

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina August 24, 2018

The Police is culpable in the death of the Tramadol kidnapping suspect

On August 14, 2018, a suspected kidnapper died nine days after he was paraded by the Ondo Police Command. According ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 24, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Burial rites for Ras Kimono commences, XXXTentacion’s baby’s gender revealed | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Alexander Onukwue August 24, 2018

#Owerri112: Where do law and liberty stand in Rochasland

Not so far from the roundabout where the statue of a man in broken chains stands in tribute to freedom, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 24, 2018

“Buhari has failed” | The protest treks to Abuja begin

Mohammed Isa Munlaila, an indigene of Borno, on Thursday embarked on an angry trek from Lagos to the Federal Capital ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 24, 2018

The Big 5: Two honest security guards get N250,000 reward; Defection of Governors to PDP painful – Okorocha | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Two honest security guards, Achi Daniel and Francis Emepueaku of Halogen ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 23, 2018

The Late 5: SERAP demands release of 112 Imo women protesters, Registration of 91 parties is awkward and unnecessary – Otubanjo | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: A Professor of Political Science at the National Open University of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail