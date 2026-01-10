theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 10, 2026
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

by YNaija
It's another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.  On this episode, the first of the new year, the hosts discuss the underground queer culture in Lagos, the implications of visibility in a country like Nigeria
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. Submarine And A Roach 

On this episode, the first of the new year, the hosts discuss the underground queer culture in Lagos, the implications of visibility in a country like Nigeria and activism surrounding the queer community in the country.

  1. 234 Essential 

On this episode the hosts discuss stepping into the new year, the struggle with connection between the Nigerian film industry and their audience, and the importance of honest feedback in the industry.

  1. So Nigerian

On this episode, the hosts discuss their new year resolutions, 2025 blessings and goals for the new year.

  1. #WithChude

In this episode, Chude sits with Bimbo Thomas as they discuss a scary encounter she and Funke Akindele had with robbers.

  1. How Far 

Temi and Eazi sit down to discuss everything surrounding their wedding party, the fashion and honest opinions on love, marriage and growing together.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
