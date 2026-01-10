Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

Submarine And A Roach

On this episode, the first of the new year, the hosts discuss the underground queer culture in Lagos, the implications of visibility in a country like Nigeria and activism surrounding the queer community in the country.

234 Essential

On this episode the hosts discuss stepping into the new year, the struggle with connection between the Nigerian film industry and their audience, and the importance of honest feedback in the industry.

So Nigerian

On this episode, the hosts discuss their new year resolutions, 2025 blessings and goals for the new year.

#WithChude

In this episode, Chude sits with Bimbo Thomas as they discuss a scary encounter she and Funke Akindele had with robbers.

How Far

Temi and Eazi sit down to discuss everything surrounding their wedding party, the fashion and honest opinions on love, marriage and growing together.