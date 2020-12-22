Where rich people get money from, The rule of 2021, Men who send money to girls | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

This right here is awesome stuff 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SLUkpX8lKj — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖟 𝕵𝕽 (@marquezthat) December 22, 2020

Lol…

2.

Second rule of 2021

Pay your debt werey. — Evelyn💕 (@tcmedia__) December 22, 2020

Accurate!

3.

Men who send women money on the Tl for being pretty will see this and ignore.

God punish all of you sha! https://t.co/JL70ONCgmJ — Mr Alan (@Alan_yournextbf) December 22, 2020

Lol…

4.

Some of you used the same towel from January to December and you're wondering why you don't have clear skin. — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) December 22, 2020

Where is the lie?

5.

We all have that friend that greets us with abusive words.



Awon werey olomo wewe😂😂 — KING OF IJEBU LAND 🥇🏆.. (@ijebuconcept) December 22, 2020

Lol… werey!

6.

Many guys will benefit so much from their female friends if they don’t let their sexual urge get the better of them. — Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) December 22, 2020

Off the mic?

7.

Where do rich people get all their money from? — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) December 22, 2020

Please don’t say hard work.

8.

Period pains is so unbearable, especially maths period😭 — Chioma🦋🦋 (@dahtgirl_ajex) December 22, 2020

Especially the ones involving ALPHAbeths

9.

Because customers are always right, does that give you the right to slap a phone vendor three times, because he tried convincing you that Samsung is better than iPhone? — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) December 22, 2020

Yes?

10.

If you are good in English

Begin a sentence with "them" 😂 — Nappy Blaze⚡ (@Nappyblaze) December 22, 2020

Them?