Where rich people get money from, The rule of 2021, Men who send money to girls | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Lol…

2.

Accurate!

3.

Lol…

4.

Where is the lie?

5.

Lol… werey!

6.

Off the mic?

7.

Please don’t say hard work.

8.

Especially the ones involving ALPHAbeths

9.

Yes?

10.

Them?

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche December 22, 2020

#YNaija2020Review: OC Ukeje, Maryam Booth, Anthonieta Kalunta…the 10 Best Performances of the Year

There is something about actors interpreting roles that makes us feel seen and stirs the deepest passions. These are the ...

Wilfred Okiche December 22, 2020

#YNaija2020Review: The Milkmaid, Òlòtūré, Eyimofe…The Best Films of the Year

2020 was a weird and difficult year. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered the film industry for months at a time with ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 22, 2020

Senate passes 2021 budget, increases estimates by N505bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senate passes 2021 budget, raises it by N505bn The Senate has passed the sum of 13.588 trillion as budget for ...

Michael Isaac December 21, 2020

‘Gay tops’ in Nigeria, Queen Bridget Bema, Detty December at NIMC | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Wilfred Okiche December 21, 2020

#YNaija2020Review: Laycon, Omah Lay, Anthonieta Kalunta…The Revelations of the Year

2020 was traumatic enough it is easier to forget. Don’t forget the 10 people on this list. Oluwatobiloba Ajayi Oluwatobiloba ...

Wilfred Okiche December 21, 2020

#YNaija2020Review: Duduke, Abule, Damages…The 10 Best Pop Songs of 2020

2020 was a weird and difficult year. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered the music industry with one fell swoop as governments ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail