Acting President Osinbajo swears in 5 NPC commissioners

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday swore-in five new commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja.

The commissioners had been screened by the senate, on Dec. 12, 2016, after their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

- Advertisement -

They were also endorsed by the National Council of State, last year.

They are Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom), Gloria Fateya Izonfuo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

This is the first time Osinbajo will be administering oath of office on political appointees.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Osinbajo meets N’Assembly leaders over economy, 2017 budget

The YNaija Tracklist: Apostle Suleiman freed after DSS interrogation | Trump sacks defiant acting attorney general | More stories

Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader over 2017 budget

Igbo can only talk about Presidency after Buhari’s tenure – Okorocha

It is tough handling IDPs displaced by Boko Haram – Osinbajo

Christians are being oppressed, defend them, CAN tells Osinbajo

I have no hand in plot to remove Osinbajo – Saraki

Vice President Osinbajo to visit Niger Delta again in February

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Loading...