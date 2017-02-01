Acting President Osinbajo swears in 5 NPC commissioners

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday swore-in five new commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja.

The commissioners had been screened by the senate, on Dec. 12, 2016, after their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

- Advertisement -



They were also endorsed by the National Council of State, last year.

They are Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom), Gloria Fateya Izonfuo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

This is the first time Osinbajo will be administering oath of office on political appointees.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments