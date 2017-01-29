Apostle Suleiman to honour DSS invitation with 30 lawyers

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman will be accompanied to the office Department Of State Services (DSS) by thirty lawyers, Punch reports.

Suleiman was on Saturday invited by the DSS over ‘inciting statements’ he made.

- Advertisement -

This comes after the DSS made an attempt to arrest Suleiman in his hotel room in Ado Ekiti for asking his followers to kill any Fulani herdsmen who comes close to them.

The attempt was foiled by Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose who stopped the arrest.

Reports say Suleiman is expected at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 10:00am.

A source confirmed the invitation, while stating that the pastor will honour it with 30 lawyers.

“Suleman will be appearing before the DSS with about 30 lawyers because we believe that his persecution has become politicised,” a source stated.

The church’s Communications Adviser, Phrank Shaibu said Suleiman will honour the invitation.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that he (Suleman) was officially invited and as a law-abiding citizen, he will honour the DSS invitation on Monday. The invitation, though ludicrous and an afterthought, is a welcome development.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Senators want new DSS report on Magu

Just In: ‘DSS invites Apostle Suleiman for interrogation on Monday’

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Timeline: Everything you need to know about the Apostle Suleiman “situation”

I don’t hate Muslims, I was born into a Muslim family – Apostle Suleiman

Army commend local vigilantes for arresting insurgents

Opinion: What aileth thee, O DSS?

Stop harrassing Apostle Suleiman with the DSS, Group tells El-Rufai

The YNaija Tracklist: Nigeria’s monetary policy unbearable – Tinubu | Buhari’s health: FG to punish rumour mongers | More stories

Loading...