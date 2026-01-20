Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Malami gets arrested by DSS after release from Kuje prison

How to get relief from financial burden through Loughborough University scholarship worth over N30million

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Malami gets arrested by DSS after release from Kuje prison

Security operatives took former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, into custody on Monday shortly after he was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja. He was reportedly picked up by officers of the Department of State Services moments after leaving the facility.

The Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed that Malami was freed after meeting his bail conditions. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission also stressed that it was not responsible for the fresh arrest.

Malami was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on January 7. The court approved bail for him, his wife, and son at ₦500 million each, under strict terms.

Loan defaults climb as Nigerians struggle to repay

Fresh data shows rising loan defaults among Nigerian households and businesses, indicating a growing strain on the credit market despite improved loan access. Banks say more borrowers are failing to meet repayment terms.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Credit Conditions Survey for the last quarter of 2025 found higher defaults across secured, unsecured, and corporate loans. Lenders blamed high interest rates, weak income,s and rising business costs for the trend.

Even asset-backed loans were affected, while unsecured household borrowing worsened as inflation eroded spending power. Small businesses were also hit hard, as energy costs and low demand continued to squeeze their finances.

FG requests more time to challenge Dele Giwa murder ruling

The federal government has approached the Abuja Court of Appeal, asking for extra time to challenge a judgment ordering a fresh investigation into the killing of journalist Dele Giwa. The request followed the lapse of the 90-day deadline allowed for filing appeals.

In February 2024, the Federal High Court directed authorities to reopen the probe and possible prosecution over Giwa’s murder. The Newswatch founder was killed by a parcel bomb at his Lagos home on October 19, 1986.

The case, filed by Media Rights Agenda, also listed several other journalists killed between 1998 and 2010, urging renewed investigations into their deaths.

Tinubu bestows prestigious GCON honour on Chagoury

A top national honour has been awarded to Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury by President Bola Tinubu. The Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger is Nigeria’s second-highest decoration, just below the GCFR given to presidents.

The conferment was made through an official instrument dated January 8, 2026. The president said the award was granted under the powers given to him by the National Honours Act.

Tinubu explained that the decision recognised Chagoury’s outstanding qualities and long-standing service to Nigeria. The honour entitles him to the full title, dignity, and privileges attached to the GCON.

Hijab row returns as Muslim students caution Sanwo Olu

Tension is brewing in Lagos schools as the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria warned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against harassing hijab wearing students. The group said reports from a recent meeting suggested officials want hijabs kept off school badges.

MSSN Lagos described the move as unlawful, stressing that the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling already settled the matter by affirming Muslim girls’ right to wear the hijab without restriction. It said no official has the authority to redesign an act of worship.

The group warned principals to ignore any directive that breaches the judgment, adding it would take lawful action to protect students’ rights.