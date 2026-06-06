Should Wizkid And Other Celebrities Speak Up On Nigerian Issues Or Not? 

The high rate of insecurity in Nigeria has had everyone on edge, especially in the last three weeks since the kidnapping of the children and teachers in Oyo State.

Nigerian celebrities have begun using their platforms to speak on the insecurity and issues being faced by Nigerians, with people like Davido, Skepta, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, and many more taking the charge on speaking against the insecurity and the inaction of the government towards the plight of the citizens, with emphasis on the Oyo State citizens who were kidnapped and murdered by the bandits.

The decision by these celebrities, who are regarded as notable figures in their industry, sparked conversations on social media about the importance of individuals with large social platforms speaking out on the issues plaguing the country. While certain celebrities have spoken, others like Wizkid, Asake, and Olamide have remained silent, which has us wondering whether Nigerian celebrities should speak up on Nigerian issues.

Why Should Celebrities Speak On Nigerian Issues?

There are a number of reasons why it is necessary and encouraged for celebrities to speak on issues regarding the country; some of these reasons are:

Their Platform Matters

Celebrities have a larger platform and can draw more attention to issues plaguing the country. When these celebrities use their voices and social media accounts to call out the government’s inaction on the country’s plight, more people are emboldened to join in.

They Can Help Amplify The Attention On Issues

The voice of a celebrity matters when speaking out against issues in the country because of the attention they have from fans. Fans who are not aware of important events in the country can stay informed by watching or listening to their favourite celebrity speak out against the issues plaguing the country.

They Can Gain International Attention Easily

As with the #EndSARS protests, where international media began reporting on the issues in Nigeria due to the publicized nature of the protests, a simple post from a Nigerian celebrity has the potential to go viral and reach an international audience that would join in the fight for justice. The current state of the country calls for international action and attention, as banditry has become increasingly alarming and widespread.

It Is Their Social Responsibility

Nigerian celebrities and public figures build their wealth and fame on the love and support of their Nigerian audience; it is only natural that they also do their part to ensure the safety of their fans. Advocating is a huge way to give back to the society that has supported them.

Why Nigerian Celebrities May Be Unable To Speak Up

In a recent live video, Nigerian singer Portable suggested that one reason Nigerian celebrities are unable to speak out against the government is fear of being arrested. The singer added that he believed Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora were the right people to speak up against the government, as they can advocate safely from outside Nigeria’s reach.

Portable’s comment opens up a world of possibilities regarding the silence of Nigerian celebrities, and after the arrest of celebrities like Mr Macaroni during the EndSARS protest, it is not unlikely that these celebrities are choosing their safety over advocacy.

What do we think?

Although it is understandable that celebrities may fear for their lives and avoid advocating for their own protection, the situation in Nigeria is dire. Silence in the face of the crisis in Nigeria could be detrimental, especially with bandits who do not have regard for the social status of their kidnap victims. As is evident with the kidnapping of former Minister Adelabu’s sister and her sons, nobody is truly safe, and advocacy is a way to protest the insecurity facing Nigerians. Celebrities should not be blind to the crisis Nigeria and Nigerians face.