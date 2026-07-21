Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UN Warns Nigerian Terrorists Are Using Drones and Cryptocurrency for Operations

7 Nollywood Crew Members Behind Your Favourite Movies Who Deserve As Much Fame As The Actors

UN warns Nigerian terrorists are using drones and cryptocurrency for operations

Over half of Nigerian states record inflation above 30%

Drake loses $1.5 million crypto bet after Spain win World Cup

DJ Timmy and Timi Dakolo clash over cancelled UK tour

Maduka Okoye’s ex accuses him of being an absent father after a rumoured date with Cardi B

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UN warns Nigerian terrorists are using drones and cryptocurrency for operations

The United Nations has warned that terrorist groups operating in northern Nigeria, West Africa and the Sahel are increasingly using drones, advanced communication technology and cryptocurrencies to strengthen their activities.

The warning was delivered to the UN Security Council by Leonardo Simão, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, during a briefing on the region’s security situation.

Simão said armed groups are expanding across borders and working closely with organised crime to gain territorial and economic control. He added that about 6.8 million people have been displaced, while 1.28 million others are now refugees or asylum seekers.

Over half of Nigerian states record inflation above 30%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased slightly to 15.91% in June 2026, but more than half of the country’s states continued to experience annual inflation above 30%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory recorded inflation rates above 30%. Niger had the highest rate at 42.23%, followed by Kogi at 41.59% and the FCT at 39.91%.

Imo recorded the lowest inflation rate at 19.47%, followed by Ebonyi and Katsina. Despite the slight national decline, the figures highlight wide differences in the cost of living across Nigeria.

Drake loses $1.5 million crypto bet after Spain win World Cup

Canadian rapper Drake has lost a 1.5 million USDT cryptocurrency bet after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The wager could have earned him more than 5.1 million dollars if Argentina had won.

The loss adds to Drake’s recent betting setbacks. Earlier this month, he also lost a 1 million dollar bet after Conor McGregor was beaten by Max Holloway in the UFC.

Reports show the rapper has lost about 5.7 million dollars on public bets since April 2024. Another bettor also lost 1.23 million dollars after backing Argentina to win the final.

DJ Timmy and Timi Dakolo clash over cancelled UK tour

DJ Timmy has accused singer Timi Dakolo of failing to honour an agreement linked to a proposed UK tour, claiming the singer owes him money. He also threatened to reveal damaging personal information if the issue was not resolved.

Dakolo denied the allegations through his lawyers, describing the claims as false and defamatory. He said the tour was cancelled because the organisers failed to meet agreed production standards and insisted he was not responsible for the disputed costs.

Timmy has maintained his claims, accusing the singer of ignoring repeated attempts to resolve the matter.

Maduka Okoye’s ex accuses him of being an absent father after a rumoured date with Cardi B

Jelicia Westhoff, the former partner of Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, has criticised him on social media following rumours linking him to American rapper Cardi B.

The speculation grew after Okoye and Cardi B were seen together at Paris Fashion Week and later photographed dining with friends in Venice, Italy. Neither has commented publicly on the reports.

In an Instagram post, Westhoff accused the footballer of being an absent father to their son. She also claimed she had previously kept quiet about their personal issues to protect his football career.