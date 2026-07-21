The Odyssey: What Celebrated Nollywood Film Directors Can Pack A Film Theatre?

The release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has seen film theaters all over the world packed to the brim, with many sold out over the first weekend. The success of the film, and the respect the director has received has us wondering, does Nollywood have film directors that can pack a film theater? In this article, we list the celebrated Nollywood film directors who have the capacity to pack a film theatre.

Funke Akindele

As is evident in her title as the highest earning filmmaker in Nigeria, Funke Akindele’s films have packed cinemas both in Nigeria and internationally. The filmmaker, and actress is well-known in the Nollywood scene for her marketing prowess that has enabled her earn top spots at the Nigerian box office with films like “Behind The Scenes,” “A Tribe Called Judah,” “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” and “Omo Ghetto.” Funke is one of the Nollywood film directors who has successfully created a steady fanbase willing to pack the theater to see her films.

Toyin Abraham

Following behind Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham is another one of the most beloved filmmakers, whose directorial debut film grossed over $1 billion at the western box office African box office, and became one of the highest-earning Nollywood films of all time. Toyin is beloved by many Nigerians for her comedic prowess in all her films and in her years as a filmmaker, Toyin has been able to captivate her audience and record successful cinema runs. Some of her most successful films that had Nigerians hooked are “Oversabi Aunty,” “Alakada,” and “Fate of Alakada.”

Kunle Afolayan

Nigerian producer, actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is credited by many for his work in elevating the quality of Nollywood films, and for many, he is seen as the Nigerian director with the ability to create unique films like Christopher Nolan. Kunle’s work on films like the “Anikulapo,” franchise which had him receiving praise for how well he captured the Yoruba culture in a fantasy film, “October 1,” one of the best political films in Nollywood, and “The Figurine.” He is notable for his attention to detail and with an audience loyal to his directorial capabilities, Kunle Afolayan is one of the directors who can and has succeeded in packing a film theatre.

Jade Osiberu

Nigerian writer and director Jade Osiberu is a talented director known for work on some of the most emotionally charged and action-led films in Nollywood. Jade is one of those directors who receives praise for taking her time with the production of her films, and while her filmography is short, it is one that can only be described as a “work of art.” With films like “Isoken,” “Brotherhood,” and “Sugar Rush,” it is impossible to not see how talented she is, and how with the success of these films, it is not surprising that the director has the potential to pack a movie theatre.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a television and film director and the brain behind some of Nollywood’s biggest movies, like “The Wedding Party,” “King of Boys,” and most recently, award-winning Netflix series, “To Kill A Monkey.” All of Kemi’s works have received praises from her audience, and she is often mentioned in conversations about the most talented directors in the country. Her film, “The Wedding Party,” is one of the most successful and highest-grossing Nigerian films. For Nollywood films that tug at your heart, the perfect director to pack a cinema full of an audience ready to watch is Kemi Adetiba.

Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo might be known by many as a successful actor, but he is also a successful director who is notable for his work on commercially successful epic films like “Jagun Jagun,” “Seven Doors,” and “King of Thieves.” Alongside an audience that has grown to love his comedic genius in films, Femi has successfully built a status for himself as one of the most successful directors in Nigeria who can pull a Nolan and pack up a Nigerian theatre. His films are known for their impact on Yoruba-language cinema.