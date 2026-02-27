Nollywood Film 100: The Definitive List of 2025’s Most Impactful People in Film

As Nollywood continues its remarkable ascent as one of the world’s most prolific film industries, 2025 marked a year of unprecedented milestones, from record-breaking box office achievements to groundbreaking international recognition. This comprehensive list celebrates 100 individuals who shaped Nollywood’s trajectory in 2025.

Actors

Daniel Etim Effiong

Beyond being an actor, Daniel Etim Effiong is a visionary filmmaker whose stories cut to the heart. The Kaduna-born actor, director, and producer has emerged as one of Nollywood’s most versatile talents, seamlessly navigating between captivating performances and powerful directorial work. In 2025, he made his feature-length directorial debut with “The Herd,” a gripping crime thriller that premiered in cinemas on October 17 and later debuted on Netflix on November 21, where it quickly rose to No. 1 in Nigeria. His accolades include winning ‘Best Actor’ for his role in “Kofa” at the Africa International Film Festival in 2022, a nomination for ‘Best Actor’ at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), and an Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) nomination for ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for “Jolly Roger,” Netflix’s crime drama.

Timini Egbuson

Known for his vibrant screen presence and charismatic performances, Timini Egbuson has evolved from a breakout star in MTV’s “Shuga” to become one of Africa’s most bankable actors. In 2025, Timini starred in and co-produced “Reel Love,” a Valentine’s Day romantic film. This month, he’s hit the cinemas with a new project titled “Love & New Notes”. His portfolio also includes record-breaking cinema and YouTube projects such as “Ajosepo,” “Smart Money Woman,” and “All’s Fair in Love”.

William Benson

An actor, playwright, and filmmaker whose career spans over three decades across theatre, television, and film. William Benson began his acting journey on stage and in radio dramas during the 1990s. He studied English Language and Literature at the University of Lagos, where he later directed the English Theatre Workshop course for over a decade. In 2025, Benson achieved a new career peak with his portrayal of Efemini in “To Kill a Monkey,” a Netflix crime-thriller directed by Kemi Adetiba, with his performance highlighted as exceptionally intense and emotionally driven. His 2025 slate includes “Red Circle” and “The Fire and the Moth”.

Bucci Franklin

Onyebuchi Franklin Odurukwe, professionally known as Bucci Franklin, broke out as an OAP before transitioning into acting. His theatre training and broadcast experience made him one of Nollywood’s most versatile performers.

Bucci delivered a standout performance as “Obozuhiomwen” in Kemi Adetiba’s crime thriller “To Kill a Monkey”. His credits include “Wire Wire”, “Knockout Blessing”, “Kofa,” “Rule Number One”, “Written in the Stars,” “Breaking Ranks,” and “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story,” which him Best Lead Actor and Best Upcoming Actor recognition.

Uzor Arkuwe

With over two decades in Nollywood, Uzor Arukwe has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most versatile actors, from his breakout role in “Flatmates”. Known affectionately as “Odogwu” by fans. In 2025, Uzor delivered standout performances in “Love In Every Word,” “The Maked King” and other projects.

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade has exquisitely delivered on each passing role with his signature blend of humour, dramatic depth, and captivating screen presence. He has also saliently grown to become a face for memes and stickers across social media platforms, which just goes on to show how well-received his role in the industry is. In 2025, Odunlade released his landmark epic “Olori Ogun (Warlord),” which he produced and co-directed.

Richard Mofe Damijo

Revered as one of the industry’s most sophisticated and elegant performers, Richard has exquisitely delivered on each passing role across his illustrious career spanning over three decades. He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Benin and later returned to study law at the University of Lagos, graduating in 2004.

In 2025, RMD expanded his creative legacy as a producer with two films, “Radio Voice” and “Revelations”.

Kunle Remi

Remi continues to build on his reputation as one of Nollywood’s most versatile actors. His film “Naked Lies” premiered on Amazon Prime Video, earning recognition as a finalist at the New York International Film Awards and an official selection at the British Film Festival, alongside winning an IndieFEST Film Award.

Tobi Bakre

2025 was the year Tobi Bakre solidified his place at the top of Nollywood’s commercial success ladder. The actor was named the industry’s highest-grossing performer for the year, raking in over ₦1.4 billion in total box office revenue across multiple film appearances.

Adebowale Adebayo

Beyond his viral satirical skits featuring the iconic “Daddy Wa” character, Adedayo has become a force in Nollywood cinema. His performance in the historical epic “Lisabi: The Uprising” earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. He also starred in “Freedom Way,” where he delivered one of his most complex performances. In November 2025, Adedayo won The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting, adding to an already impressive collection of accolades.

Femi Adebayo

His Netflix miniseries “Seven Doors” became the year’s most decorated production, sweeping through every major awards ceremony. Adebayo showed his genius as a filmmaker and distributor with the release of “Agesinkole 2: King of Thieves” in late December. The sequel to his 2022 blockbuster made history as the first major Nollywood film to successfully launch through community cinemas. Released on December 23rd exclusively in community theaters across Southwest Nigeria, the film grossed an astounding ₦417 million in just 12 days.

Ibrahim Chatta

Ibrahim Chatta has grown to become one of Nollywood’s most revered actors, recognised for his powerful expressions and dedication to cultural storytelling that has made him an embodiment of Nollywood’s versatility. In 2025, Ibrahim Chatta released “Warlord: Olori Ogun” followed by “Colours of Fire”.

Wale Ojo

In December, he premiered his second directorial feature, “This Is Not a Nollywood Movie,” a satirical comedy that he wrote, directed, and starred in. Beyond filmmaking, Ojo remained committed to his New Nigeria Cinema initiative, which he founded to elevate Nigerian films with higher production values for global markets. He believes Nollywood can become a cultural export as powerful as Afrobeats, invading Western markets in Europe, North America, and beyond. His film “Carmen & Bolude” was also released in 2025, adding to his growing body of work.

Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon’s 2025 was a year that showcased his evolution from actor to creative entrepreneur, all while maintaining his position as one of Nollywood’s most versatile actors.

His most acclaimed work came in “Radio Voice”. His global footprint continued to expand with mentions of a Japanese sci-fi series set to premiere, and his role in an African retelling of Macbeth with Utopia and Sheffield Theatres.

Mike Ezuronye

2025 was a year of steady productivity, maintaining the prolific work rate that has defined his two-decade career. The actor has successfully transitioned from being just the charming lover boy who broke hearts on screen to a complete filmmaker.

Actresses

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele rewrote the record books and solidified her position as Nollywood’s undisputed box office queen. Her film “Behind The Scenes” became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of 2025, crossing ₦2.1 billion and making history as the first Nigerian film to ever reach that milestone.

Uche Montana

With over 820,000 YouTube subscribers and millions of Instagram followers, Montana has built a personal brand that extends beyond traditional cinema. Her platform allows her to premiere her own films, control her narrative, and engage directly with fans, giving her independence from the industry’s traditional gatekeepers.

Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham proved she belongs in the conversation about Nollywood’s greatest filmmakers. Her directorial debut, “Oversabi Aunty”, crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the box office. Making her the first Nollywood director to reach this milestone with a debut film. Her filmography includes “Alakada: Bad and Boujee”,”Malaika”, “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper”, “King of Thieves”, “Prophetess”, “The Ghost and the Tout Too”, “Aki and Pawpaw”, “Elevator Baby”, which earned her the 2020 AMVCA Best Actress in a Drama award), and the Alakada franchise.

Ruth Kadiri

The actress, screenwriter, and producer who bet early on YouTube has built a digital empire that’s now impossible to ignore, earning recognition on global stages while her films continue to rack up millions of views.

In September, she represented Nollywood at Fame Week Africa 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, participating in multiple high-profile sessions including “Africa’s Take on Digital Media”.

Bolaji Ogunmola

Bolaji Ogunmola stepped out of being just a screen presence and into one of Nollywood’s most influential creative voices. Her year was defined by a strategic evolution from actress to producer-actor, and it paid off in visible ways. She co-produced and starred in Gingerrr, a high-profile action-comedy that opened in cinemas nationwide late September and quickly became one of the year’s talked-about box office titles.

Shaffy Bello

Veteran Nollywood star Shaffy Bello continued to prove why she’s regarded as one of the industry’s most enduring and respected figures. Her most significant artistic milestone was earning a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 21st Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for her performance in The Masked King.

Her filmography includes celebrated roles in “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman”, “Chief Daddy”, “The Black Book”, “Christmas in Lagos”, and “The Waiter”.

Omowunmi Dada

In 2025, Dada dominated Nigerian screens with an impressive slate of releases: Her credits include “Red Circle”, “Cordelia”, “Raji and the Beast”, “Asiri Ade”, “Ori: Rebirth”, “Finding Me” “Unclaimed” and “3 Cold Dishes”. In 2025, she launched Signature Ring Studios, a production company dedicated to amplifying African narratives, following her 2023 tenure as Artist-in-Residence at the University of Michigan, where she taught African filmmaking techniques and cultural education. Beyond film, she performed in the opera-style theater production “The Gods Have Spoken.”

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye has become one of YouTube’s most successful producer-creators, with her channel “Bimbo Ademoye TV” amassing 1.3 million subscribers. In 2025, Ademoye dominated YouTube with “Broken Hallelujah” which garnered over 11 million views. Her other credits include “Miles Away from Home,” “Fame and Fury,””Last Straw” and “Selina”, the latter earning her the Best Actress in a Comedy award at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola has continued her rise from reality television runner-up to one of Nollywood’s most formidable forces, building on the momentum of previous years. She came 5th at MTN Project Fame West Africa in 2008, went on to host Billboard Nigeria on Silverbird Television between 2011 and 2013. She has starred in several notable productions including “Picture Perfect,” “Ovy’s Voice,” “Gold Statue,” “The Bling Lagosians,” “Sugar Rush,” “This Lady Called Life,” “Payday,” “Introducing the Kujus,” and the hit web series “Skinny Girl in Transit,” where she played the beloved character Didi.

In 2025, Bisola rewrote Nollywood’s rules about how films get made and who gets to profit from them. Alongside KieKie, Wunmi Toriola, and Bolaji Ogunmola, she pooled personal resources to self-finance “Gingerrr” as both star and executive producer

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe reminded Nollywood why she remains one of its most respected talents. The centerpiece of her year was a major industry milestone: she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her powerful role in Farmer’s Bride. Her career has been defined by acclaimed roles in both Yoruba and English-language productions, including “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”, “Brotherhood”, “Beast of Two Worlds”, “Rush Hour” and “Aitokunrin”.

Wumi Toriola

Known for her fiery charisma, she has grown to be one of Nollywood’s most versatile actors. In September 2025, she executive produced and starred in “Gingerrr”. Her other 2025 credits include “Eje Kan,” “Owambe Thieves”,”A Very Dirty Christmas”, “Itunu Ijongbon”, and “Mama Shoko”.

Scarlet Gomez

Scarlet Gomez continued her steady ascent as one of Nollywood’s most impactful actresses, with the year’s successes rooted chiefly in box office performance, leading roles, and broad audience reach. The standout highlight was her leading role in Behind The Scenes. She also appeared in “The Exco”, “Labake Olododo, “The Brightons”, “Knockout Blessing,” and “Inside Life.”

Gbugbemi Ejeje

Gbugbemi Ejeje has continued building on strong momentum from earlier years. She has gotten significant roles that broadened her profile across different kinds of projects. A major marker of her influence in 2025 was her Best Lead Actress nomination at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her role as Funmi in Farmer’s Bride. Gbugbemi’s filmography expanded into diverse roles across genres, including appearances in Katangari Goes to Town and Idia.

Patience Okowkwo

Call her Mama G, call her the General, either way, you’re speaking about a woman who turned villainy into an art form so convincing that an entire generation of Nigerians grew up genuinely terrified of her. With over 250 films spanning 45 years in entertainment, she has become one of Nollywood’s most recognised faces globally. In 2025, she continued her legacy with appearances in “This Very Christmas” and “Everybody Loves Jenifa”.

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli turned her YouTube channel into Nigeria’s most powerful film distribution platform. Her March 2025 release “Love in Every Word” became Nigeria’s most searched Nollywood movie of 2025, ranking third overall behind only international titles “Straw” and “Sinners.” Her filmography includes “Being Mrs. Elliott” (2014), “The First Lady” (2015), “Wives on Strike” (2016), “Okafor’s Law” (2017), and “The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3”.

Screenwriters/Scriptwriters

Dami Elebe

They call her Nigeria’s Shonda Rhimes. Dami Elebe became the first Nigerian screenwriter to sign an exclusive deal with Netflix, locking her in for a year and a half to write exclusively for the platform. Dami built her reputation as the “queen of web series” with beloved shows like “Skinny Girl in Transit,” “The Men’s Club,” and “Rumour Has It.”

Tunde Babalola

Some screenwriters research history. Tunde Babalola excavates it; he has spent his career turning Nigeria’s most complex historical moments into gripping cinema. He wrote the script for the blockbuster “October 1” in 2014. Tunde Babalola remains the gold standard for period storytelling.

Fatimah Binta Gimsay

Fatimah began her prolific television run with “Hush”, followed by “Flat 3B: AUNTY” which she created and wrote, “Battleground: Final Showdown”, and “Man of Her Dreams” where she served as Head Writer and Story Editor. Her screenwriting credits expanded dramatically with “E.V.E” , “Unbroken” where she was screenwriter, researcher, and assistant story editor, “Enakhé”, “Riona”, and “Dilemma”. Her 2025 release “Lowkey Adults” crossed 500,000 views, proving her digital-first approach resonates with younger audiences.

Juliet Iwuoha

Juliet Iwuoha emerged from the shadows with a screenplay which ignited a national debate. She wrote “A Very Dirty Christmas,” the 2025 holiday drama that triggered a national debate. She understands that the best family dramas don’t emerge from sanitized fantasies but from uncomfortable truths.

Stephen Okonkwo

Stephen Okonkwo has become one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing writers. He co-wrote “Ajosepo”. His screenplay portfolio includes “Soole,” “Obara’m,” “Honey Money,” “Nkiru,” and the upcoming project “The Party,” showcasing his versatility across genres from comedy to drama.

Xavier Ighorodje

The mastermind behind “Shanty Town,” which became Netflix’s most-watched Nigerian series in 2023 and delivered a show that earned an impressive 11 nominations at the 2023 AMVCA. He’s worked on nearly all of MNET’s Africa Magic Showcase hit telenovela series.

Tade Ogidan

Every industry has its legends who supposedly retired, only to prove they were just waiting for the right moment to remind everyone why they’re legends in the first place. Tade Ogidan spent eight years with the Nigerian Television Authority, producing and directing landmark dramas like “The Reign of Abiku,” “Blinking Hope,” and “The New Village Headmaster” before founding OGD Pictures in 1990. After an eight-year hiatus, Ogidan returned in 2019 with “Gold Statue”.

Jude Idada

Jude Idada, the youngest Nigerian Literature laureate. In 2022, his feature film “Kofa” won Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor for Daniel Etim Effiong at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), sweeping three of six awards. His screenplay for “The Tenant” won the 6th African Movie Academy Award in 2010, and his play “Oduduwa: The King of Edos” won the ANA/NDDC prize for best drama in 2013.

Collins Okoh

Collins Okoh never planned to write screenplays until a friend connected him with Funke Akindele. That accidental introduction led to co-writing “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” with Yinka Adebayo and Funke Akindele, which became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time in 2020, with a total of ₦636.1 million, overtaking 2016’s “The Wedding Party”. He’s grown to write “Finding Me,” “A Tribe Called Judah” (which earned him a 2024 AMVCA nomination for Best Movie Writer), “To Be a Friend,” “Behind the Scenes,” “Red Light Diaries,” and “Everybody Loves Jenifa”.

Jack’enneth Opukeme

Opukeme seems to have magic hands; his very first story “Battle on Buka Street” became one of the top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time. He wrote and co-directed “Farmer’s Bride” with Adebayo Tijani. He also co-wrote the box office hit “Ghost and the Tout Too” and wrote the short film “Liza” for Johnny Drille’s album “Before I Wake.”

Producers

Kunle Afolayan

Most producers run production companies but Kunle Afolayan built an entire ecosystem. As CEO of Golden Effects Pictures and KAP Motion Pictures, he transformed Nigerian cinema infrastructure from rented equipment and borrowed locations into world-class production villages that rival anything in West Africa. His psychological thriller “Recall” premiered at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November 2024 before releasing in Nigerian cinemas on April 4, 2025. He also released Season 2 of “Anikulapo”.

Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu launched EbonyLife ON Plus in September 2025. The streaming platform debuted with ambitious projects, including “Dust to Dreams,” a Lagos-set short film produced in partnership with Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures through the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank). The film featured Nigerian stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and Constance Olatunde, signaling Mo’s continued commitment to elevating African stories on global platforms she controls.

Kemi Adetiba

After conquering Nollywood with “The Wedding Party” (2016) and building a political thriller empire with “King of Boys” (2018). In 2025, she released “To Kill a Monkey,” an eight-part crime thriller. She’s also announced two additional projects in development: “Welcome To The Fourth” and “King of Boys 3”.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele builds billion-naira franchises as if she’s running a factory. She has produced and directed the four highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time: “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” “A Tribe Called Judah,” “Battle on Buka Street,” and “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” with a combined total gross exceeding ₦4.7 billion. Through The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), her production company offers a 360-degree approach to filmmaking, production, and PR services, while her earlier company, Scene One Film Production, laid the foundation for her empire.

Jade Osiberu

Jade Osiberu became the first African talent to sign an overall deal with Amazon Prime Video, a three-year partnership that would see her develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films through her Greoh Studios. Osiberu’s impressive portfolio includes “Isoken” (which won her Best Director at the 2018 AMVCA), “Sugar Rush” (2019), “Brotherhood” (2022), and “Gangs of Lagos” (2023)

Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum has become one of Nollywood’s most prolific producers, with twelve of his films among the top 100 of Nigeria’s highest-grossing films as of November 2025. In 2025, Kayode directed “Reel Love”. His credits also include directing Netflix’s “Far From Home” series, and producing hits like “Sugar Rush,” “This Lady Called Life,” “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards,” “Quam’s Money,” “Fate of Alakada,” and “Obara’M.”

Niyi Akinmolayan

Niyi Akinmolayan is known for directing blockbusters like “The Wedding Party 2”, “Chief Daddy”, “The Set Up”, “Prophetess”, “My Village People”, and “Lisabi: The Uprising”. Niyi’s 2025 vision extends beyond filmmaking. Anthill Studios is partnering with a tech company to launch a platform connecting filmmakers with vetted, skilled crew members, a curated directory of top industry professionals designed to raise Nollywood’s professional standards.

Tunde Kelani

Tunde Kelani has spent more than four decades specializing in producing movies that promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage, particularly that of the Yoruba, while adapting Nigerian novels and plays to the screen. In July 2025, Kelani returned to cinemas with “Cordelia,” marking his first directorial release since 2021’s “Ayinla,” a film he described as “number one of the last set of work in my career.”

Tope Oshin

Tope Oshin has directed over 7,000 hours of television and film content, including 750 episodes of some of Africa’s biggest drama series like “MTV Shuga,” “Tinsel,” “Hotel Majestic,” “Hush,” and “Castle & Castle.” At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she partnered with the Nigerian Film Corporation and TransPerfect Media to launch a training program in Rennes, France, for seven emerging Nigerian film sound engineers in October 2025.

Sound Designers

Adeoluwa Owu

Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy has an unwavering commitment to cultural authenticity. In 2025, Owu directed “Owambe Thieves”, “Asiri Ade” and “The Benefactor”. His previous credits include “A Tribe Called Judah”, “Queen Lateefah,” and “The Griot”.

Kolade Morakinyo

A creative and passionate self-taught sound designer and composer, Kolade Morakinyo’s work has been heard in several Nollywood films, radio and TV commercials, with his diverse range of skills spanning composing, dialogue editing, sound design, Foley recording and editing, and final mixing. His recent work includes Disney’s “Iwájú”, “Soft Love”, and Netflix’s crime thriller “Shanty Town” , “Over The Bridge” and “The Origin: Madam Koi Koi”.

Tolu Obanro

Tolu Obanro started producing songs for artists before experimenting with sound design for 45-second advertisement clips. He scored three of Nollywood’s biggest box office and streaming hits in a single year: “Gangs of Lagos” (2023), “Jagun Jagun” (2023), and “A Tribe Called Judah” (2023). In 2025, Tolu finally won the AMVCA for Best Soundtrack/Music Score for “Seven Doors” after three previous nominations. He has perfected the craft of adding emotional depth to films.

Grey Jones Ossai

Gray Jones Ossai is a music composer, sound designer and audio post-production professional for film, TV, radio and advertising who has worked on some of the highest-grossing award-winning films in Nollywood. His notable credits include “Blood Vessel,” “Isoken,” and “Breath of Life,” establishing him as one of Nollywood’s most technically sophisticated sound designers despite working thousands of miles from Lagos.

Ava Momoh

Ava Momoh has been fully involved in film composition and sound design as far back as 2007. He has scored movies, documentaries, and commercials, with his work appearing on EbonyLife TV (DSTV), Ndani, Mnet, Africa Magic, and various other media outlets both in Nigeria and abroad. At the 2024 AMVCA, his work on “Over the Bridge” alongside Kolade Morakinyo earned him a nomination for Best Sound Design.

Kulalen Ikyo

Kulanen Ikyo turned random household objects into instruments as a child. That childhood curiosity evolved into a career that reshaped Nollywood’s sonic identity, starting with his debut as a film composer on Kunle Afolayan’s historical masterpiece “October 1,” which earned him the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Sound Editor in 2015. His prolific filmography includes “Lionheart”, “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” , “Òlòtūré,” “Blood Sisters,” “A Sunday Affair,” “The CEO,” “Okafor’s Law,” “Road to Yesterday,” “If I Am President,” “4th Republic” and “The Black Book”.

Anu Afolayan

Anu has quietly become one of Nollywood’s most technically proficient sound designers, building soundscapes that elevate Nigerian cinema without calling attention to themselves. At the 2023 AMVCA, Anu won Best Sound Editor for “Anikulapo.”

Rex Ricketts

Rex Ricketts is known for his work in Nollywood’s sound department, with credits including “Tòkunbò”, “A Lot Like Love”, and “Aki and Pawpaw”. As both a film composer and sound designer, Rex Ricketts has contributed his technical expertise to a growing portfolio of Nollywood productions, helping to elevate the sonic landscapes of Nigerian cinema at a time when post-production quality has become increasingly critical to commercial success.

Pius Fatoke

In 2025, Pius delivered sound work for “3 Cold Dishes,” adding another major credit to his growing filmography. His catalogue consists of Nollywood’s commercial hits: “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”, and “Here Love Lies”. At the 2023 AMVCA, alongside Kolade Morakinyo, he earned a Best Sound Editor nomination for “Battle on Buka Street”.

Bayo Adepetun

Dr. Bayo Adepetun (Dr. B) is a veteran sound designer, composer, audio engineer and music producer. He has delivered commercials for top Nigerian global brands as well as musical scoring for blockbusters like “The Wedding Party 1 & 2,” producing over 7,000 radio jingles and commercials in different Nigerian languages. His recent filmography includes “The Perfect Arrangement”, “Unintentional”, and “Adire”.

Shiloh Godson

Shiloh studied Vocal Recording Technology at Berklee College of Music before founding Hush Sounds Productions. His filmography includes “Badamasi: Portrait of a General”, “The Oratory” , “Bigger Fish”, “Money Miss Road”, and “Muniat.”

Directors

Mildred Okwo

Mildred Okwo studied Theatre Arts at the University of Benin before attending Whittier Law School in Orange County, California, where she practiced as a litigation lawyer. Her credits include “30 Days”, “The Meeting”, “Suru L’ere”, and “La Femme Anjola”.

C.J “Fiery” Obasi

Fondly called “Fiery” or “The Fiery One,” C.J. Obasi grew up watching Hammer Horror films and reading Stephen King novels, developing a knack for drawing comics based on his favorite movies and superheroes. Obasi directed three 30-second spots for Locarno Pro’s Open Doors program titled “The Colors That Bind Us”, his next project “La Pyramide”, a Nigeria-UK-US-Senegal-Brazil co-production, was selected for the Red Sea Souk Project Market. C.J. “Fiery” Obasi has a distinct approach to filmmaking. He makes zombie thrillers, African-futuristic shorts, and monochrome mythology.

Teco Benson

He pioneered action filmmaking in Nigeria with movies that helped shape public opinion and forewarned Nigeria of contemporary challenges, including “State of Emergency,” “Executive Crime,” “Terror,” and “War Front.” His movie “Explosion” was chosen to represent Nollywood in Israel during a cultural festival at the famous Givatayim Theatron in Tel Aviv, where it premiered to a full international audience. His credits include “Rainbow of Lies”, “Dangerous Mission”, “Crisis”, and “Burden of Proof”.

Tade Ogidan

Tade became a household name between the late ’90s and early 2000s, directing films that Nigerian families gathered to watch together. “Owo Blow”, “Out of Bounds”, “Hostages”, “Diamond Ring”, “Saving Alero”, “Dangerous Twins”, and “Madam Dearest”. Those films established Ogidan’s reputation for versatility, directing seamlessly in both English and Yoruba.

Moses Inwang

Inwang immersed himself in Lagos’s filmmaking community in 1998, co-producing the psychological thriller “Two Good Men” as his first film credit. He went on to direct “Save My Soul”, “Lost Maiden”, “Torn”, “Damage,” “Stalker,” “Last 3 Digits,” “Body Language,” “Alter Ego” , “Crazy People”, “Cold Feet,” “Merry Men 2”, “Merry Men 3,” “American Driver,” “Unroyal,” “Lockdown”, “Dead Serious”, and “Blood Vessel”.

Robert Peters

Robert Peters began his career as a cinematographer and film editor in 2006, working on numerous African-American productions. Before he transitioned to directing His filmography includes “30 Days in Atlanta”, “A Trip to Jamaica”, “Shades of Attractions” , “Boxing Day”, “Carpe Diem”, “The Dowry Man”, “Christmas in Miami”, “Voiceless”, “Hell’s Fury”, “Skeleton Coast”, “Hijack ’93”, “Conversation In Transit”, and “Inside Life”.

Bolanle Austen-Peters

Bolanle Austen-Peters studied law at the University of Lagos before earning her MA from the London School of Economics. In 2003, she founded Terra Kulture, an educational and cultural hub for Nigerian languages, arts, and culture. Her biopic “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” premiered at Harvard Law School on October 10, 2024, and King’s College London on March 7, 2025, debuting on Prime Video in 2025 as West Africa’s highest-grossing biopic with over ₦500 million in box office earnings. She announced two major 2026 releases: “The Bling Lagosians 2” and “Wire Wire,” a crime thriller.

Tunde Olaoye

A graduate of Performing Arts with a focus on writing and directing, Tunde Olaoye’s passion for storytelling traces back to his childhood, where his grandmother’s role as a community mediator introduced him to the dynamics of conflict and resolution. Tunde co-directed “Everybody Loves Jenifa” with Funke Akindele, which grossed ₦1.88 billion, becoming Nigeria’s highest-grossing film of 2024. His directorial credits include “Jenifa’s Diary” (2015-present, television), “Last Man Standing” (biopic), “Yahaya the White Lion” (biopic), “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, “Son of Iron”, “Singleness is Bliss”, and “Behind the Scenes”.

Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stepehn began her filmmaking career in 2014 with “The Visit,” which earned two AMVCA nominations for its minimal yet insightful cast and originality. Biodun premiered three projects: “I Am Anis,” “Labake Olododo,” and “Aso Ebi Diaries,” on Circuits TV.

Yemi Morafa

Yemi “Filmboy” Morafa is an award-winning Nigerian director, writer, and cinematographer best known for his non-linear narrative style of filmmaking. His debut feature “Something Wicked” became the first Psycho-Drama genre in the Nigerian movie scene. In 2025, he directed “The Party”, “Gingerrr”, and “Sin: Blackout”.

Cinematographers

Yinka Edward

Yinka Edward received his Master of Arts degree in Film and Television Production with a concentration in Cinematography from the National Film and Television School (NFTS), England.He won Best Cinematography at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for his work on “The Figurine”. His extensive credits include “The Figurine,” “October 1,” “76,” “93 Days,” “Confusion Na Wa”, “Lionheart”, “A Love Story”. He served as Second Unit Director of Photography on the Oscar and BAFTA-winning film “Belfast,” and worked on “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Ola Cardoso

Ola Cardoso video director best known for his work on “The Blood Covenant,” “Banana Island Ghost,” and “Breath of Life,” which won the 2024 AMVCA for Best Movie. In 2025, Cardoso made his entry into production and directing with “Suky” demonstrating Cardoso’s evolution from cinematographer to full-fledged director capable of handling large-scale action narrative.

Toka McBaror

His filmography credits include “Lotanna”, “Kada River, “The Island,” “The Takers”, “Underbelly” , “Creepy Lives Here”. McBaror has established himself as a multi-hyphenate filmmaker working as director, cinematographer (Director of Photography), producer, and production designer.

Adekunle Adeyijugbe

Adekunle Adeyijugbe widely known as Nodash, Nodash has set benchmarks for international standards in Nigerian filmmaking. His work has earned him recognition as a jury member for FESPACO 2021 and opportunities to represent Nigeria at prestigious global forums, including the Cannes Film Festival’s African Films Pavilion (2020) and Africa Day Geneva (2021).

Clarence Peters

Clarence Peters founded CAPital Dreams Pictures and immediately disrupted the film ecosystem not just in Nigeria but across sub-Saharan Africa, redefining what film made in Nigeria means. In October 2024, his 6-part thriller limited series “Inside Life” premiered on Netflix, showcasing his transition from music videos to long-form storytelling with a collection of independent stories.

Emmanuel Oputa

Emmanuel Oputa graduated as the Best Practical Student in Cinematography at National Film Institute of Nigeria. His notable works include “The Waiter,” “Detour”, and “Aso Eégún,””Assail”, “In the Grey,” “Tails of Treachery,” and “The Eulogy”.

Nora Awolowo

At 26, Nora Awolowo recently made history as the first Nigerian woman nominated for Best Cinematography at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her work on “Lisabi: The Uprising”. In 2025, her Rixel Studios premiered “Red Circle”. She’s also working on “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” a book-to-movie adaptation coming to cinemas in December 2026. In November 2025, she partnered with Canon to premiere “Racket Queen.”

Emmanuel Igbekele

Emmanuel Igbekele has exquisitely delivered on each passing project with textured cinematography which has made him one of Nollywood’s most sought-after directors of photography, with his work spanning feature films, documentaries, and commercials.

Sango Adegoke

Multimedia juggernaut and AMVCA 2023 Best Editor nominee, Sanjo Adegoke is one of Nollywood’s most versatile visual storytellers, combining expertise in cinematography, editing, color grading, and visual effects. His work on “Lakatabu” (2024) helped the film gross over ₦202 million, establishing him among Nollywood’s highest-grossing cinematographers. His multi-disciplinary approach bridging camera work, editing, VFX, and post-production positions him as a comprehensive visual architect, elevating Nollywood’s technical standards to international levels.

Barnabas Emordi

His impressive filmography includes breakthrough projects “Elevator Baby”, “Day of Destiny”, “Ada Omo Daddy”, “The House of Secrets”, “Lisabi: The Uprising” co-shot with Nora Awolowo, and Netflix’s “Prophetess.”He has secured his place amongst Nollywood’s elite directors of photography whose technical excellence is shaping the industry’s visual standards.

Set Designers

Olalekan Isaiaka

Olalekan Isiaka, known professionally as Lekan Swanky, is a distinguished production designer and art director who has crafted some of Nollywood’s most memorable visual environments through his company, JustArt Productions. His portfolio spans blockbuster films, Netflix series, and live television, including his work as art director on SceneOne Productions’ hits like “Industreet,” “Jenifa’s Diary,” “Ayetoro,” and the groundbreaking “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” His production design credits include Giant Creative Media’s Netflix series “Shanty Town” and “Omoge Suzzy,” Inkblot’s “The Perfect Arrangement,” Dr. Sid and Filmone’s “The Order of Things,” and Tunde Kelani’s “Cordelia.” Beyond film, Isiaka’s expertise extends to live television, having designed sets for MTN Project Fame, Nigerian Idol, X Factor, and various talk shows and game shows.

Tunji Afolayan

With over two decades of experience in Nollywood, Tunji Afolayan is a multi-award-winning art director and production designer whose work has shaped the visual landscape of modern Nigerian cinema. In late 2024, Afolayan brought his acclaimed craftsmanship to Femi Adebayo’s Netflix series “Seven Doors,” creating iconic sets including the Ipebi, the Aganju Shrine, vintage interiors, the tunnel, the Esusu shrine, and the demolished house. His impressive award collection includes AMVCA wins for “Lotanna” and “Amina”, with nominations for “Battle on Buka Street” and “Jagun-Jagun: The Warrior” , plus AMAA nominations for “Foreigner’s God” (2022) and “Jagun-Jagun” (2024), and Golden Movie Awards for “Lotanna” (2018) and “Foreigner’s God” (2020).

Abisola Omolade

Multi-award-winning production designer, art director, and executive producer, Abisola Omolade, won Best Art Direction at the 2024 AMVCA for “Over The Bridge,” cementing her status as one of Nollywood’s most visionary creatives. In 2024-2025, she served as showrunner and executive producer for Showmax Original “Style Magnate”. Her production design credits include Netflix hits “King of Boys,” “Blood Sisters” (Africa’s first Netflix original), “Far From Home,” and “Orah” (which screened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival), as well as Amazon Prime’s “La Femme Anjola,” HBO’s “Eyimofe” (which bagged a NAACP Image Award nomination), and “All’s Fair in Love”.

Chris Udomi

Chris Udomi is the founder and creative lead of Acaso Designs, the Lagos-based production design studio behind major Nollywood hits including “Up North,” “The Set Up,” “Red Circle,” “Obara’M,” and “Day of Destiny,” as well as music videos like Ayra Starr’s “Jazzy’s Song.” In 2025, Udomi served as production designer for “Lowkey Adults.”

Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo

professionally as Captain Frost, Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo earned an AMVCA 2024 nomination alongside Kelechi Odu for Best Art Direction for their work on BB Sasore’s “Breath of Life”. His impressive filmography includes serving as assistant art director on “On The Real,” “Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” and “The Wedding Party 2″ , and as art director on Lara and The Beat”,”The Set Up”, “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke”, “Ile Owo”, and “Afamefuna”.

Matthew Alagbile (D.Icon)

Popularly known as D.Icon, is one of Nigeria’s most sought-after film and television art directors, production designers, location logistics managers, and fixers. His work as Location Manager on the Prime Video original “Breath of Life” contributed to the film’s historic success at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where it won six awards. He also served as Fixer on “Madu,” a Disney documentary produced by JB Multimedia and co-directed by Kachi Benson and Matt Ogens, which received two Emmy Award nominations.

Bola Faloye

Bola Faloye has built a reputation for exceptional versatility, crafting visually compelling sets across various genres from historical dramas to contemporary films. Her ability to seamlessly transition between different time periods and storytelling styles has positioned her among the elite production designers transforming Nollywood’s visual landscape. Faloye’s body of work demonstrates a consistent commitment to authenticity and attention to detail that has elevated Nigerian cinema’s production design standards.

Victor Okhai

Dr. Victor Okhai is a multifaceted Nollywood veteran whose career spans filmmaking, leadership, and international diplomacy. A producer, director, scriptwriter, and cinematographer, Okhai gained recognition for his production design work on “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” he was appointed a United Nations Humanitarian Ambassador by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), adding to his recent appointment as an investment banker with Washington D.C.-based Diaspora Capital Advisors LLC, where he focuses on raising $50-100 million for the Nigerian film industry. He also served as President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) from 2021 to 2025.

Adewale Adeleke

He made set designs for projects like “77 Bullets”, “Anikulapo”, and “Iwo”, art director on “King of Thieves” and “The Reckoner”, and set decorator on “Oosa Aafin”. Adewale approaches set design with meticulous attention to period detail and cultural authenticity, particularly evident in his work on historical epics.

Ita Hozaife

Ita Hozaife is a multi-talented production designer whose meticulous attention to detail has transformed spaces into breathtaking cinematic sets. His work on “Half of a Yellow Sun” particularly highlighted his attention to detail, contributing to a film where period production design wonderfully captured post-colonial Nigeria’s changing nature. His dual expertise in production design and screenwriting positions him as a comprehensive storyteller who understands both the visual and narrative elements of filmmaking, bringing authentic Nigerian stories to life with technical precision and creative vision.

Make Up Artist

Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola

Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, known professionally as Hakeem Effects, ia a special effects and prosthetics specialist, revolutionizing Nollywood makeup artistry with his exceptional transformations. A four-time AMVCA winner for Best Makeup Artist (2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024) and two-time Africa Movie Academy Award winner for Africa’s Best Makeup Artist (2016 and 2017), Hakeem’s work on 2024’s Netflix series “Seven Doors” showcased his expertise in creating eerie, suspenseful atmospheres.

Carina Ojoko

CarinaSFX has established herself as one of Nollywood’s most versatile makeup department heads over the past several years. In 2025, she served as Special Effects Key Makeup artist on “3 Cold Dishes,” Her impressive filmography includes Netflix’s groundbreaking original series “Blood Sisters”, “Brotherhood,” “The Trade,” “The Black Book,” “Sugar Rush,” “Hey You,” “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” (which earned her an AMVCA 8 nomination for Best Makeup), “Elevator Baby,” “Nigerian Prince,” “Day of Destiny,” and MTV Shuga Naija seasons 3 and 4.

Abiodun Balogun

An AMVCA8 Award Winner for Best Makeup Artist, Abiodun Balogun) has become one of Nollywood’s most sought-after makeup artists, bringing her transformative artistry to some of the industry’s biggest productions. Her impressive credits include “Your Excellency” , “All’s Fair in Love”, “Wedding Party 2,” “Castle & Castle,” “Chief Daddy,” “The Setup,” and “Blood Sisters.

Costume Designers

Juliana Dede

Juliana Dede earned a 2025 AMVCA nomination for Best Costume Design. Dede’s ability to authentically recreate period costumes that transported audiences to pre-colonial Nigeria. Her meticulous attention to detail in the costume design contributed to the film’s cohesive visual storytelling, with critics and viewers praising the costumes, alongside the set design.

Yolande Okereke

Yolande Okereke transformed her passion for fashion into one of Nollywood’s most distinguished costume design careers. In 2025, she received an AMVCA 11 nomination for Best Costume Design as part of the collaborative team (with Bolanle Austen-Peters, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Oyu) on “House of Ga’a. She served as fashion principal alongside designer Mai Atafo on Showmax Original “Style Magnate,” Africa’s first fashion reality competition series offering a ₦100 million prize package, which earned an AMVCA nomination for Best Series Unscripted. In 2024, she co-directed “All’s Fair in Love” with Kayode Kasum and Abisola Omolade, marking her expansion into directing while continuing her costume design work.

Adedamola Adeyemi

Adedamola Adeyemi has mastered the art of creating fantasy through costume design. In 2025, he won the AMVCA award for Best Costume Design for “Christmas in Lagos,” marking a career milestone that recognised his creative wardrobe styling excellence.

Stylists

Damola Oluwabukola

He achieved a career-defining trifecta: styling Bonang Matheba for Miss South Africa 2024 in five Nigerian designer pieces, styling Sharon Ooja, and serving as costume designer for Prime Video’s “A Christmas in Lagos” featuring Ayra Starr, which earned him an AMVCA win for Best Costume Design.

Eric Ihaza

While in university, Eric’s fashion creativity took flight. Though torn between agribusiness and fashion, his passion for style ultimately won out. In 2019, Eric landed his first production job as fashion assistant on Netflix’s “Smart Money Woman,” launching a career that would see him work on major films including “Gangs of Lagos” and “Everything Scatter”.

Zack Styling

Zack is a versatile fashion stylist who has built a reputation for understanding both corporate and entertainment aesthetics across Nollywood and the broader Nigerian fashion industry. His collaborations with celebrities like Timini Egbuson and Omawunmi Dada, alongside major brands including Showmax, MTN, GLO, Flutterwave, and Big Brother Titans, underscore his status as a stylist who seamlessly bridges commercial and entertainment styling.

Bunmi Ademilola Fashina

Bunmi makes meticulous costume design that elevates African narratives with rich visual texture, making her one of Nollywood’s most celebrated costume designers. In 2025, she was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a historic milestone that recognises her contributions to global filmmaking and positions her among an elite group of African creatives shaping cinema’s future.