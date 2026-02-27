Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 27th-March 1st)

This weekend in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from raves and live music shows to fine-dining nights and sport-themed events. There is something for everyone.
- South Social
Happening on Friday, the 27th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house, Afrobeats, and a club-and-party-like scene.
- The Recurrent Affairs 3.0
Happening at Ouida, this event is perfect for lovers of live music and is on the 27th of February.
- Group Therapy
Perfect for ravers, Group Therapy is back with its first edition of the year on the 27th of February.
- Padel Club
This Padel event is perfect for competitive players looking for more opportunities to showcase their skills. It is happening on the 28th of February.
- Love In Lagos Vol 2
Perfect for R&B lovers, this R&B-themed party is happening on the 28th of February and is the perfect way to close out the month.
- Legend And Vibes
Hosted by Bature Brewery, this event promises a night of live performances, DJ sets, and much more. It is happening on the 28th of February.
- Tall Girl Link Up
Centered on celebrating women, this fine-dining and community-centered event is happening on the 28th of February.
- Love, Heartbreaks & High Notes
This event promises a night of games, karaoke, and a fun after-party. It is happening on the 28th of February.
- At The Same Table
Perfect for lovers of community-centered events, this dining experience is happening on the 28th of February, and it is the perfect way to close out the month.
- People of Poetry
Happening on the 1st of March, this is the perfect event for lovers of literature, poetry, and live performances.