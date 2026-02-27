theme-sticky-logo-alt
February 27, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 27th-March 1st)

This weekend in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from raves and live music shows to fine-dining nights and sport-themed events. There is something for everyone. 

  1. South Social

Happening on Friday, the 27th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house, Afrobeats, and a club-and-party-like scene.

  1. The Recurrent Affairs 3.0 

Happening at Ouida, this event is perfect for lovers of live music and is on the 27th of February.

  1. Group Therapy 

Perfect for ravers, Group Therapy is back with its first edition of the year on the 27th of February.

  1. Padel Club

This Padel event is perfect for competitive players looking for more opportunities to showcase their skills. It is happening on the 28th of February.

  1. Love In Lagos Vol 2

Perfect for R&B lovers, this R&B-themed party is happening on the 28th of February and is the perfect way to close out the month.

  1. Legend And Vibes

Hosted by Bature Brewery, this event promises a night of live performances, DJ sets, and much more. It is happening on the 28th of February.

  1. Tall Girl Link Up

Centered on celebrating women, this fine-dining and community-centered event is happening on the 28th of February.

  1. Love, Heartbreaks & High Notes 

This event promises a night of games, karaoke, and a fun after-party. It is happening on the 28th of February.

  1. At The Same Table 

Perfect for lovers of community-centered events, this dining experience is happening on the 28th of February, and it is the perfect way to close out the month.

  1. People of Poetry 

Happening on the 1st of March, this is the perfect event for lovers of literature, poetry, and live performances.

