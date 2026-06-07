Why Don’t We Have Love Island In Nigeria Despite Its Massive Fanbase?

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Love Island is currently airing, and as usual, the reality show has social media buzzing with commentary, with many picking their favourite islanders and their favourite couples. The excitement towards Love Island is much like the excitement towards Big Brother Naija, and while we enjoy the reality show, Love Island has as much of an audience in Nigeria as Big Brother Naija does, so why don’t we have anything like it here?

Possible Reasons As To Why Nigeria Does Not Have Love Island

There are several possible reasons Nigeria does not have a show like Love Island. Here are some of the challenges a show like that could face in the Nigerian climate.

Production Costs

Big Brother Naija incurs millions of naira every year to create and design the Big Brother Naija house, where contestants eventually spend months. For a show like Love Island, where a major component is the “island” theme, the production costs of building the villa and funding the daily production would be crippling.

Cultural Differences

A major part of Love Island is the beach-like setting that requires contestants to wear beachwear. For a largely conservative country like Nigeria, there would be religious and public backlash over the excessive display of nudity and public displays of affection, which are necessary in a show like Love Island.

Viewers’ Preferences

The Nigerian audience enjoys a certain type of TV content. Shows like Big Brother Naija, where there are high-stakes, grand prizes, or a gamified atmosphere, thrive better in Nigeria.

Sustainability Struggles

One thing that is evident in the running of Big Brother Naija is the importance of sponsorship in a reality show. A show like Love Island being filmed in Nigeria would require big budgets and sponsorships, which may not be as forthcoming as needed.

Audience Monopoly

Due to the success of a big show like Big Brother Naija, a Love Island Nigeria reality show may not be as successful. The existence of a beloved show will have people picking their favourite show and sticking to it. This would limit the potential for a growing, sustained audience for the new show.

Why A Show Like Love Island Would Be Great

A show like Love Island would make for great television in Nigeria, and here’s why:

It Promotes Diversity

Much like in film, many Nigerians complain that they would enjoy media that’s targeted to more than just one audience. While a large majority enjoy Big Brother Naija, others also enjoy Love Island and would be a significant audience for a Nigerian version of the show if it existed.

It Creates A Global Audience For Nigerian Media

Love Island USA and UK typically drive engagement from a global audience that is ready to tune in to the shows, regardless of the country they air from. Love Island airing from Nigeria would draw a global audience to a Nigerian reality show, which would, in turn, help sustain viewership if the show is done well.

What do we think?

A show like Big Brother Naija, with competition from Love Island, would be great for viewership growth for both reality shows. Competition sells, and it also creates diverse forms of entertainment, with emphasis on people who enjoy watching dating reality shows and now just gamified shows.