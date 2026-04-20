Is Big Brother Naija the Pipeline Into the Nollywood Industry for Reality Stars?

Big Brother Naija has helped produce several names in the Nollywood industry. While a few contestants of the reality show were in the industry before their association with it, for many, BBN served as a platform in the industry.

Ex-Big Brother Naija stars like Bisola Aiyeola and Venita Akpofure are examples of contestants who had their foot in the door of the entertainment industry before appearing on the reality show.

The Pipeline to Nollywood

Globally, reality shows have become a pathway to success for people interested in entering the entertainment industry. For many who come on the Big Brother Naija show, becoming a part of the entertainment industry is a dream. While some pursue careers in the music industry, others work to carve out a space for themselves in the film industry or content creation.

With Nollywood stars like Tobi Bakre, Bisola Aiyeola, Saga Deolu, Venita Akpofure, and many others, a platform like the BBN is instrumental in helping them enter the industry they want to be in.

Reality shows like Big Brother Naija also include tasks that require contestants to showcase their talents, and in some cases, they are asked to act out a scene or a character. For contestants who go into the house to use it as a pipeline to the Nollywood industry, it is the perfect chance to show off their skills in hopes of catching someone’s attention, and often it works.

The Merits of Having the Reality TV Audience

The pipeline from these reality stars’ careers to Nollywood benefits not only them but also the industry. Here’s how:

A New Audience

Reality stars often attract a large fanbase willing to help grow their careers and push them towards success. The entrance of a beloved reality star into the mainstream Nollywood industry produces a new audience for Nollywood. While these people may not start out watching these films or shows out of interest in the art, they end up contributing to the success of the films in order to support their favorite reality stars.

Securing New Talent

Big Brother Naija helps producers, directors, and writers in the Nollywood industry find and secure new talent without going through the long route of auditioning. A new talent on the Big Brother Naija show gets the chance to display their skills on the reality show before they make their way into the industry, helping filmmakers watching make note of who aligns with their brands.

Ex-Reality Stars Who Are At The Top of Their Game in Nollywood

Big Brother Naija has produced some of our favorite names in the Nollywood industry right now. Some of them are.

Tobi Bakre

Since his time in the Big Brother house, Tobi Bakre has made his way up the ladder in the Nollywood industry. After leaving the show in 2018, Tobi starred in a film titled ‘Mokalik,’ and since then, has starred in several films, with his most recent being ‘The Other Side of the Bridge.’ He is one of the most successful ex-Big Brother Naija contestants in Nollywood.

Bisola Aiyeola

After leaving the Big Brother house as a runner-up, Bisola focused on her dream of working in the film industry and has not only succeeded but also won awards. She has worked as an actress and producer. Her first notable role was in ‘Picture Perfect,’ and her most recent was in ‘Gingerrr,’ which she also produced.

Erica Nlewedim

Erica has appeared in notable titles like “Blood Covenant,” “Hire a Woman,” “Devil in Agbada,” and “Made in Heaven.” Despite leaving the reality show as a disqualified contestant, Erica has leveraged her time on the show to prove her artistic side in Nollywood and continues to grow in her career.

Others like Venita Akpofure, Diane Russet, BamBam, Elozonam, and Saga Deolu are also building a strong presence in the Nollywood scene.

What we think

Reality shows are a great starting point for people looking to enter the media industry, whether as influencers, musicians, or actors. It gives these individuals the chance to build a fan base, discuss their dreams, and show off their skills. A show like Big Brother is also a great platform to highlight causes that are important to you.

However, it is important to note that not everyone who enters reality shows is an unknown creative; sometimes, these individuals leverage Big Brother Naija to get the world to pay attention to a career path they are already treading, and with these Big Brother contestants turned Nollywood creatives, it is clear their strategies are solid.