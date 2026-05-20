Top 5 Stories Of The Day | WHO Raises Alarm Over Fast-Spreading Ebola Outbreak in Congo

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WHO raises alarm over fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in Congo

Akon praises Wizkid’s role in taking Afrobeats global

Wizkid and Asake make BET Awards history with ‘Best Group’ nomination

Xi Jinping hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump’s visit

Court pauses case of woman accused in Rihanna shooting incident

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

WHO raises alarm over fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in Congo

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed concern over the rapid spread of a rare Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, where suspected deaths have risen to at least 134 with more than 500 possible cases reported.

Health experts said the virus circulated unnoticed for weeks because early tests focused on a more common Ebola strain and returned negative results. The current Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Congo is expecting experimental Ebola vaccines from the United States and Britain, according to virologist Jean-Jacques Muyembe. Meanwhile, the WHO confirmed 30 cases so far and said neighbouring Uganda has also recorded infections linked to travellers from Congo, including a death in Kampala.

Akon praises Wizkid’s role in taking Afrobeats global

Akon has spoken about the impact of Wizkid on the international rise of Afrobeats. Speaking on the ‘We Need To Talk’ podcast, the singer said his goal was never to compete with other African artistes but to help create opportunities for more talents from the continent to gain global recognition. Akon explained that Africa is filled with gifted performers who deserve worldwide exposure.

The ‘Lonely’ hitmaker also recalled meeting Wizkid as a teenager, saying the Grammy-winning artiste already showed signs of exceptional talent at the time. According to Akon, Wizkid later became one of the major figures helping Afrobeats gain global attention.

Wizkid and Asake make BET Awards history with ‘Best Group’ nomination

Wizkid and Asake have become the first contemporary African artists to earn a nomination in the ‘Best Group’ category at the BET Awards.

The duo received a nomination for their collaborative EP, REAL Vol. 1. They will compete against several American and British acts, including Nas and DJ Premier.

Meanwhile, Tems secured three nominations, while Burna Boy also earned a nod in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category. American rapper Cardi B leads this year’s nominations with six.

Xi Jinping hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump’s visit

Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin with an elaborate ceremony in Beijing as both leaders began high-level talks at the Great Hall of the People, days after US President Donald Trump visited him at the same venue for discussions on trade, investment, and global tensions.

Chinese soldiers and a military band received the leaders while children waved Chinese and Russian flags during the official welcome ceremony..

According to Chinese state media, Xi said both countries should support each other’s development and warned against a return to the “law of the jungle” in global affairs. Putin, on his part, described relations between the two countries as stronger than ever and said Russia remains a reliable energy supplier during the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Court pauses case of woman accused in Rihanna shooting incident

A judge in Los Angeles has paused the prosecution of a woman accused of attempting to murder singer Rihanna and several other felony offences, after concerns were raised about her mental competence to stand trial.

The accused, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando, Florida, is said to have pleaded not guilty to firing shots at Rihanna’s home, where the singer, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their children were present at the time.

Judge Shannon K. Cooley ordered psychiatric evaluations and transferred the case to a mental health court in Hollywood to assess whether Ortiz is fit to participate in legal proceedings. Her defence counsel, Deputy Public Defender Derek Dillman, said he had concerns about her ability to assist in her defence in a rational manner.