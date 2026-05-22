Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Obafemi Hamzat Wins APC Gubernatorial Primary in Lagos

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Obafemi Hamzat wins APC gubernatorial primary in Lagos

Mercy Johnson faces backlash over ₦25,000 menstrual care brand deal

KWAM 1’s daughter wins APC ticket for Lagos Assembly race

Ricky Martin resumes show after tear gas scare in Europe

First look revealed for Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Obafemi Hamzat wins APC gubernatorial primary in Lagos

Obafemi Hamzat has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 Lagos election after winning the party’s primary.

Announcing the results in Ikeja on Thursday, the chairman of the APC national governorship primary election committee, Jon Temlong, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent. Hamzat secured 657,917 votes out of 657,974 votes cast, while his only challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal, received one vote.

Another aspirant, Samuel Ajose, withdrew before the primary. The event was attended by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former deputy governor Femi Pedro, and members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, including Ganiyu Solomon.

Mercy Johnson faces backlash over ₦25,000 menstrual care brand deal

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has come under criticism after being unveiled as a brand ambassador for Girls Tag, a menstrual care brand reportedly selling for ₦25,000.

The actress and her daughter, Purity Okojie, were introduced as ambassadors during the product’s launch campaign. The package was described as an all-in-one menstrual care kit designed for girls aged nine and above.

The launch has sparked debate online, with many Nigerians questioning the product’s affordability amid rising economic hardship. Critics described the campaign as insensitive, arguing that many girls still struggle to access basic sanitary products, while others defended the price, saying the contents justify the cost.

KWAM 1’s daughter wins APC ticket for Lagos Assembly race

Damilola Basirat Ayinde Marshal, daughter of Fuji musician KWAM 1, has secured the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Surulere Constituency 2 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The primary election was held on Wednesday across different wards in Lagos, with Damilola emerging victorious after a keenly contested race. She had officially declared her ambition under the APC in March and has since engaged with youths, women’s groups, and community leaders in Surulere.

Reacting to her victory on Instagram, Damilola thanked supporters for their backing and promised to represent her constituency with diligence and integrity. She also pledged to sponsor motions that would support development in Surulere and Lagos State.

Ricky Martin resumes show after tear gas scare in Europe

Ricky Martin is safe after a fan reportedly disrupted his concert in Montenegro on Thursday, May 21, during the opening night of his European tour.

According to his publicist, Róndine Alcalá, an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage, forcing an abrupt pause as audience members were moved to safety and emergency protocols were activated. Martin and his team briefly left the stage while security and local authorities contained the situation.

The singer later returned to complete the performance once the area was declared safe. His team confirmed that the tour, Ricky Martin Live, will continue as scheduled across Europe, adding that both the artiste and crew are safe and grateful for public support following the incident.

First look revealed for Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’

The first official look at The Resurrection of the Christ has been unveiled, with Lionsgate confirming that filming for the long-awaited sequel to Mel Gibson’s 2004 biblical drama has been completed.

Director Mel Gibson said the production, filmed over 134 days across several locations in Italy, including Rome, Bari, and Matera, represents a deeply personal and long-term creative mission. He described the project as one that has taken over 20 years of commitment to bring to the screen.

The film will feature actors including Rupert Everett and others and has now been split into two parts. Part One is scheduled for release in May 2027, with Part Two following in May 2028, according to studio plans.