Top 5 Stories Of The Day | INEC Plans to Deploy 1.4 Million NYSC Members for 2027 Elections

INEC plans to deploy 1.4 million NYSC members for 2027 elections

Nollywood mourns as Alexx Ekubo dies at 40

FG says UTME exemption could boost admissions by 1.5 million

Museveni sworn in for seventh term as Uganda’s president

BAFTA winner David Jonsson joins Connor Storrie and Gracie Abrams in new A24 film, ‘Please’

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

INEC plans to deploy 1.4 million NYSC members for 2027 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says more than 1.4 million members of the National Youth Service Corps will be deployed for the 2027 general election.

According to a statement by Adedayo Oketola, INEC chairman Joash Amupitan made the disclosure during a visit to NYSC Director-General Olakunle Nafiu in Abuja.

Amupitan described corps members as the backbone of Nigeria’s election process, praising their neutrality, discipline, and commitment. He added that INEC would struggle to conduct credible elections without the support of NYSC members serving as ad hoc staff.

Nollywood mourns as Alexx Ekubo dies at 40

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following reports that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40 after a reported battle with cancer. Tributes from colleagues and fans have continued to pour in across social media.

Many of those close to the actor reportedly did not know the seriousness of his condition, as he largely kept his health struggles private. His last Instagram post was shared in December 2024, after which he remained absent from public life and social media.

As of now, the family has not released an official statement regarding his death.

FG says UTME exemption could boost admissions by 1.5 million

Tunji Alausa says the federal government’s decision to exempt some candidates from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination could increase tertiary institution admissions by 1.5 million.

The policy allows candidates seeking admission into colleges of education and ND agriculture programmes to apply without sitting the UTME, provided they have at least four credit passes in relevant subjects.

Speaking on Politics Today, Alausa said the move is designed to widen access to higher education and remove unnecessary barriers. He added that applicants will still register with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for screening and admission processing through CAPS.

Museveni sworn in for seventh term as Uganda’s president

Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for a seventh consecutive term, extending his rule over Uganda until at least 2031.

The inauguration took place at Kololo Independence Grounds under heavy security, with several African leaders in attendance, including Kithure Kindiki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

Museveni won 71.65% of the vote in the January 2026 election, defeating opposition candidate Bobi Wine, who rejected the results and alleged widespread irregularities. Electoral authorities, however, insisted the poll was credible.

BAFTA winner David Jonsson joins Connor Storrie and Gracie Abrams in new A24 film, ‘Please’

British actor David Jonsson has joined the cast of ‘Please,’ the latest project from filmmaker Halina Reijn. The actor recently won the BAFTA Rising Star award in 2025 for his performances in Rye Lane and Alien: Romulus.

The upcoming movie marks another collaboration between Reijn and A24 following their previous projects together.

Jonsson joins a growing cast that already includes singer Gracie Abrams, making her acting debut, alongside Connor Storrie and Tom Burke.