YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Alexx Ekubo Reportedly Dies After Illness

Don Jazzy Denies Favouritism Claims at Mavin Records

Hansi Flick Extends Barcelona Contract Until 2028

Genevieve Nnaji Returns to Acting in BBC Thriller Wahala

Frank Edoho Says His First Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Salary Was Just ₦100,000

Alexx Ekubo Reportedly Dies After Illness

Multiple Nigerian media outlets are reporting that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died after an alleged prolonged illness, with some reports claiming he had been battling cancer before his death. Sources close to the actor said he was hospitalised shortly before passing away, though official confirmation from his family or representatives remains limited as of now. Ekubo, known for films such as Weekend Getaway and The Bling Lagosians, had been absent from social media since late 2024, a disappearance that had already sparked concern among fans months earlier.

Don Jazzy Denies Favoritism Claims at Mavin Records

Don Jazzy has dismissed longstanding claims that Mavin Records prioritises certain artistes over others, insisting the label has no reason to sideline talents it has invested heavily in. Speaking on the Crea8torium podcast, the music executive said differences in release frequency among artistes are usually personal decisions tied to issues like overthinking and imposter syndrome rather than label bias, arguing that intentionally neglecting signed acts would make no business sense for the company.

Hansi Flick Extends Barcelona Contract Until 2028

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that he has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2028, with an option for an additional year, following another successful season that saw the Catalan side secure a second consecutive La Liga title. Flick said he feels he is “in the right place” at Barcelona and expressed confidence in continuing the club’s progress, while also setting new targets, including a push for 100 league points and a stronger challenge for the UEFA Champions League title.

Genevieve Nnaji Returns to Acting in BBC Thriller Wahala

Genevieve Nnaji Returns to Acting in BBC Thriller Wahala

Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji is set to make a major return to acting in Wahala, a new six-part BBC Studios thriller based on Nikki May’s bestselling novel of the same name. The female-led series follows four Nigerian-British women in London whose friendships are shaken by dark secrets and betrayal, with Nnaji starring alongside Adelayo Adedayo, Deborah Ayorinde, Cush Jumbo, and Susan Wokoma. The project marks one of Nnaji’s biggest on-screen roles in years and continues the growing collaboration between Nollywood talent and major international studios.

Frank Edoho Says His First Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Salary Was Just ₦100,000

Veteran TV host Frank Edoho has revealed that during his first two years hosting the Nigerian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, he earned just “a hundred and something thousand naira” monthly despite projecting a wealthy image on television. Edoho explained that he had to dress and behave like a successful millionaire while still earning a relatively modest salary at the time, adding that his financial situation improved significantly after MTN Nigeria became the show’s sponsor and he renegotiated his pay directly with the producers.