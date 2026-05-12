Best 5 Nollywood Films To Watch That Promote Mental Health

May is Mental Awareness Month, and it reminds us of the importance of knowing about mental health and mental disorders that people struggle with. In this article, we list 5 Nigerian films that do a great job of discussing mental health, raising awareness, and pointing out ways to better navigate it as a Nigerian with mental health issues.

For Maria Ebun Pataki

This 2020 film focuses on Post-Partum Depression (PPD). It focuses on the life of a young woman who struggles during and after the labor of her first child. As she transitions into motherhood, she finds herself unable to come to terms with the changes in her body and her mind. It was directed by Damilola Orimogunje in her directorial debut. Some of the cast members are Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Tina Mba, and Judith Audu-Foght.

Sylvia

This 2018 Nollywood film approaches mental health from a nuanced perspective. When a man with ties to the spiritual world decides to get married, his spiritual wife, to whom he has been tied for years, begins to torment his life. Directed by Daniel Oriahi, the film features Ini Dima Okojie, Chris Attoh, and Zainab Balogun.

Her Perfect Life

In this 2023 short film, a 39-year-old woman with a seemingly perfect life, a successful business, and loving husband and children struggles with suicidal thoughts. The film takes a dive into the minds of people with mental health disorders and their daily struggles with suicidal ideations. The film was directed by Mo Abudu. The cast members for the movie are Pearl Thusi, Omowunmi Dada, Joseph Benjamin, Christian Paul, and Uzo Osimkpa.

Iyawo Mi

This 2023 film details the life of a young married man who resides in downtown Lagos. After coming home one night to find out his wife has gone mad and threatens to harm herself and their children, he takes matters into his own hands. Forced to choose between the safety of his children and himself, and the love for his wife, he makes a drastic choice. Directed by Mo Abudu in her directorial debut, the film stars Lateef Adedimeji, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Blessing Jessica Obasi-Nze.

Oga John

Oga John is a 10-minute short film that was created to increase awareness about mental health issues in Nigeria. Focusing on the life of a young lady who struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and how she navigates life through the lens of her OCD. Directed by Tolu Ajayi, the film features Imoikor Joseph and Ade Laoye.